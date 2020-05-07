Xbox Series X launch LIVE stream: How to watch the big games event today

A whole lot of Xbox Series X games launch titles are going to be officially revealed today. Microsoft's latest Inside Xbox Stream is going to be an exciting one as it will announce a bundle of third-party games you'll be able to play on the new Xbox Series X when it launches later this year.

Among those new Xbox games are entries from established franchises such as the recently-announced Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Call Of Duty: Warzone and many more, hopefully alongside original Xbox Series X titles. Here's how to watch all the action from the Xbox Series X games launch event as it unfolds.

Xbox Series X event: What time is the Inside Xbox live stream?

The Inside Xbox live stream will take place at 4pm British Summer Time, so make sure you check back here for all the details and to watch the live stream.

American fans will be able to catch the stream at 11am EDT and 8am PST, as the reveal is set to be broadcast live around the world.

Xbox Series X event: Where can I watch the live stream?

We'll be hosting the Inside Xbox live stream video below, so make sure you come back at 4pm BST (11am EDT and 8am PST) to watch Head of Xbox Phil Spencer unveil the latest third-party Xbox Series X games.

Xbox Series X event: What new games will be announced?

Seven years ago this month, the Xbox One was revealed to the public. (Image credit: Microsoft)

As mentioned above, the newly-announced stealth-actioner Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is arguably the highest-profile third-party Xbox Series X game, having recently dropped a launch trailer. The cinematic first look shows a departure from the game's traditional rooftop-sneaking stealth-led gameplay, as lead character Eivor engages in pitched battles with English soldiers.

Other games expected to be announced include Call Of Duty: Warzone. The battle royale game is guaranteed to appear on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Developers Activision and Infinity Ward have called the massive multiplayer game the "one constant" for every new game in the series, so expect future iterations of the franchise – whether based in World War 2 or the near future – to coincide with new events, skins, season passes and more for Warzone, creating a global community of next-generation Call of Duty players.

Other games likely to be unveiled today include FIFA 21, which was teased in the Xbox Series X announcement trailer released last year. With all sporting events cancelled as a result of the global health crisis, football fans are hungrier than ever to get a fix. Playing at home might be just the thing.

Unlikely to be announced or showcased are games set to release in 2021, such as Bethesda's Elder Scrolls VI and EA's Battlefield 6. It's worth noting a separate live event will be arranged for first-party games, so we're unlikely to see any glimpses of Halo: Infinite, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 or other titles under Microsoft's first-party banner.

About Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Xbox)

Microsoft's next-generation console looks set to be a seriously impressive bit of kit. Looking like an archaic tower computer to hark back to Microsoft's gaming PC roots, the console comes with an updated wireless Xbox controller, although you'll still be able to use your existing Xbox One gamepads with the console.

Microsoft is all about making it easy for existing Xbox One gamers to upgrade. "Smart delivery" will allow gamers to buy Xbox One titles and, when they're ready, upgrade to the Xbox Series X versions absolutely free.

We can guarantee they'll look and sound a lot better on next-gen. The Xbox Series X is capable of outputting a massive 12 Teraflops of graphical power (more than its competitor, PS5, which can only manage 10.2 Teraflops) and accurately depict the way light and sound are affected with directions thanks to advanced ray-tracing software.

Next-gen gaming is also set to become very accessible. Rather than booting up one game, playing for a bit, saving, closing it down and booting up another, you'll be able to switch in and out of multiple games on the fly, resuming exactly where you left off with no delay. It will be as easy and accessible as jumping between shows on Netflix.

