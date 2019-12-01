John Lewis Cyber Monday deals: Sunday's BEST deals are here

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals have well and truly arrived. The retailer kicked off its official Black Friday sale at 7am on the morning of Friday 22 November, unleashing hundreds of exciting offers across everything from tech and homeware to toys, fashion, fragrances, beauty and more - and the discounts are continuing to drop even further this week, as Cyber Monday approaches. We’re curating the very best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals here on this page, so scroll down to bag a brilliant bargain.

The offers at John Lewis & Partners are among the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll find in the UK. Keep an eye on this page so you don't miss out on any of the best offers that are going.

The reason people love John Lewis deals is partly due to the store's leading reputation for quality and customer service. But it’s also down to the retailer’s generous warranty. You get a two-year guarantee on most products as standard – and up to five years on TVs at John Lewis & Partners, which adds some serious value.

Then there's the Never Knowingly Undersold policy, which sees the company constantly comparing its prices to those of its competitors and matching them accordingly. That means you can shop the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at John Lewis, safe in the knowledge that the price won’t be beaten anywhere with a physical shop made of bricks.

The number one searched for products so far on John Lewis are LEGO, iPad and Airpods.

Here are the best selling products at John Lewis in the Cyber Monday 2019 sale so far:

Best selling electrical product: 2019 Apple iPad 10.2", A10, iPadOS, Wi-Fi, 32GB, £299, saving £50

Best selling home product: Sophie Conran for Portmeirion Cereal Bowl, £6, saving £4

Best selling fashion product: Calvin Klein Underwear Cotton Stretch Trunks, £26.60, saving £11.40

Best selling beauty product: Dior Sauvage Spray Eau de Toilette, £43.60, saving £8.72

Best selling nursery product: Joie Spin 360 Group Car Seat, Ember, £179.99, saving £20

Best selling toy product: LEGO Star Wars 75244 Tantive IV & 75259 Snowspeeder 20th Anniversary Edition (bundle), £139.23, saving £31

Here are the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals right now...

T3's top 5 best Cyber Monday deals at John Lewis today

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2019 | Now £299 | Was £349 | Save £50 at John Lewis

This is a great deal on the entry-level iPad that Apple refreshed this year, especially considering Apple discounts are usually hard to find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is for the 32GB Wi-Fi version of the tablet. 2 year guarantee included.View Deal

Sonos Move Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker | Cyber Monday price £369 | Was £399 | You save £30 at John Lewis

Make sure your music always sounds its best with this Sonos Move speaker – it's the only portable, Bluetooth-enabled speaker in the Sonos range, but you can use it on your Wi-Fi network like a standard Sonos too. Now £30 off.View Deal

Samsung Q80R (2019) QLED: £999 (was £1,299) | John Lewis

Save £300 - The smaller 55-inch sibling to the model above, the Samsung QE55Q80R also delivers a stunning 4K picture with fantastic contrast, bright whites, intense blacks and detailed colour. It comes with TVPlus/Freesat HD and the Apple TV App, and this John Lewis Cyber Monday cuts the price by £300.View Deal

Whistles Cami Casual Puffer Jacket | Cyber Monday price £118.30 | You save 30% at John Lewis

With almost a third off this Whistles Cami Casual Puffer Jacket, you can stay stylish and warm this winter: the khaki coat is made from smooth, robust cotton, and comes with a hood to take everything that the British weather can throw at you.View Deal

Emma mattress | Save 40% this Cyber Monday at John Lewis

Best mattress - This epic John Lewis Cyber Monday deal slashes a huge 40% off the cost of an Emma mattress. We think the Emma memory foam mattress is the best mattress you can buy right now - we recommend it wholeheartedly - and this is the cheapest it’s ever been. Prices start from just £257 (was £429). Bargain. View Deal

Don't miss out on these brilliant John Lewis Cyber Monday deals either!

Whether you're looking for Christmas gifts or want to treat yourself, here are the very best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals on offer now...

John Lewis & Partners Beauty Advent Calendar: £105 (was £150) | John Lewis

Save £45 - There's a 30% discount on John Lewis's beauty advent calendar for this year. With 25 full and deluxe-sized products from much-loved beauty brands including Lancôme, Clinique, Bobbi Brown and more, it's an awesome gift - and this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal cuts almost £50 off the price. Bargain.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Smart Fitness Watch: £139 (was £169) | John Lewis

Save £30 - The Fitbit Versa aims to help you reach all your fitness and health goals. Its lightweight and water-resistant (up to 50 metres) design comes with actionable insights, personalised guidance, on-screen workouts and coaching. It also boasts a battery that lasts up to four days, and this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal cuts the price by £30.View Deal

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Plus Coffee Machine with Milk Frother: £64.50 (was £129) | John Lewis

