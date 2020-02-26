Cheap Fitbit Charge 3 deals: get the best Fitbit fitness tracker for under £100/$100 in the UK and US

Amazon Prime Day might be a few months away still, but in the meantime, we found some cheap Fitbit Charge 3 deals that might wet your appetite for exercising. Should you be unfamiliar with the Fitbit Charge 3, it is one of the best fitness tracker on the market today, but definitely one the most popular ones.

In the UK, the cheapest price we could find is at Amazon UK where you can buy the Fitbit Charge 3 for £98.98, saving you over £30 (24%) on the RRP.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon UK, sale price £98.98, was £129.99, you save £31.01

In the USA, you might have to pay a bit more for a Charge 3 at Amazon US, but you'll still save $28.95 in the process.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon US for $121, was $149.95, you save $28.95

Better measure calories burned, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days. Even better, the charge time (0 to 100 percent) 2 hours, no need to leave the Fitbit Charge 3 plugged in the mains all night.

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

Should you wear it in your sleep, the Fitbit Charge 3 can even help you slumber more efficiently by giving you personalised insights on your sleeping patterns and bedtime reminders.

The Fitbit app can also track female health and monitor periods, record symptoms and estimate fertility windows, giving you a broader, more holistic view of your own body.

