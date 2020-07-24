Best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4 deals: get this pro fitness tracker for cheap in the UK and US

We rounded up the best fitness tracker deals, or to be more precise, the best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 3 Special Edition deals, so even if you are getting fitter, you don't have to get poorer at the same time. We also have the best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals locked and loaded too, check those out as well.

In the UK, BT has the best price on the Fitbit Charge 3 and Amazon on the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 in Black at Amazon UK, on sale for £86.02, was £129.99, you save £43.97

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition in Lavender at Amazon UK, on sale for £99.99, was £149.99, you save £50

In the US, Amazon US has the hottest Fitbit Charge 4 deal, check this out!

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 4 at Amazon US, on sale for $129, was $149.95, you save $20.95

Better measure calories burned, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days. Even better, the charge time (0 to 100 percent) 2 hours, no need to leave the Fitbit Charge 3 plugged in the mains all night.

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition| On sale for £99.99 | Was £149.99 | Save £50 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition has all the features of the standard edition and this capable fitness tracker keeps an eye on your heart rate 24/7, estimates calories burned, monitors sleep and female health too. It is also swimproof and recognises exercises automatically (not all types but many). The Fitbit Charge 3 is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels (you need Fitbit Premium subscription for this, though). With the Special Edition, you can also pay in the shops using the Fitbit Wallet feature plus it comes with a 'premium' strap too.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4| On sale for $129| Was $149.95 | Save $20.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 4 has built-in GPS and utilises Fitbit's Active Zone Minutes feature which tracks your heart rate, even when you didn't start a workout session on the watch. You can control music on your phone from your wrist too with the Charge 4. Battery lasts for up to 7 days.View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the turbo-charged version of the Charge 3 and comes with built-in GPS – admittedly not the most useful feature in the current situation – as well as more accurate activity tracking and an enhanced Active Zone Minutes system.

You can also control Spotify from your wrist, use Fitbit Pay with the Charge 4. With battery life up to 7 days, this is the best time to update your cheap fitness tracker to a Fitbit Charge 4.

Yet more Fitbit deals