Best low-cost pod coffee maker: Save £64.50 - The Lavazza capsule system makes it much easier to enjoy a cup of Italy’s favourite espresso blend at home. At half price, this pod machine with milk frother is an absolute bargain. If it’s out of stock at John Lewis, try its cheaper sibling, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Plus (£69, was £99), which doesn’t have a milk frother. View Deal

Smeg ECF01 Coffee Machine: £288 (was £319) + plus free Lavazza coffee (worth £30) | John Lewis

Best espresso machine - The Smeg ECF01 is the best espresso machine this side of Rome. It’s easy to use, produces a marvellous espresso, cappuccino, latte or latte macchiato, and it looks the part too. With this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal, you'll take home £30-worth of Lavazza coffee, free, with your Smeg ECF01. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: £229 (was £279) | John Lewis

Best noise-cancellation: Sony's over-ear ANC headphones don’t just cut out the noise like nothing else we've ever heard. These excellent wireless, Bluetooth headphones also offer excellent sound quality. They’re the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy - and this is the cheapest they’ve ever been. Plus you get a two-year guarantee at John Lewis.View Deal

Emma mattress: save 40% | John Lewis

Best mattress - This epic John Lewis Cyber Monday deal slashes a huge 40% off the cost of an Emma mattress. We think the Emma memory foam mattress is the best mattress you can buy right now - we recommend it wholeheartedly - and this is the cheapest it’s ever been. Prices start from just £257 (was £429). Bargain. View Deal

Le Creuset: up to 40% off | John Lewis

Hot deal - Iconic kitchen brand Le Creuset has received up to a 40% discount across its cookware range with this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal. It’s already good value, because Le Creuset’s cast iron dishes last for life, but with up to 40% off this is a real treat. Prices start from just £11.View Deal

John Lewis & Partners copper-plated non-stick pan set: £62.50 (was £125) | John Lewis

Save £62.50 - There's an enormous 50% discount on this popular set of copper-plated non-stick pans. It comprises three saucepans (16, 18 and 20cm), a 14cm milk pan and a 24cm frying pan. Helpfully the saucepans all have glass lids and a vent to let off surplus steam, so you can keep an eye on what's cooking. View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Complete: £299 (was £399) | John Lewis

Hot deal: Save £100 - The V8 family of cordless vacuums isn't as powerful as the newer V11 family, but we think the V8 is still excellent. This model is designed specifically for homes with pets, and it comes with nine cleaning tools and accessories that make it faster and easier to clean your home. At under £300 it’s very good value.View Deal

Miele washing machine: £549 (was £649) | John Lewis

Save £100 - This John Lewis Cyber Monday deal slashes a generous £100 off the popular Miele WDB038WPS freestanding washing machine. It can take loads up to 7kg and boasts an impressive A+++ energy rating - and it comes with a two-year guarantee for peace of mind.View Deal

Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover (125ml): £15.20 (was £19) | John Lewis

Save £3.80 - This Clinique makeup remover is for lids, lashes and lips. Suitable for contact lens wearers, it can remove the most persistent of makeups ­- and with 20% off it's a bargain.View Deal

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara, 01 Noir: £20.40 (was £25.49) | John Lewis

Best buy: Save £5.09 - There’s a 20% discount on the best-selling black Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara, which promises to give lashes up to six times more volume. View Deal

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: £90 (was £150) | John Lewis

Save £60 - You can get a third off the Philips ExpertClean 7300 electric toothbrush with this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal. It has a built-in smart sensor that lets you know when to adjust your pressure, three levels of intensity, two brushes and there’s an app, too, that’ll give you a report after every brushing session.View Deal

John Lewis Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung QLED (Q80R): £1,499 (was £2,499) | John Lewis

Save £1,000 - Alternatively, there’s an impressive £1,000 discount on the popular (and very similar but slightly lower-specced) 65-inch Samsung QE65Q80R. This 4K Ultra High definition TV comes with TVPlus/Freesat HD and the Apple TV App, and it averages at 4.8 out of five stars from over 700 user reviews. View Deal

Samsung Q80R (2019) QLED: £999 (was £1,299) | John Lewis

Save £300 - The smaller 55-inch sibling to the model above, the Samsung QE55Q80R also delivers a stunning 4K picture with fantastic contrast, bright whites, intense blacks and detailed colour. It comes with TVPlus/Freesat HD and the Apple TV App, and this John Lewis Cyber Monday cuts the price by £300.View Deal

Samsung Q60R (2019) QLED: £929 (was £1,099) | John Lewis

Save £170 - You can get almost £200 off the popular 65-inch Samsung QE65Q60R QLED TV. It's 4K, with TVPlus/Freesat HD and the Apple TV App, and it's racked up well over 1,000 very positive reviews. At under £1,000 this QLED TV is very good value.View Deal

Sony Bravia OLED (AG8) Smart TV: £1,299 (was £1,799) | John Lewis

Save £500 - The 55-inch Sony Bravia KD55AG8 (2019) OLED TV is currently on sale with a huge £500 off. This 4K TV boasts sharp resolution, glorious colours, and it comes with Freeview HD, Youview and Acoustic Surface Audio. View Deal

