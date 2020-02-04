Cheap Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 deals roundup: save up to £80/$90 off in UK and US

January 2020 came and went, but what remained are these cheap Fitbit Versa 2 deals, Versa deals and Versa Lite deals. Whether you tried to get fit in 2020 or not, these fitness smartwatch deals are worth having a look.

In the UK, the prices of the Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa have been further reduced, the former now more than £45 off at Amazon UK. Even better and especially if you can live without the voice assistant feature, the Fitbit Versa is now £80 off, also at Amazon UK.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Stone/Mist Grey at Amazon UK for £153.76, that's £46.23 (23%) off

• Buy the Fitbit Versa in Black/Grey at Amazon UK for £119.99, was £199.99, save £80 – that's 40% off

In America, you can get a bigger discount on the Fitbit Versa 2 – now $50 off at Amazon US – but that Fitbit Versa discount at Kohl's does worth a look, too.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy Fitbit Versa for $109.99 at Kohl's – was $199, that's $90 off

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Black/Carbon for $149.95 at Amazon US, RRP $199.95, you save $50 (25%)

The Versa is an excellent fitness tracker, the Versa 2 is even better, thanks to nicer styling and having Alexa built in, and these are truly princes amongst Fitbit deals.

Prefer a fitness band instead of a watch? Check out this…

Best Fitbit Charge 3 deals

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch, Stone/Mist grey | Sale Price £153.76 | Was £199.99 | You save £46.23 (23%) at Amazon

Want to see what Fitbit has to offer in one handsome package? GEt the Fitbit Versa 2. A refinement of the original Versa rather than a revolution, Versa 2 offers better styling and integrated Alexa smart assistant feature – she can respond in text only rather than speaking, which is quite cool. Fitbit Pay lets you pay with your wrist and load compatible credit and debit cards to your Wallet in the Fitbit app. View Deal

Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch, Black/Grey | Sale Price £119.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £80 (40%) at Amazon

Tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes in style with the Fitbit Versa. As expected from a decent fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa monitors heart rate and calories burned 24/7 as well as your sleep so you'll know how well you slumbered. The beautiful 300 x 300 pixel screen is also touch screen enabled and the battery lasts for up to four days with typical usage.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa or Versa 2 fitness tracker

The Fitbit Versa is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa has been their flagship model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

With the Fitbit Versa, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and support smart notifications, so you can check your messages and missed calls on your wrist.

The heart-rate tracking struggles a little when you really exert yourself and get sweaty, but it does a good job overall and is certainly much better than on older Fitbits.

On top of this, the Fitbit Versa can also display on-screen workouts on its display, making working out all the more easier. It can also store music and supports Fitbit Pay, so you can use your new Fitbit to pay with your wrist in the shops.

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

