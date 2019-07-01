More stylish and rugged than any Fitbit, Garmin Fenix 5 £100 off: Amazon Prime Day probably won't beat that

There are always plenty of deals on fitness wearables from Garmin and Fitbit on Amazon Prime Daybut this one is unlikely to be bettered. Fenix 5 is Garmin's range-topping watch, built for hiking and all-day wear, as well as the more standard run and gym tracking of its rivals. As such it's ruggedised, has advanced mapping features but is actually quite stylish, in a butch and manly way. You see guys wearing them with suits surprisingly often. We've never seen a woman wearing one, ever, but the Fenix 5 is, at least in theory, a unisex watch, so we couldn't say it'll never happen.

Anyway, it's £100 off right now. As usual with these deals, the pricing does make your head hurt a bit because the same deal was being advertised as '£50 off' yesterday. Whatever way you cut it, it's the cheapest you'll find the Fenix 5.

• Garmin Fenix 5 normally £399 now £299 at John Lewis & Partners – save 25%

You can actually get this model slightly cheaper (£292) at Amazon but that is for a 'renewed' unit (ie: someone has previously bought it and returned it). John Lewis throws in a 2-year warranty, and you could insure it against accidental damage for 2 years for £40 the last time we checked, but not now as John Lewis and his partners have evidently decided the type of rugged activities you're meant to undertake whilst wearing the Fenix 5 are just not that insurable.

Garmin Fenix 5 | £300 | Usually £349 | Save £49

We can barely begin to scratch the surface of what the Fenix 5 can do, here. Suffice it to say that, other than having a built-in music player, it probably does everything you could think of that a fitness wearable might be able to do. From the obvious stuff – heart-rate tracking both all-day and during exercise, step counting, and GPS to track runs, cycles and hikes – to the likes of a barometer to track altitude and the weather. However, unlike most fitness wearables, Fenix 5 is specifically designed to go 'from workplace to workout', with a premium metal finish, stylish design and a choice of straps and watch faces.View Deal

Whether you want to count your steps, get regular updates about your resting and active heart-rate, train for a triathlon or hike up mountains, Garmin Fenix 5 has the functionality to help. This is from John Lewis' product page for this Swiss army knife of fitness tech…

All sports, all adventures

Preloaded activity profiles for all of your sports and adventures. Put key stats at your fingertips with the performance widget that shows the effects and progress of your workouts.

Stay connected

Connected features include smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin. Connect online sport community and personalisation through free watch faces and apps from our Connect IQ™ store.

Advanced technology

Outdoor sensors, including GPS and GLONASS satellite positioning, barometric altimeter, 3-axis compass with gyroscope.

Get the most from your training

With the Fēnix 5’s new Performance Widget, you’ll have all the information you need, readably accessible, to keep on track of your performance and help you to train more efficiently. Training Status gives guidance on how productive your workouts

VO2Max Estimator: Crunches, running or cycling performance data to estimate the maximum volume of oxygen you can consume per minute and gives you an indication of your level of fitness.

Training Load: How hard are you training?

Recovery Advisor: What’s your recommended recovery time - counting down from your last workout.

Taking your running to a new level with extended physiological metrics and advanced running dynamics, so you can monitor your form and overall performance.

All sports, hiking and climbing

The fēnix 5 offers special features to support your cycling, swim training, skiing, golfing and paddle sports, including stand-up paddle boarding and rowing. You’ll always be ready to go off the beaten path with the fēnix 5. GPS/GLONASS positioning and range of features combine to provide you with accurate, up-to-the-minute information.

The Auto Climb/Run feature tracks your pace and distance both horizonantly and vertically – as soon as you start climbing, it automatically switches to tracking accumulated ascent and vertical speed.

Read on the run - High-resolution, full-colour Garmin Chroma Display

You’ll always be able to read the 1.2” display. It’s high-resolution, full-colour with transflective technology that reflects and transmits light at the same time. Free downloads from our Connect IQ store let you change your watch face, add data fields or get apps and widgets. With the free Garmin Face It watch face app you can choose any photo from your smartphone and set it as your watch’s face.