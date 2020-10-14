Best Prime Day Shark vacuum cleaner deals: these vac deals end SOON

As the Best Prime Day deals head towards their midnight end, the shopping party is nearly over. Who's going to clean up? YOU ARE. If you take advantage of these Shark vacuum cleaner lightning deals in the UK Amazon Prime Day sales.
• Buy Shark Powered Lift-Away with Anti Hair Wrap NZ801UKT £185 – save £165!
• Buy Shark Upright with Anti Hair Wrap NZ801UKTSB in Amazon exclusive red and black! £185 – save £195!
• Shop ALL Shark vac deals at Amazon
Shark are among the most popular and best vacuum cleaners in the UK – and the world – and they always bring it when it comes to build quality, innovative features and 'interesting' looks. Both these deals feature Shark's self-explanatory Anti Hair Wrap tech, which if a godsend for anyone with pets, or humans, with a tendency to shed long hairs.
Bear in mind that these are Lightning Deals, so they will sell out and not come back. Until the next sale, anyway.
Your Shark vac options today may look like classic uprights but they are actually Shark Powered Lift Away uprights. They both let you 'lift away' the top of the vac so it can be used as a cylinder vacuum cleaner.
Wondering what the distinction between the two of them is? Well, the Amazon exclusive NZ801UKTSB comes with a car detailing kit, and a rather fetching black and red colour scheme.
Think of both these Shark vacs as if they are useful Transformer toys. They can transform from an upright to a cylinder vac, in order to fight the evil Megatron, and clean more easily on stairs and under beds and wardrobes, etc.
The best Amazon Prime Day Shark vacuum cleaner deals
Shark Powered Lift-Away with Anti Hair Wrap NZ801UKT £185 | Was £350 | Save £165 at Amazon
With a DuoClean head that provides optimal cleaning on both hard floors and carpet, this Shark upright vac doubles as a cylinder vac with three attachments. Anti Hair Wrap helps keep the bristle brush roll hair free. The LED headlights are highly illuminating, while a 5-year manufacturer warranty provides peace of mind.View Deal
Shark NZ801UKTSB £185 | Was £370 | Save £195
This is the same as the above, but adds a car detailing kit – "a selection of miniature tools to easily valet your car" – to the usual set of three attachments. This is a better deal than the above, clearly, but the colour scheme is a little more fierce.
