The best iPhone and iPad accessories

From cases to flying machines, the world of app-controlled toys and smartphone add-ons just keeps growing. So amid all the noise, what are the best iPhone accessories to buy in 2017 to help you get the most from your iOS device?

Accessories can add so much to your Apple device, whether it's letting you ditch the onscreen keyboard with a Bluetooth version for your iPad, giving your iPhone 7 an extra hit of battery or streaming 360-degree video.

Here's our pick of the Apple add-ons that'll ensure you never leave your house without your iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad ever again.

Logitech Keys to Go

Typing out long emails on the iPad's touchscreen is tolerable, but hardly fun. If you really want to turn the slate into a productivity tool, you'll need to pair it with it a keyboard. Our pick is Logitech's Keys to Go (yeah, we know the name is bad), which takes everything we love about Microsoft's Surface Type Cover and brings it to the iPad. It's compact, waterproof and very durable, plus the battery lasts for ages and the keys, while they don't have much give, are pleasant to type on.

OlloClip

This handy clip on attachment adds some extra functionality to the awesome camera on the iPhone 5, by allowing you to take fish-eye, wide-angle and macro snaps. No extra app is needed, so you can use it with the regular camera app or Instagram and it only takes a few seconds to attach.

Gamevice for iPhone and iPhone

Turn your iPhone or iPad into an Xbox with this lightning-powered game controller. It's much easier than using the onscreen controls, and it's compact and portable as well. This is one of the more premium controllers we've seen, using lightning rather than Bluetooth, improved ergonomic design, and, it even adds a headphone jack to the iPhone 7.

£79.95 | Buy it from Apple

Mujjo Leather Wallet Sleeve

This simple, elegant sleeve from Mujjo is great if you don't want you iPhone to be constantly encased in plastic. It's cut from a single piece of vegetable-tanned leather, and includes space for three cards.

Ullu Wally

Ullu first caught our eye with its luxurious leather Apple Watch straps, but it also makes very attractive iPhone cases. The company's newest offering, the Wally, is hand-crafted from premium Italian leather, and includes pockets for cash and credit cards. It comes in 19 colours, and doesn't break the bank.

From £69 | Ullu

Native Union Dock+ Lightning

This stylish, minimal charging dock makes it appear as if your iPhone is floating. We love it, and think it's one of the best looking docks we've seen. The Dock+ works with most cases, and is as solid as a rock.

Mophie Juice Pack Air

We love Mophie's range of backup battery iPhone cases, and our pick of the range is the Juice Pack Air, which has a larger battery than the Reserve, but it's smaller than the Plus, making it the perfect balance of capacity and heft. Goldilocks. Battery size is 2,750mAh, which is more than 100-percent extra battery capacity.

Joby GripTight GorillaPod

The iPhone 7 may have optical image stabilisation, but if you want really clear night shots, or even a selfie where your arm isn't outstretched - you'll want a tripod. The most adaptable tripods around are from Joby, it can be tied around railings, or hung from a tree.

Zeiss VR One Plus

VR is all the rage right now, all the big Android manufacturers are jumping aboard the bandwagon, but if you're an iPhone user, you're shit outta luck (if you want an official VR headset from Apple, that is). Thankfully there are plenty of third party handsets available, ranging from £12 to £120. Our pick is obviously at the more expensive end of the scale, with a solid build and premium Zeiss optics.

£129.99 | Buy from Amazon

Insta360 Nano

The innovative little Insta360 Nano lets you take 360-degree images and videos.You can capture special moments, and even live steam the 360-degree video across the world. The sleek camera simply clips onto an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6, 6 Plus, 6s or 6s Plus.

Native Union Key Cable

If you're always misplacing your iPhone charging cable, or simply want one with you at all times, this stylish key ring from Native Union is for you. It unfolds into a short USB to lightning cable and comes in five attractive colours.

Ehang Ghostdrone 2.0

The awesome Ehang Ghost Drone 2.0 can be controlled entirely from your smartphone, making it an awesome accessory for your iPhone. It records in 4K, and can fly up to a kilometre in the air. Best of all, there's no controller, with everything controlled from the companion smartphone app. If you pick up the VR bundle, you'll also get a headset which gives you a live first person view from the drone, which we think is awesome.

Nest

Designed by the people who brought you the iPod, the smart thermostat is controllable via an iOS app, uses six sensors that adapt to your living pattern, so you can turn up the heating on the way home.

DxO One

The DxO One is a really cool little device - it's a 20-megapixel camera that plugs into your iPhone's lightning port, and borrows your phone's screen as a display. It's a really neat implementation, slide down the lens cover and it'll automatically turn on, and plug it into your iphone and it'll automatically launch the app. We've been using it for a while and love it.

Sphero 2.0

Sphero 2.0 is far more than just a plastic ball that is controlled by your smartphone, it's a device that can create games, nifty apps and you can even use it trick your pets. Controlled via Bluetooth, the cute, durable and water resistant ball can be connected to over 25 apps and the packaging itself includes enough ramps for you to create a seriously fun circuit. It charges from an inductive base, and you can even kit it out with a neat rubber jacket.

From £99| Maplin

Brydge 12.9

This awesome keyboard turns your 12.9 inch iPad Pro into a laptop - it's without doubt the best iPad keyboard we've yet tried, with backit keys. It connects to your Apple tablet via Bluetooth. Precision engineered out of aluminum, there' s plenty of travel in the keys. It's not the most lightweight of accessories at around 700g, but it will add to the experience of using your iPad. It's also available in an iPad Pro 9.7 version which also works with iPad Air and iPad Air 2.

Buy Brydge Pro 9.7

Prynt

Prynt is an instant camera-come-iPhone case. It's really fun - simply slide your iPhone in and it'll launch the app, take a picture, and print it out in seconds on zinc paper. Here's where the really smart stuff comes in, point your iPhone's camera at the printout and an AR video will play inside the print - Harry Potter style. We love the retro styling, and it's a fun social gadget to play with.

Available from Prynt

Native Union Night Cable

There are thousands of charging cables available for the iPhone, but our favourite is from Native Union. It's braided, therefore nice and strong, as well as featuring a weighted knot which stops the weight of the wire pulling your iPhone off the table.

Twelve South PlugBug

This 2.1-Amp USB wall charger attaches to and converts any MacBook Power adapter into a dual charger. It can work in most countries, so it's perfect to whisk off with on holiday. Its weight of 69-grams shouldn't put too much strain on your holiday baggage, either.

Black Ops Element Case

When it comes to sleek, heavy duty, cool protection, the Black Ops case from Element has our money. It looks like something developed for the SAS with its all black colour scheme. It's made from CNC aluminium with Type 3 MIL-SPEC anodising (very technical), and G10 composite bumpers. It even comes with a 'tactical holster' which looks like an awesome bullet pouch.

Available from Mini in the Box

[Fuse]Chicken Titan

If you're always breaking your charging cable - this is the answer. The [Fuse]Chicken's build quality is top notch, it's so strong it can pull a car and even survive a chainsaw attack. It's seriously THAT strong!

