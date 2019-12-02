Best Cyber Monday running shoes deals: get your Nikes, Adidas, Hoka and Asics for cheaper TODAY

Looking for a new pair of running shoes? Even if you are aren't planning on hitting the road in sub-zero temperatures, Cyber Monday is probably the best time to buy yourself some new running shoes. Many of the top latest-season shoes are now discounted, like the Asics GEL-Nimbus 21 for £124 (RRP £155) or the Adidas Ultraboost 19 for £89.97 (RRP £149.95).

By the way, just because it's cold, it doesn't mean you have to give up on training: you can hit the road in the best winter running gear or concentrate on winter training indoors. There are many apps as well to pull you through the cold season, like Zwift, which you can use for running training, too. For your convenience, we have the best Zwift setup for every budget – although this article admittedly concentrates on indoor cycling.

Anyhow, whether you are running on a treadmill or on the icy roads outside, here are the best running shoe sales on for Cyber Monday and beyond...

(Image credit: Hoka One One)

The best Cyber Monday running shoes sales on now

Sportshoes.com Balck Friday/Cyber Monday sale

If you can't be bothered to hunt around the internet and would like to see some big discounts from all major brands all in one place, sportshoes.com's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale is for you. See all the brands here, like Asics, Under Armour, Saucony, Mizuno and more, discounted down to oblivion. Hello, savings!

Asics 'CYBRMNDY' sale – up to 40% off

Asics are one of the most sought-after brands in running, their GEL technology being the standard when it comes to benchmarking cushioning in new running shoes. Get 20% off a new pair of GEL-Nimbus 21 or 30% off a GT-1000 8.

Nike Volt Monday sale – get 15% off using the code VOLTMONDAY

Fancy a pair Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% for £36 off? The same shoes Eliod Kipchoge broke the 2-hour marathon barrier? Today is the day when you can purchase it. Head over now. Just do it.

Adidas Cyber Week Running Shoes sale – up to 40% off

We loved the Adidas Ultraboost 19 and lucky you, you can get it for 40% off now costing only £89.97 at the moment. What is that between friends? Even the Alphabounce+ is cheaper, only £50.97. Yes, please.

Saucony 30% off Originals sale – use the code CYBER30

The American brand Saucony has decide to drop the price on their Originals which is the retro-looking range of theirs the Jazz, Jazz Trail, Shadow and Aya models, among others.

Hoka One One Black Friday sale – up to 40% off

Hoka One One creates great running shoes. their chunky midsole is amazing and to get a Hoka One One for cheaper really is a Christmas came early happening. Even better, the Clifton 5 and the Arahi 3 models are both included in the sale, get themj while you can!

New Balance Cyber Monday sale – up to 40% off

Save on popular New Balance running shoes like the Fresh Foam Roav (RRP £80, now £56) or the 1500T2 (RRP £110, now £77). Too good to be missed, really.

T3's top running shoes deals on for Cyber Monday

Adidas Ultraboost 19 running shoes | Cyber Monday price £89.97 | Was £149.95 | You save £59.98 (40%) on Adidas

The Adidas Primeknit 360 upper offers an engineered fit that expands and supports as you move through each stride. Dual-density Boost cushioning on the medial side provides energised stability for a smooth, responsive ride. Torsion Spring is embedded in the midsole to provide support during landing and propulsion at toe-off. A well-rounded running shoe indeed!View Deal

Hoka One One Clifton 5 – Women's | Cyber Monday price £69 | Was £115 | You save £46 (40%) on Hoka One One

The Clifteon 5 has a more open engineered mesh construction with fewer overlays than previous versions to optimise breathability and comfort. The full EVA midsole provides signature Hoka One One cushioning. This lightweight shoe is only 216 grams and has a moderate drop of 5 mm.View Deal

Asics Roadhawk FF 2 Twist | Cyber Monday price £63 | Was £105 | You save £42 (40%) on Asics

The internal heel counter holds your foot in position for a more efficient stride, while the lightweight mesh upper ensures you'll feel cool and fresh during a tough training session or race. With the moulded AHAR™ rubber sponge at heavy impact areas of the outsole, the Asics Roadhawk FF 2 Twist resists abrasions and provides excellent traction on hard surfaces like concrete.View Deal

Looking for even more great deals? The check out the following sales too, which are taking place across various retailers and for every area of your life from smart home and sexual happiness to travel and gaming...