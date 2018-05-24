Best mattress deal of the spring season at Silentnight: up to 40% and £350 off

It can be more difficult getting a decent night's sleep as the weather heats up. That could mean it's time to buy a new mattress and if you're looking for a deal, Silentnight's 'spring' sale – do you see what they did there? – could be heaven-sent. The UK's favourite bed and mattress emporium is offering 20% off of a select range of fine pocket sprung ('spring', you see?) and memory foam mattresses.

You can save poundzzzzzzz on the likes of Silentnight Studio mattresses. These have scooped multiple awards, including Which? Best Buy recommendations, and offer a firmness rating choice of soft, medium or firm. Sizes and discounts range from nearly £80 off the single (down to £319.20 from £399) to just shy of £160 off the Super King (was £799, now £639.19)

The brand is also offering 40% off its Limited Edition range of mattresses.

There, the top deal is the Silentnight Mirapocket 2000 Deluxe Box Top Mattress, which is down to £370 from £649. By our maths, that's £279 off.

If you prefer the ultra-modern, hygienic comfort of memory foam, there are deals to be had here too. The biggest saving is on the Silentnight Pocket Memory 2000 Mattress which, as its name suggests, combines luxurious pocket springs and body-contour-matching memory foam. This "cocoons the body and allows you to gently sink into a blissful slumber. Responsive and pressure relieving, back aches and pains will soothe away to create a truly relaxing sensation."

The Memory Pocket 2000's foam is more breathable than standard memory foam, thanks to new, breathable borders, so you can "experience a fresher sleeping experience, while still enjoying the blissful cocooning properties of memory foam."

You can also make great savings on kids' beds and cots and the great value Silentnight Essentials range.

What price a great night's sleep? In this case, 20-40% less than usual.