Sony Bravia OLED (AG9) Smart TV: £5,999 (was £6,999) | John Lewis

Save £1,000 - There’s a 20% saving on the 77-inch flagship Sony Bravia OLED TV (KD77AG9). This smart Android TV boasts a super sleek OLED panel, pin-sharp 4K UHD resolution, and comes with Freeview HD, Youview, and Acoustic Surface Audio+ for exceptionally accurate sound. Plus, John Lewis' five-year guarantee will protect your investment.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD43XG8196 (2019) LED: £519 was £599 | John Lewis

Save £80 - This superb 43-inch 4K Smart TV delivers crisp detail and authentic, natural-looking colours. It has Freeview HD, Youview and voice-control via Googel Assistant, and it's now £80 cheaper than usual thanks to this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Panasonic GX800 (2019) LED: £699 (was £749) | John Lewis

Save £50 - This John Lewis Cyber Monday deal cuts £50 off the price of the 58-inch Panasonic TX-58GX800B 4K TV. It boasts deep blacks and a wide colour spectrum, Dolby Atmos sound, and has Freeview Play. And don't forget that five-year guarantee.View Deal

Philips 4K TV (2019): £549 (was £696) | John Lewis

Save £147 - This 50-inch Smart TV from Philips (model 50PUS7394) was already one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. But now this sweet price cut makes it even more affordable. View Deal

Samsung RU7100 (2019) 4K TV: £339 (was £379) | John Lewis

Save £40 - There's a £40 discount on Samsung's 43-inch 4K Smart TV (the UE43RU7100). It comes with TVPlus and the Apple TV App, and you get a five-year guarantee from John Lewis. With over 700 positive reviews, this is a popular budget 4K TV - and it just got cheaper.View Deal

LG OLED (W9P) 2019: £3,999 (was £5,999)

Save £2,000 - The 65-inch LG OLED65W9PLA combines an astonishingly thin OLED panel and 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound - all enhanced by AI technology. It’s a stunning TV and it’s always going to cost a lot, but this £2,000 price cut certainly helps. View Deal

LG C9 (2019) OLED: £1,299 (was £1,499) | John Lewis

Save £200 - The 55-inch LG OLED55C9PLA combines 4K HDR cinema screen design with advanced AI to enhance picture and sound. It has Freeview Play/Freesat HD, Dolby Atmos sound, and voice interaction via the Google Assistant and Alexa built in. And don't forget that five-year guarantee.View Deal

LG UM74 (2019): £329 (was £349) | John Lewis

Save £20 - This 43-inch LG UHD TV (43UM7400PLB) combines 4K Active HDR with an Advanced Colour Enhancer and Ultra Surround sound to deliver great picture and sound for the price. This Smart TV comes with Freeview Play/Freesat HD, and this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal makes it even cheaper than usual.View Deal

Toshiba 32LL3A63DB (2019) LED: £199 (was £229) | John Lewis

Save £30 - You can get a £30 discount on this feature-packed 32-inch Full HD TV from Toshiba. Image quality is crisp and clear, while built-in Wi-Fi gives you access to a wealth of apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime. It's also compatible with Alexa, so you can change the channel and so on with just your voice. This budget TV is a bargain at under £200.View Deal

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals: tech

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: £229 (was £279) | John Lewis

Save £50 - Sony's over-ear ANC headphones offer excellent sound quality - and they’re the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy. This £50 discount now makes them the cheapest they’ve ever been, and you get a two-year guarantee if you buy them at John Lewis.View Deal

ASUS Zenbook 14 laptop: £899.99 (was £1,099.99) | John Lewis

Save £200 - There's a decent £200 discount on this 14-inch ASUS Zenbook (UX433FA-A6076T) at John Lewis right now. It's packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD - and with up to 14 hours of battery life, it's ideal for taking on the move. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2019): £1,149 (was £1,299) | John Lewis

Save £150 - John Lewis has cut the price of the MacBook Air by £150. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - and you get a two-year guarantee from John Lewis too.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch (2019) with touch bar: £1,146 (was £1,196) | John Lewis

Save £50 - The 2019 MacBook Pro with touch bar has received a £50 price cut in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale. Designed for creative professionals, it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15: £399.95 (was £499.95) | John Lewis

Save £100 - This isn’t the most powerful laptop here, but this Full HD 15-inch laptop from Dell will more than do the job for anyone looking for an ‘every day’ laptop. With a 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to send emails and stream shows, while having enough storage space for your files, photos and videos. At less than £400, it’s very good value.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: £1,009 (was £1,269) | John Lewis

Save £130 - The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is versatile, with an almost invisible hinge that can be opened with one hand. It comes with an Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – and, of course, John Lewis’ two-year guarantee.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 32GB, cellular/Wi-Fi: £449 (was £479) | John Lewis

