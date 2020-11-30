Best Cyber Monday deals 2020 UK

Our packed T3 Cyber Monday 2020 guide has been put together to help you find the very best retailers for Cyber Monday deals in the UK, and to highlight all of the top Cyber Monday price drops as they go live on the web.

Simply put, this year is going to be massive one for Cyber Monday UK deals. Due to the unprecedented challenges that 2020 has brought us, which have hit retailers all around the world very badly, every major store of note is taking more of its deals than ever before online.

You might not have noticed, but Cyber Monday deals actually began way back in October, and look set to continue a brace of "Cyber Months" around Black Friday 2020 – expect the Cyber Monday sales to stretch right up until the end of December, when the new years sales will take over.

As to what discounts we're expecting, we've heard that 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles, iPhones and iPads, Android smartphones, smart home tech, appliances, gadgets and much more besides are going to have prices massively discounted.

Crucially, though, these deals are almost exclusively going to be online, which is something we're seeing right now with the deals already live. The days of doorbuster deals are over (at least for the time being) and now deal hunters need to be ready to shop on their phone, tablet or computer to bag the best Cyber Monday deals.

Luckily, that is exactly what this guide is designed to help with. We spend each week of the year hunting out great tech, and then finding great prices on it, so we've got great experience and heritage in navigating Cyber Monday sales.

As such, below you'll find our list of retailers who we think are the best places to bag Cyber Monday bargains, as well as some useful information about the event itself.

Cyber Monday 2020: top shopping destinations

Cyber Monday 2020 is going to be unlike any past event, as the deals it offers are going to be spread out not just over the day itself, but also in the months leading up to it and after it, too.

Retailers are looking to make amends for the damage worldwide lockdowns have caused this year and, as such, are going to offer more Cyber Monday deals than ever, and more of those deals are going to be online only and available before and after Cyber Monday itself.

It pays the Cyber Monday deal hunter to start browsing online retailers right now, as many are already dropping early Cyber Monday deals and offers. Below you'll find the best retailers to find early discounts and sales.

Amazon Cyber Monday Sale

Amazon is one a few retailers that every year kills it in terms of its Cyber Monday deals offering. Products across all of its categories, but specifically on things like TVs, computers, tablets, phones, Amazon devices and video game consoles, get big price cuts. This year's Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is rumoured to be its biggest ever.

Currys Cyber Monday Sale

Currys is king when it comes round to Cyber Monday TV deals, with 4K TVs a notable speciality. We saw huge 55, 65 and even 75 inch panels get hundreds of pounds slashed off their cost last Cyber Monday, and this year Currys has said it is going even larger. Many of these deals will drop in advance of the big day, though, so be sure to browse the site regularly in the run up.

Argos Black Friday Sale

When it comes round to appliances and gadget discounts, Argos always has a strong showing come Cyber Monday. It's also great for toy, jewellery and small appliance discounts. Last year Argos racked up over 300,000 transactions on Cyber Monday last year, which is something that is going to be beaten this time out.

John Lewis Cyber Monday Sale

If there is one reason why you should shop John Lewis' Cyber Monday sale then it is because the retailer's customer service is truly top draw. Every product comes with a John Lewis guarantee, too, meaning that you can bag deals without worrying about aftercare.

Dell Cyber Monday Sale

If you want a new, quality laptop in the Cyber Monday sales then the official Dell online store should be one of the very first places you check out. Dell's monitors and desktops also get huge price cuts, and gaming laptops from its prestigious in-house maker Alienware are also discounted. A one-stop-shop of computing deal excellence.

Very Cyber Monday Sale

Very is a great destination to bag cosmetics, clothes and footwear deals on Cyber Monday. It also has an impressive selection of electronics and gadgets, too, as well a video games and consoles. Not bad in terms of toy discounts, too.

AO.com Cyber Monday Sale

When it comes round to white goods or electrical appliance Cyber Monday deals, AO.com is a great starting point. Its range of products is truly exceptional and it extends to many premium brands. It's also great for computing deals, too, with laptops a particular speciality.

More great Cyber Monday Sales

Bose.co.uk – The premium audio brand offers big discounts

eBay.co.uk – Limited time codes can cut serious money of top tech

Lovehoney.co.uk – Lingerie and sex toys for less. What's not to like?

