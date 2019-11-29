Apple AirPods? These true wireless buds are all better and all getting Black Friday deals NOW

Apple AirPods must be the most popular headphones, and probably the most popular tech product in the world right now. Which is funny because they aren't even the best true wireless buds you can get. Not to knock AirPods – they're great – but there are some great alternatives, many of which are cheaper and practically all of which sound better. That's something Apple obviously recognises; hence Apple AirPods Pro. Among the many Black Friday deals are some exceptional cheap true wireless deals and my favourites are the deals on Sony WF-1000XM3, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Anker Soundcore Life P2, Cambridge Audio Melomania and Lypertek Tevi.

What's that? You just want AirPods? Oh for heaven's sake. Alright, here you go:

• Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case at Amazon UK for £129 – was £159, save £30

Or, in the USA,

• Buy 2019 AirPods with charging case for $125 at Walmart – was $159 (low stocks!)

If you're after some more interesting true wireless deals for Black Friday, however, read on…

Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro: the heavyweight champ

The overall best mix of sound quality, battery life, easy pairing and a wonderfully secure yet comfy fit, these are the best thing Beats has ever made. The gym-friendly 'over-ear then in-ear' design means they require a battery case about the size of a dog's coffin, but the long battery life and quick charging mean that's less of a problem than it might be. You'll need big pockets to store the case, but today you don't need deep pockets to buy Powerbeats Pro.

Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones | was £219.99 | now £189.99 at John Lewis

The Powerbeats Pro were rated "the best true wireless buds you can buy" in our hands-on review, and are rarely discounted. With convenient music and volume control on both earbuds, 24 hours charge in total, the buds are designed for active wear and are virtually immovable whether you're doing boxing or ballet. A perfect fit in every respect.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3: the one with truly great sound

These sound even better than Powerbeats Pro, and are easily comparable to the best (non-true-wireless) Bluetooth headphones, or even some wired headphones. They boast surprisingly good noise cancellation and audiophile-grade sound. The trade-off is they are a little bulky and don't fit as securely or as comfortably as Powerbeats. They also tend to boom a bit as your feet hit the ground when on the move. In summary, the true wireless buds for music lovers who prepare to sit and savour their tunes.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | was £230.00 | now £196.00 at Amazon

If you're after alternative earbuds with active noise cancellation tech, Sony's offering should be high on your list. With a tri-hold structure to keep them snug, the earbuds filter out background sound and adjust levels on the fly based on your environment. Step into a quiet coffee shop from a busy street, and the earbuds with automatically lower the volume to compensate. View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania: the affordable audiophile option

Cambridge Audio knows a thing or two about making quality hi-fi kit and its applied all its expertise to these true wireless buds. With punchy, exciting audio, Bluetooth 5.0, long battery life and a very simple fit compared to the Sony and Beats' headphones, you're getting a lot for your money here. The design means it's quite easy to mix up the left and right buds, but that's hardly the end of the world.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 True Wireless Earbuds | was £150.00 | now £99.95 at Amazon

With up to 9 hours from a single charge using the case, the Melomania 1s match great battery life with excellent sound quality, deep bass notes and clear trebles. These sound good enough to comfortably justify their usual £150 price; under £100 is ludicrously good value. View Deal

Lypertek Tevi: Apple-like quality at Poundland prices

Slide these into your ears – they go in very easily, and fit well – and listen blind to the Curiously named Lypertek Tevi and you would probably assume they cost about the same as the Melomania above. But they don't. With sound that satisfies, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and AAC, these are pro-spec buds, making their Black Friday price borderline insane. The icing on the cake is a whopping 70 hours of battery life when used in conjunction with the charging case – which is remarkably compact, considering. Luckily, the Tevis are easily good enough to justify that amount of extended listening.

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless In Ear Isolating Bluetooth Earphones | was £99.00 | now £69.00 at Amazon

Tevi sound easily better than AirPods and have massive battery life and, today, a massive price cut as well. Sure, they're not as chic as AirPods – what is? – but they practically vanish into your ears, so it's not like anyone will point at you and laugh. If £70 is what you have to spend on true wireless buds, these will absolutely not let you down. Deal ends today!View Deal

Anker Soundcore Life P2: the cheap as chips classic

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds | was £49.99 | now £42.99 at Amazon

Cheap and very cheerful, these Anker buds are perfect stocking-fillers and great for taking calls: each earbud has two beamforming microphones for crystal-clear calling. With 40 hours of playtime, in conjunction with the case, you'll get plenty of listening out of these buds. Again, the sound quality punches way above the price-point's weight, offering superb value for money. And yes, they do look rather like black AirPod Pros, don't they?View Deal