Save £30 - There’s a £30 discount on Apple’s new entry-level iPad with this Cyber Monday John Lewis deal. It has a 10.9-inch Retina screen, Wi-Fi and 32GB storage, and works with the Apple Pencil. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 128GB, Wi-Fi: £409 (was £449) | John Lewis

Save £40 - Alternatively, save £40 on the 128GB of Apple’s new entry-level iPad. The 10.2-inch Retina screen gives you more room to work and play, and as well as supporting the Apple Pencil it also supports the full-size Smart Keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm): £179 (was £279) | John Lewis

Save £100 - This is the cheapest price ever for the best smartwatch for Android you can buy. It's the smaller version of the device, and it doesn't have LTE, but that won't be an issue for most people. Whether you're cycling, swimming or sleeping, it'll track your activity using the built-in GPS and sync everything seamlessly across your compatible devices. With £100 off, it's a bargain.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 46mm (Silver): £199 (was £299) | John Lewis

Save £100 - Slightly larger than the previous model, this Galaxy Watch offers a huge, class-leading seven days' battery life. It can track up to 40 different exercises, allowing you to make the most of your workout. Move from hitting the gym to the park and to the pool and it'll help you achieve your goals. Its a great looking smartwatch, but definitely more suited to larger wrists. You can save £100 on this brilliant smartwatch now at John Lewis.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm): £239 (was £269) | John Lewis

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. This isn't a massive John Lewis Cyber Monday deal, but considering the Active2 is Samsung's latest smartwatch, it's well worth having.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm + 4G): £369 (was £399 | John Lewis

Save £30 - This thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch has fitness tracking at its core. It monitors your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. This version is 4G, so you'll still get calls and messages when not connected to your phone. £30 isn't a massive discount, but considering the Active2 is Samsung's latest smartwatch, it's worth looking at.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm): £169 (was £199) | John Lewis

Save £30 - The Galaxy Watch Active isn't the latest model, and doesn't have the ECG function of the Active2. Nevertheless, it's a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. It's still a great smartwatch.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm | now £189 at John Lewis

Apple Watch Series 3 features a S3 dual-core chip to provide you with faster app performance and smoother animations. You can connect your Apple Watch inspired workouts to compatible cardio equipment, thanks to Apple’s GymKit technology. Additionally, you can interact easily with your iPhone's messages, phone and calendar functions, and get all the updates and notifications you need through the day.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm: £229 (was £309) | John Lewis

Thanks to the release of the Apple Watch 5, the Series 3 has become Apple's affordable wearable. With built-in GPS, this larger 42mm model has great coaching features, is water resistant to 50 metres and 70% faster than previous models.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular (44m): £459 (was £529) | John Lewis

Save £70 - Now that the Apple Watch 5 is out, prices are falling on the excellent series 4 of Apple’s smartwatch. This cellular 4G version comes with an improved heart-rate monitor compared to series 3, and there's a built-in ECG monitor too. With this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal you can save a sweet £70.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Smart Fitness Watch: £139 (was £169) | John Lewis

Save £30 - Thanks to a lightweight, water-resistant (up to 50 metres) design, actionable insights, personalised guidance, on-screen workouts and coaching, along with a battery that lasts up to four days; the Fitbit Versa helps you reach all your fitness and health goals.View Deal

Bose QC35 II noise cancelling headphones: £229 (was £299) | John Lewis

Save £70 - The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones get a decent £70 discount with this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal. They offer best-in-class noise cancellation and superb audio quality, plus Alexa and Google Assistant are built in. View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: £168 (was £199) | John Lewis

Save £31 - The 2019 Apple AirPods give you with even more talk time, voice-activated Siri access, as well as wireless charging. This £31 discount makes them more affordable, and John Lewis gives you a two-year guarantee too.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: £138 (was £159) | John Lewis

Save £21 - The 2019 Apple AirPods offer even more talk time, and come with voice-activated Siri access. They’re very convenient to use too: just take the AirPods out of the case to activate them. This £21 discount makes them more affordable, and John Lewis gives you a two-year guarantee too. View Deal

Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II: £599 (was £799) | John Lewis

Save £200 - This is a particularly good starter camera for wildlife photography. It comes with a 16x optical zoom lens and OLED viewfinder, plus a bag and spare batteries. This John Lewis Cyber Monday deal cuts a cool £200 off the usual price.View Deal

Headphones offers | Save on Beats, Bose, Sony and more

The headphones offers at John Lewis include £100 off Beats Studio Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, up to £50 off Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II, £50 off Powerbeats Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones and much more. High quality headphones at lovely low prices.View Deal

Apple Watch offers | Save up to £100

You can save big on the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 so if you've had your eye on an Apple Watch for a while but didn't want to pay full price then these are the deals for you.View Deal

Naim Mu-so Special Edition: £695 (was £895) | John Lewis

Save £200: Functionally identical to the above Naim wireless music system, but this Champagne finish is exclusive to JL&P, so it's 'Special'. Oh yes. View Deal

