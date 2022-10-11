I found the best pre-Black Friday Fitbit deals at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has always been keen on launching the best Black Friday sales as early as possible, but this year, they went all out by doing their own pre-pre Black Friday sales event in the form of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale; now is the time to shop around for the best Fitbit deals to beat the online crowds in November.

Shop all Fitbit deals at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Shop all Fitbit deals at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

Top Fitbit deals include offers on the best fitness tracker from Fitbit, the Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2 discounts, and some decent offers on the Fitbit Sense and the Fitbit Luxe. Not all of these are mind-blowingly cheap, but you can certainly save some money on these capable wearables compared to how much they sell on average.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: £129 £99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best fitness trackers, not just from Fitbit but also in general. The tracker has a week-long battery life, a pretty AMOLED screen, and built-in GPS, and the price even includes a 6-month Premium membership!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: £169 £129 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - Although you can already buy the Fitbit Versa 4 for cheaper, this discount makes the previous-gen Versa 3 a very enticing proposition. As a matter of fact, the Versa 3 is better than the Versa 4 as it store and play music, unlike the new version that comes without WiFi support.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: £122.99 £79 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £43.99 - Even cheaper is the Versa 2, that's not only been out for a couple of years but has also been immensely popular. It might lack some of the more advanced tracking features of its successors, but the Versa 2 can track heart rate all day, plus it has built-in smart assistant support.

Fitbit Versa 2 at Amazon for $159.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: £189 £169 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - The first Fitbit featuring the stress-tracking EDA sensor, the original Sense is a capable health smartwatch that's pretty enough to be worn with smart attire. It can also measure ECG, blood oxygen, skin temperature and more!