Best Cyber Monday deals UK 2019: Monday's BEST deals are here

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Shopping Menu
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Home and Kitchen Deals
Cyber Monday Phone Deals
Cyber Monday TV and Video Deals
Cyber Monday Headphone and Audio Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Gaming Deals
Cyber Monday Camera Deals
Cyber Monday iPad and Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday Fitness Tech Deals
Cyber Monday Toy Deals
Cyber Monday Style, Watch and Wearable deals
Popular Cyber Monday Sales
Cyber Monday deals are going live in a big way, with hundreds of major retailers hosting huge Cyber Monday sales. That means thousands of products with massive Cyber Monday discounts already – so it pays to start browsing the offers immediately, otherwise you'll miss out.
Below you can find the best Cyber Monday deals from stores including Amazon, Walmart, Currys, Best Buy, John Lewis, AO.com, Argos and many more, with these retailers delivering Cyber Monday savings on all sorts of hot products. There are discounts on 4K TVs, Xbox and Nintendo games consoles, Nike trainers, Beats headphones, Philips smart lights, Apple iPhones and more.
These Cyber Monday sales are delivering prices that are as good, if not better, than last year's Cyber Monday event, so don't delay in starting your deal hunting right now, as delaying might mean you miss out.
Directly below you can find T3's curated pick of the best Cyber Monday deals available today, as well as direct links to the Cyber Monday sales that are worth checking out before they end. Our dedicated deal hunting team is updating this Cyber Monday discounts guide on a minute-by-minute basis, so be sure to bookmark it and check in regularly for the best Cyber Monday bargains.
Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Cyber Monday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Cyber Monday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Cyber Monday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Cyber Monday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Cyber Monday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Cyber Monday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Cyber Monday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Cyber Monday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Cyber Monday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Cyber Monday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off + plus an extra 20% off everything
The best Cyber Monday deals available right now
Philips 70PUS6504 70-Inch 4K TV with Philips HTL1508 Bluetooth Soundbar | Was £1062.46 | Now £699 at Amazon UK
This 70-inch LCD TV has a 3840x2160 Ultra HD panel, with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR – it's a totally modern TV in every way. 4 HDMI ports make it easy to get everything connected – and that includes the bundled soundbar, which gives you a big audio upgrade from a standard TV speaker setup. This deal ends at 11.59pm on Sunday 1st December!View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock| was
£59.99 | now £34.99 | Available at Amazon
The latest Echo Dot comes with an in-built LED display which means you can have the time, temperature or a countdown timer visible, as well as enjoy all the base Dot smart speaker functionality. You can bag the deal in a variety of colourways, too, and delivery is free.View Deal
Apple iPhone 11 64GB | Up-front cost:
£75 £65 with deal code 10OFF | Monthly cost: £37 | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract length: 24 months | Vodafone | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk
Use the deal code 10OFF at checkout right now and you can pick up the Apple iPhone 11 in your choice of colour for just £65 up-front with this top deal from Mobiles.co.uk. The phone comes with a two-year SIM plan from O2 that sets you up with 60GB of data and unlimited mins and texts for a remarkably affordable £37 per month. Free delivery is included in the deal, too, as too a choice of handset colours.View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | was
£49.99 | now £22 | Available at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Dot is the best selling and most popular smart speaker on the planet and, right here and right now in this astonishing Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can pick it up for only £22, which is a more than half price cost reduction of 56%. What's even better is that you can take you pick of colours, too, and that delivery is totally free. A Cyber Monday bargain.View Deal
Google Pixel 4 | Google Home Hub | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | Up-front cost: £9.99 | Monthly cost: £29 | Contract length: 24 months | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk
The camera on the Pixel 4 is truly astonishing, and the device has quickly become known as the king of smartphone photography. Well, now you can get a piece of that sweet photo snapping action with this best available Cyber Monday deal on the handset from Mobiles.co.uk. £9.99 up-front is a crazy low cost for a brand new phone of this caliber, and the £29 monthly fee for a data stuffed, unlimited minutes and texts contract is very attractive, too. A completely free Google Home Hub, and free delivery on the hole package, is the cherry on the top of the cake.View Deal