Naim Mu-so Qb (gen 1): £495 (was £649) | John Lewis

Save £200 - The much more compact Qb is now under £500. Sound quality is really fantastic, especially when you consider its size. Some might struggle to even detect the difference between this and its big brother…View Deal

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals: home

Emma mattress: save 40% | John Lewis

This epic John Lewis Cyber Monday deal slashes a huge 40% off the cost of an Emma mattress. We think the Emma memory foam mattress is the best mattress you can buy right now - we recommend it wholeheartedly - and this is the cheapest it’s ever been. Prices start from just £257 (was £429). Bargain. View Deal

John Lewis Siberian goose down duvets: save 20% | John Lewis

Made with 100% Siberian goose down, John Lewis & Partner’s Siberian goose down duvets are wonderfully light, soft and warm. They give excellent insulation while being much lighter than feathers - and they’re suitable for people with dust mite allergies too. Treat yourself with this fantastic 20% discount. View Deal

Leesa mattress: save 25% | John Lewis

Both the Leesa memory foam mattress and the Leesa Luxury Hybrid mattress have received a 25% discount with this ace John Lewis Cyber Monday deal. Prices now start from just £487.50 (was £650) - although there’s a bigger discount if you buy from Leesa itself, where a double currently costs just £399. Whichever retailer you choose though, this is a fantastic mattress and a good saving. View Deal

Silentnight Sleep Genius mattress: Save 20% | John Lewis

The Silentnight Sleep Genius range is exclusive to John Lewis. There are a number of versions to choose from, with different amounts of pocket springs, but all Silentnight mattresses at John Lewis have had a 20% discount, with prices starting from £239.20 for a single.View Deal

More mattress deals: save up to 40% | John Lewis

John Lewis stocks a wide range of mattresses, from Silentnight and Sealy to Casper, Emma, Leesa and more. A lot of the big mattress brands have received a 20% discount in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale, but some (like Emma) have had a whopping 40% price cut, so the mattress section is worth a browse.View Deal

Le Creuset: up to 40% off | John Lewis

Iconic kitchen brand Le Creuset has received up to a 40% discount across its cookware range with this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal. It’s already good value, because Le Creuset’s cast iron dishes last for life, but with up to 40% off this is a real treat. Prices start from just £11.View Deal

John Lewis & Partners copper-plated non-stick pan set: £62.50 (was £125) | John Lewis

Save £62.50 - This popular set of copper-plated non-stick pans has three saucepans (16, 18 and 20cm), a 14cm milk pan and a 24cm frying pan. Helpfully the saucepans all have glass lids and a vent to let off surplus steam, so you can keep an eye on what's cooking. View Deal

Le Creuset Non-Stick Baking Tray, 27cm: £10.50 (was £15) | John Lewis

Save £4.50 - There’s a 30% discount on this heavy gauge carbon steel baking tray from Le Creuset. Measuring 2(h) x 32.5(w) x 24(d)cm, it’s PFOA-free, provides superb food release, is easy to clean and strong enough for using metal utensils. Plus it comes with a lifetime guarantee. That’s great value.View Deal

Cookware: save up to 60% | John Lewis

These fantastic John lewis Cyber Monday deals make it a great time to splash out on cookware. There’s up to 60% off saucepans, casserole dishes, knives, baking trays and more – plus amazing discounts on big-name kitchen brands like Le Creuset. We’re really excited about these offers: don’t miss out.View Deal

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Plus Coffee Machine with Milk Frother: £64.50 (was £129) | John Lewis

Save £64.50 - The Lavazza capsule system makes it much easier to enjoy a cup of Italy’s favourite espresso blend at home. At half price, this pod machine with milk frother is an absolute bargain. If it’s still out of stock at John Lewis, try its cheaper sibling, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Plus (£69, was £99), which doesn’t have a milk frother. View Deal

Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea Coffee Machine: £99 (was £198.50) | John Lewis

Save £99.50 - At half price, this Lavazza coffee machine is a bargain. A pod-based machine, it offers four pre-programmed coffees (Espresso, Cappucino, Americano and Latte) and five milk recipes, and it’s quiet too at just 43db.View Deal

Coffee machine deals | Save on Nespresso and bean-to-cup machines

Whether you want the simplicity of a pod machine or the theatre of a bean to cup machine, you'll find deals on coffee machines from Nespressro, Lavazza, Sage, Smeg and more so you don't need to wait for Cyber Monday for a sublime cup of black (or white) coffee.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Complete: £299 (was £399) | John Lewis

Save £100 - The V8 family of cordless vacuums isn't as powerful as the newer V11 family, but we think the V8 is still excellent. This model is designed specifically for homes with pets, and it comes with nine cleaning tools and accessories that make it faster and easier to clean your home. At under £300 it’s very good value.View Deal

