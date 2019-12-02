Best Cyber Monday deals UK 2019: Monday's BEST deals are here

Cyber Monday deals are going live in a big way, with hundreds of major retailers hosting huge Cyber Monday sales. That means thousands of products with massive Cyber Monday discounts already – so it pays to start browsing the offers immediately, otherwise you'll miss out.

Below you can find the best Cyber Monday deals from stores including Amazon, Walmart, Currys, Best Buy, John Lewis, AO.com, Argos and many more, with these retailers delivering Cyber Monday savings on all sorts of hot products. There are discounts on 4K TVs, Xbox and Nintendo games consoles, Nike trainers, Beats headphones, Philips smart lights, Apple iPhones and more.

These Cyber Monday sales are delivering prices that are as good, if not better, than last year's Cyber Monday event, so don't delay in starting your deal hunting right now, as delaying might mean you miss out.

Directly below you can find T3's curated pick of the best Cyber Monday deals available today, as well as direct links to the Cyber Monday sales that are worth checking out before they end. Our dedicated deal hunting team is updating this Cyber Monday discounts guide on a minute-by-minute basis, so be sure to bookmark it and check in regularly for the best Cyber Monday bargains.

Cyber Monday sales around the web

The best Cyber Monday deals available right now

Philips 70PUS6504 70-Inch 4K TV with Philips HTL1508 Bluetooth Soundbar | Was £1062.46 | Now £699 at Amazon UK

This 70-inch LCD TV has a 3840x2160 Ultra HD panel, with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR – it's a totally modern TV in every way. 4 HDMI ports make it easy to get everything connected – and that includes the bundled soundbar, which gives you a big audio upgrade from a standard TV speaker setup. This deal ends at 11.59pm on Sunday 1st December!View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock| was £59.99 | now £34.99 | Available at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot comes with an in-built LED display which means you can have the time, temperature or a countdown timer visible, as well as enjoy all the base Dot smart speaker functionality. You can bag the deal in a variety of colourways, too, and delivery is free.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | Up-front cost: £75 £65 with deal code 10OFF | Monthly cost: £37 | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract length: 24 months | Vodafone | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

Use the deal code 10OFF at checkout right now and you can pick up the Apple iPhone 11 in your choice of colour for just £65 up-front with this top deal from Mobiles.co.uk. The phone comes with a two-year SIM plan from O2 that sets you up with 60GB of data and unlimited mins and texts for a remarkably affordable £37 per month. Free delivery is included in the deal, too, as too a choice of handset colours.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | was £49.99 | now £22 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is the best selling and most popular smart speaker on the planet and, right here and right now in this astonishing Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can pick it up for only £22, which is a more than half price cost reduction of 56%. What's even better is that you can take you pick of colours, too, and that delivery is totally free. A Cyber Monday bargain.View Deal