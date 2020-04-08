Best laptop under £500 deal: Grab Lenovo Ideapad S340 from Curry's while you can

Whether you're working or just spending more time at home as a result of the global health crisis, you might have realised by now that your old laptop isn't up to scratch. Fortunately, we've got you covered with a solution that won't break the bank.

Enter the Lenovo IdeaPad S340, top of our "best laptops under £500" buying guide. Rated the best laptop for most people, it's got everything you need to make working from home or surfing the web a more enjoyable experience without shelling out top dollar.

Amazon is retailing the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 with 128GB storage at £429.98. However, for a better deal, head over to Curry's, which still has stock starting at £349.00 for the 128GB model, a saving of £80. Check out the deals Curry's has on offer in full below:

LENOVO IdeaPad S340 14" Laptop with Intel Pentium, 128 GB SSD Blue | now £349.00 from Curry's

Save £80 on a laptop with a great 14" full-HD display at just 1.6kg, so you can take it anywhere (when you're allowed out again. An Intel Pentium Processor and solid state drive means it's lightning-fast for the price, a perfect work or play companion.

LENOVO IdeaPad S340 14" Laptop with Intel Pentium, 128 GB SSD Blue | now £349.00 from Curry's

The same great deal in a pastel pink.

Loads of other colours were available, but are selling out FAST, so make sure you pick up yours now.

A version of the laptop with 8GB RAM, an upgraded Intel core i3 processor and 256GB SSD storage, a super-powered version of the same excellent interface, is available starting at £449.00.

With style, spec and impressive durability, the IdeaPad an excellent all-rounder, something buoyed further by it coming running Windows 10 S. A huge 10 HOURS of battery life too allows you to cart it around the house to video-call or work in comfort, so you're not tethered to the wall all day. This really is the best-value laptop under £500 you can get right now.

As the global health crisis continues to change the way we work, laptops and their associated extras are in high demand. Consequently, lots of retailers run out of stock as fast as they hit the shelves, especially on popular devices like this one.