Dyson Hot+Cool heater/fan (AM09): £299 (was £399) | John Lewis

Save £100 - Dyon’s powerful Hot + Cool Jet Focus Fan Heater has had £100 slashed from the price at a number of retailers, including John Lewis. It delivers fast, even room heating and focused personal cooling, and is available in black/nickel or white/nickel.View Deal

Miele washing machine: £549 (was £649) | John Lewis

Save £100 - This John Lewis Cyber Monday deal slashes a sweet £100 off the Miele WDB038WPS freestanding washing machine, which can take loads up to 7kg and boasts an A+++ energy rating. It has such a big discount because the retailer is trying to clear its stock, but you still get a two year guarantee, all of which makes this washing machine a very good deal. View Deal

AEG Heat Pump Tumble Dryer: £749 (was £899) | John Lewis

Save £150 - Boasting a load capacity of 9kg and an impressive A++ energy rating, the AEG T8DEC946R Heat Pump Tumble Dryer can easily tackle big loads without, er, rinsing (apologies) your energy bills. This John Lewis Cyber Monday deal cuts a clean £150 off the price, which is worth looking at. View Deal

AEG ProSteam washing machine: £499 (was £649) | John Lewis

Save £150 - The popular AEG ProSteam freestanding washing machine (L7FEE865R) can handle up to an 8kg load. It has an A+++ energy rating, spins at up to 1600rpm and has a good range of features designed to care for even the most sensitive clothing items. View Deal

Sofas and armchairs: save 20% | John Lewis

The John Lewis Cyber Monday sale has slashed the price of sofas and armchairs by 20%, so if you’re in the market for some new furniture it’s worth a look. There are savings of over £1,000 to be made right now. View Deal

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals: fitness

WaterRower Rowing Machine with S4 Performance Monitor: £849 (was £999) John Lewis

Save £150 - There's a 15% discount on the excellent WaterRower rowing machine, which utilises the same physical elements (water) and the physical dynamics (fluid drag) that occur when a boat moves through water. We loved the WaterRower in our review, and this is a sweet discount.View Deal

Life Fitness T3 Treadmill with Track Connect Console: £2,295 (was £2,795) | John Lewis

Save £500 - The Life Fitness T3 Treadmill with Track console gives you optimum tracking and entertainment features to keep you motivated while you exercise. It also features a FlexDeck shock absorption system, which reduces impact to joints by nearly 30%. This John Lewis Cyber Monday deal cuts 18% off the price.View Deal

NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i Folding Elliptical Cross Trainer: £699 (was £899) | John Lewis

Save £200 - The NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i offers you a total body workout without impact, and is particularly good if you’re looking for all-round body fitness or coming back from injury. It has EKG hand grips to track your heart rate, a foldaway design, and with £200 off it's a bargain.View Deal

Life Fitness Club Series+ Treadmill: £6,195 (was £6,995) | John Lewis

Save £800 - There's almost a grand off the Life Fitness Club Series+ Treadmill. Its sleek design and low step-up height of 20 cm ensures it'll fit in any home, and you can further expand your workouts with the LFConnect training app. View Deal

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals: outdoors

The North Face Women’s Stretch Down Jacket | £172 (was £215)

Winter walking is far more enjoyable when you're warm, and you should be in this Stretch Down Jacket, packed with 700 fill responsibly sourced goose down to retain body heat better. It's breathable too, and ace when worn over base layers. There is also a hooded version on sale for £188 and it's selling fast.View Deal

The North Face Borealis Backpack | Now £72 (was £90)

A popular The North Face backpack for the trail and everyday life, thanks to its well-organised interior and a host of little touches to make carrying more comfortable. These include foam padded straps to protect your shoulders, plus an air-mesh back panel for better airflow and a removable sternum strap for extra support.View Deal

Berghaus Prism Half-Zip Women’s Fleece | Now £36 (was £45)

A classic mid-layer for cold weather walking. The Prism fleece jacket feels soft and toasty on, with two hand-warmer pockets providing extra warmth. The InterActive Zip means it can be attached to Berghaus jackets if you need waterproof coverage. It’s also made from 50% recycled fabric, so you’re helping out the planet.View Deal

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals: toys

John Lewis & Partners My First Scooter: £34.30 (was £49) | John Lewis

Save £14.70 - There’s a 30% discount on this three-wheel scooter. Aimed at kids aged three and above (it’s recommended up to age six), it has an adjustable T-bar with three different height settings, so it’ll grow with the child. View Deal

LEGO Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5: £103.99 (was £129.98) | John Lewis

Save £25 - This John Lewis Cyber Monday deal gives you a 20% discount on this impressive replica model of Agent 007’s iconic 1964 sports car. Suitable for ages 16-plus, it comes with a wealth of authentic details and functioning gadgetry. Awesome. View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon: £548.67 (was £645.49) | John Lewis

