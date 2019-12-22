Cheap Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa deals! Pre Boxing Day sales see prices cut by up to 38% in US and UK

After a cheap Fitbit Versa 2 or Versa fitness watch as a Christmas gift to a friend, relative or yourself? Live in the UK or USA? Rejoice: Amazon, Walmart, Macey's and more have Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 deals on that'll save you up to £72 or $70. The Versa is an excellent fitness tracker, the Versa 2 is even better, thanks to nicer styling and having Alexa built in, and these are truly princes amongst Fitbit deals. It's like Christmas has come early! No, it's like Boxing Day has come early… all ready for your New Year's fitness drive the following week!

• Buy the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker on Amazon, prices from £127.99, was £199.99, you save up to £72 – 36% off

• Buy Fitbit Versa for $99 at Macey's – was $162, that's a 38% discount

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 for just $129 at Walmart – a saving of 70 bucks!

• Amazon UK also has a handy £35 off the improved Versa 2 with Alexa

Looking for inspiration and the best Christmas gift ideas? You are in the right place! We have ideas for her, him, them, for sporty ones, gadget gurus and more. Also, bookmark our best Boxing Day sales hub, there will be some pretty good deals listed on the page in due course. As a matter of fact, we have some pretty solid pre-Boxing Day sales deals collected already.

Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch £127.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £72 (36%) on Amazon

Tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes in style with the Fitbit Versa. As expected from a decent fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa monitors heart rate and calories burned 24/7 as well as your sleep so you'll know how well you slumbered. Pay with your wrist and load credit and debit cards to your Wallet in the Fitbit app.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 £165 | Was £200 | You save £35 on Amazon

Very much the same as the above but with nicer styling and Alexa built in – she responds in text only rather than speaking, which is quite cool – this is the best the Fitbit range has to offer. However, the lower price of the older Versa possibly makes it a better deal today. View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker

The Fitbit Versa is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa has been their flagship model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

With the Fitbit Versa, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and support smart notifications, so you can check your messages and missed calls on your wrist.

• Buy the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker on Amazon, prices from £127.99, was £199.99, you save up to £72 – 36% off

On top of this, the Fitbit Versa can also display on-screen workouts on its display, making working out all the more easier. It can also store music and supports Fitbit Pay, so you can use your new Fitbit to pay with your wrist in the shops.

Get this brilliant fitness tracker on Amazon for 36% off now, perfect for yourself or as a Christmas gift for your parents or your significant other as well!

Yet more Fitbit deals