All the cheap Fitbit Charge 3 deals: get this capable fitness trackers for even less in UK and US this February

Amazon Prime Day might be a few months away still, but in the meantime, we found some cheap Fitbit Charge 3 deals that might wet your appetite for exercising.

In the UK, currently the best Fitbit Charge 3 offer is from BT where you can buy this excellent fitness tracker for a mere £95.

UK

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker at BT, sale price £95, was £129.99, you save £34.99

In the US, Amazon has practically slashed the price which now sits at $99.95 for a limited time only. for comparison, last week the same watch retailed for around $125 so this discount is pretty good.

US

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at Best Buy for $99.95, was $149.95, you save $50

Better measure calories burned, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days. Even better, the charge time (0 to 100 percent) 2 hours, no need to leave the Fitbit Charge 3 plugged in the mains all night.

January sales cheap Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 deals: up to £80/$90 off in US and UK

Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker | Sale price £95 | Was £129.99 | Save £34.99 at BT

With a battery life of up to 7 days, the Fitbit Charge 3 can effectively keep tabs on many body metrics for extended periods of time. Use the 24/7 heart rate feature to better track calorie burn and optimise workouts. As well as these, the Fitbit Charge 3 automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more and records them for you in the Fitbit app.View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker at BT, sale price £95, was £129.99, you save £34.99

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at Best Buy for $99.95, was $149.95, you save $50

Should you wear it in your sleep, the Fitbit Charge 3 can even help you slumber more efficiently by giving you personalised insights on your sleeping patterns and bedtime reminders.

The Fitbit app can also track female health and monitor periods, record symptoms and estimate fertility windows, giving you a broader, more holistic view of your own body.

Yet more Fitbit deals