Save £96.82 - There are over 7,500 pieces and four classic crew mini figures (Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO) in this Star Wars LEGO set. It’s one of the largest, most detailed LEGO models ever created, and you can get it with a 15% discount now with this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Lego Creator Taj Mahal | Save 23% | Now £199.99 at John Lewis

Previously the biggest Lego set of all time (surpassed by the Ultimate Collector's Edition Millennium Falcon), this was retired and then brought back thanks to high demand. The 5,900-piece build is absolutely epic, creating a build that is stunningly detailed and satisfying to put together. This is a proper project, and feels so worth the investment.View Deal

JumpKing Oval Trampoline: £245 (was £350) | John Lewis

Save £105 - At 8 x 11.5ft, the JumpKing Oval Trampoline is a good size for smaller gardens. It’s easy to put together, and has three different bounce areas that stop people from being pulled back into the middle. It’s now 30% cheaper than usual, thanks to this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

John Lewis & Partners My First Remote Control Police Car: £20 (was £35) | John Lewis

Save £5 - Designed to help develop fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and a child’s imagination, this remote-controlled vehicle comes with an easy-to-use handheld control unit with big buttons for simple forward and reverse movements. There’s a 20% discount now at John Lewis. View Deal

John Lewis & Partners My First Binoculars: £6 (was £7.50) | John Lewis

Save £1.50 - These colourful binoculars are ideal for looking at birds, nature and annoying siblings. They can magnify up to 3x and there’s 20 per cent off right now.View Deal

When is the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale?

Cyber Monday is always the first Monday after Black Friday. This year, it falls on December 2, 2019 – and while the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale will start on this date, we're likely to see deals and discounts continue for a number of days afterwards.

What will the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals be?

A good way to predict this year’s best John Lewis Cyber Monday discounts is to take a look at what’s happened in previous years. Last year, we saw big price drops (often 20 per cent; sometimes more) in all departments, including electronics, home and kitchenware, sports, clothing, beauty and more. This is something we would certainly expect to see again: here are our predictions...

John Lewis Cyber Monday TV deals in 2019

(Image credit: Samsung)

John Lewis doesn’t just have a reputation for offering decent Cyber Monday TV deals – the retailer's huge five-year guarantee makes it a doubly popular destination for people looking for television offers. After all, you’re getting four years more than you would from most manufactures, which is excellent value.

Recently, the retailer cut the price of Samsung’s QLED TVs, and we’d expect to see more discounts on these over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. After all, they did it last year too. Over Black Friday 2018, we spotted a £600 discount on the Samsung Q8F 65-inch QLED TV, which dropped the price from £2,699 to £2,099.

There was also £1,000 off an even-bigger 77-inch LG OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, taking the price to £5,999; and there were price cuts on (slightly) smaller models, as well, like £200 off a Sony Bravia OLED 4K 55-inch. We definitely expect to see more good Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals at John Lewis in 2019.

Today’s best John Lewis deals: shop TV offers now

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals on laptops

We also expect to see some great Cyber Monday laptop deals at John Lewis this year. Sure, the retailer doesn’t offer as wide a range of brands as some others, but it does cover all skill (and price) levels – you can buy pro models alongside cheaper options just for browsing – and the discounts really aren’t bad.

Last year, some of the best John Lewis Black Friday laptop deals cut £100 off the price of a 2017 27-inch Apple iMac (Retina) – taking it to £1,849 – and also from a Microsoft Surface Book 2, making it just £1,099. There was also £230 off a Surface Pro 6 (£729,95); £250 off the Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7 (£849), and even £100 cut from the Asus Chromebook C302ca, dropping the price to just £399.

Today’s best John Lewis deals: shop tablet and computing offers now

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals on electronics

It isn’t just televisions and laptops that see big price cuts at John Lewis over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Headphones, too, are likely to be subject to some good Black Friday discounts at John Lewis again this year. The Bose QuietComfort 20s had their price slashed from £249 to £129 last year, for example. And we’re sure to see more SIM-free phone offers – like last year’s £170 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9, which took the price of the 64GB model from £739 to just £569.

In addition, the retailer often cuts the price of smart home and wearable tech in November. And Amazon devices, as well, have been discounted in the past to match Amazon’s own discounts.

Today’s best John Lewis deals: shop electronics offers now

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals in home and garden

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Mattresses received generous price cuts at John Lewis over Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. The Simba Hybrid mattress was reduced by 20%, and there were plenty of mattress, pillow, duvet and bed frame offers on other leading brands like Silentnight too. We’d expect to see more of these this year, but we think we’ll see even larger mattress discounts this time – in the region of 35 per cent.

Alternatively, you can browse our Cyber Monday mattress deals pages:

We have high expectations for furniture, too. Last year there were a lot of 20% Cyber Monday discounts on sofas, chairs and more at John Lewis. In 2018, a G Plan Vontage Sixty Seven large three-seater sofa was cut from £1,600 to just £1,280, for instance. You could also buy a Parker Knoll Charleston Power Recliner Leather Armchair for £1,639, down from £2,048.

Dyson vacuum cleaners may well receive a discount again this year, as well. Last year some models had their price cut by 10 per cent, and we’re looking for similarly good John Lewis offers again in 2019 – not just on Dyson but on Miele models, Kärcher and more.

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals on toys, baby and child essentials

Again, we’d expect at least 20 per cent to be cut from the price of many toys at John Lewis for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as was the case last year. Highlights in 2018 included a £30 price drop on the Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack (taking it to £39.99), and a whopping 50% discount on the Peter Rabbit Children’s Book Box Set (making it just £17.50). There was also 20 per cent off the Sylvanian Families Treehouse and Log Cabin (£63.99) and more.

Finally, there were huge John Lewis Cyber Monday baby deals last year, as well, including a massive £360 saving on the Bugaboo Cameleon3 Atelier Complete Pushchair (taking the price to £599). We predict more big savings on baby equipment, car seats, breast pumps and more at John Lewis in 2019.

The most popular John Lewis Cyber Monday deals last year

According to the retailer, some of the most searched for items during the shopping event in 2018 included Apple Airpods (which dropped to £144) and the Apple Watch series 3 (which dropped to £219) in the sale. However, these were the best-selling John Lewis Cyber Monday deals in 2018...

Mulberry Zipped Bayswater bag: £877.50 (was £1,350)

Save 35% - A reinvention of Mulberry's most iconic style, this Zipped Bayswater bag from Mulberry is crafted from premium veg tanned leather for a luxury finish. It’s no longer on sale, but last year this excellent John Lewis Cyber Monday deal knocked a cool 35% off the price, taking it well below the £1,000 mark. Shop today's best handbag, purse and wallet deals at John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Beauty Advent Calendar: £115.50 (was £165) | at John Lewis

Save 30% - This indulgent Beauty Advent Calendar was packed with new and iconic skincare products, makeup must-haves and beautifully scented fragrance favourites. There’s a different treat for each day. This year's calendar costs £150 (worth £225). Last year’s is currently still on sale, for just £82.50 (the complimentary services won’t be in date, but the luxury products will).View Deal

Apple iPhone XS: £949-£1,399 (was £999-£1,449)

Save £50 - Even though it was only announced in September 2018, the iPhone XS still received a £50 price cut in November last year with this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal. Prices for the XS currently start from £929, now that it’s been superseded by the iPhone 11, but we’d advise holding on for bigger discounts in November.View Deal

Apple iPhone XR: £719-£869 (was £749-£899)

Save £30 - There was a £30 discount last year on the cheaper Apple iPhone XR too. Again, this has now been succeeded by the new iPhone 11. Prices currently start from £629 at John Lewis, but we predict better discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.View Deal

Sage Bambino Plus coffee machine: £359.10 (was £399)

Save 10% - The Sage Bambino Plus offers barista-quality coffee, with a three-second heat up time. Last year, you could get 10% off - and lots of people did. This was one of the most popular John Lewis Cyber Monday deals. Right now it’s on sale for even less – just £274.

Dyson vacuum cleaners: 10% off selected models

Another popular John Lewis Cyber Monday deal last year saw 10% cut from the price of selected Dyson vacuum cleaners. Dyson products don’t tend to receive huge discounts, but we’d hope to see more like this again this year. Shop vacuum cleaners at John Lewis now.

Bosch Freestanding Washing Machine: £339 (was £449)

Save £100 - With an outstanding A+++ energy rating, 8kg load and 1400rpm Spin, the Bosch WAN28201GB washing machine makes laundry easier - and helps you have a greener home. Last year John Lewis slashed £100 off the price for Cyber Monday, and we’d like to see that happen again. Shop washing machines at John Lewis now.

How to make the biggest savings

(Image credit: Getty)

We’ll be tracking the best John Lewis Cyber Monday discounts here on this page - so bookmark this article and make sure you check back regularly.

We spend a lot of time looking at deals: we know a good one when we see it - and we’ll tell you which offers to avoid, too. (It’s a good idea to bookmark our main Cyber Monday deals page, too, where you'll get the first look at the biggest offers from other retailers.)

Another good way to ensure you get the most bang for your buck is to make use of that Never Knowingly Undersold policy – particularly if you’re shopping in store. John Lewis says: “do check if you're visiting your nearest John Lewis & Partners and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down.”

However, bear in mind that while John Lewis will match its competitors’ prices, the products must be exactly the same. It sounds obvious, but plenty of TVs from the same family look identical - but, in fact, have ever-so-slightly different models names. Also, the Never Knowingly Undersold policy doesn’t include delivery, so it’s worth checking whether you can find the same price with free delivery elsewhere (particularly if you have Amazon Prime).

Also, do your research now. Read up on the items you want and make sure you know the specs or features you really need (and those you don’t). That’ll help you choose the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals when you see them.

Cyber Monday sales around the web