Goldsmiths.co.uk – For jewellery and watches few retailers come close

Ernest Jones – High class jewellery at bargain price points

Le Creuset – Luxe cookware for less

Nike – The premium shoe maker discounts all its best lines

ASOS – Female and Male clothing cut in cost

Lego – Many ranges discounted and free gifts available

Schuh – Save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – Quality bedding, cheaper prices

Simba – Mattresses and sleep bundles offered

Early Cyber Monday deals

Up to £25 off Nintendo Switch console + game bundles | Currently sold out Up to £25 off Nintendo Switch and game bundles is a Christmas gift buyer's dream scenario, and right now Amazon is happy to oblige. There's even the special edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch console available! Nintendo Switch Lite consoles and games are also available, including the in-demand Coral Switch Lite colourway.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £39.99

There's so much to like about the Echo Show 5 at its normal price, including a crisp and bright 5-inch screen, excellent music and video streaming, smart home tech control, news and weather, as well as recipes and video calls. Now it's discounted by £40 it's even more appealing.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | 72GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Up-front cost: £49 | Monthly cost: £39

The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the very best phones in the world, and here, in this deal, it is available for just £49. The phone comes with a SIM plan, naturally, but it is stuffed with data (75GB per month) and delivers unlimited calls and texts, too. A choice of phone colours and free delivery complete the package.View Deal

LG 55UN71006LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR | Was: £529 | Now: £429

LG is one of the world's finest TV makers, which makes this 55-inch 4K HDR deal a steal in our mind. Fantastic picture quality and buckets of in-built smarts, too, as it comes with both Alexa and Google Assistant built in.View Deal

iD Mobile SIM | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | 12-month plan | £17.50 per month

An absolute SIM only deal hero, this iD Mobile SIM delivers unlimited everything for just £17.50 per month. That's unlimited data, calls and texts, as well as a short 12-month contract, for an incredibly low monthly cost.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was: £159.99 | Now: £124.37

For iPhone users the Apple AirPods are simply a perfect match, with their ability to automatically pair and active making listening to music and podcasts super easy. More than £30 is currently cut of their cost at Amazon in honour of Cyber Monday.View Deal

Samsung UE50TU8507UXXU 50" Smart 4K HDR TV | Was: £599 | Now: £449

A TV from Samsung's latest 2020 range of Ultra HD sets, this 4K, HDR beauty is what today's best smart TVs are all about. Great visual fidelity, plenty of real estate, and seamless streaming features for services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV and AV deals

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals tend to be TV deals and prices are crashing on big-screen 4K TV sets this year. You might even spot some deals on 8K TVs during your travels around the best offers.

Star deal! LG OLED55CX6LA 55" Smart 4K HDR OLED TV | Was: £1,599 | Now: £1,299 | Saving: £300

The astonishingly good LG CX, which not only got a maximum 5-star review from T3 on test but also won the Best Gaming TV prize at the T3 Awards 2020, is currently reduced by £300 at Currys. This OLED panel just drips with premium and comes with some awesome smart TV and gaming features. We think it is one of the absolute finest TVs on offer today, and this Cyber Monday price point is not to be missed.View Deal

Up to 39% off a range of TVs at Amazon UK

Check out all TV models in Amazon's latest Black Friday deals – there are 15 models, ranging from 50 inches to 75 inches, all with budget options available. Yes, we know Amazon itself says 'up to 15% off' but trust us – there are some bigger savings than that.View Deal

Samsung 2020 65" Q90T Flagship QLED 4K HDR TV | Was: £1,899 | Now: £1,699 | Saving: £200 (11%)

This is Samsung's brand new flagship 2020 Q90T QLED TV, and it is an absolute stunner, delivering a simply superb 4K HDR picture. Samsung's smart TV platform is also excellent, letting you easily stream services like Netflix and Disney+, while smart features like anti-reflection tech, object tracking with sound and adaptive picture deliver next-level viewing. £200 off now at Amazon.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65 Inch 4K TV | Was: £899 | Now: £679 | Saving: £220 (24%)

A huge saving on a huge TV means this awesome Panasonic 4K HDR LCD TV is now only £679 at Amazon. It delivers support for the advanced HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision standards, and comes with a suite of smart TV apps and features.View Deal

Hisense 43AE7400FTUK 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Was: £449 | Now: £329 | Saving: £120 (27%)

A really welcome £120 price cut means this top-rate 4K HDR TV from Hisense falls to just £329. It's a medium-size 43-inch model, meaning it is perfect for small to medium size rooms, and comes with Smart TV features and support for Dolby Vision HDR, DTX Virtual: X surround sound and a wide colour gamut, too.View Deal

Sony BRAVIA KD55XH81 65-inch 4K TV | Was £1,199 | Now £949 | Save £250 (21%) at Amazon UK

Sony's processing is second to none, so if you want a TV that can upscale HD to 4K impressively, and can make fast-moving motion look clear and smooth, it's perfect. It's got Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV means it's geared up for all the major streaming platforms (and all the minor ones too).View Deal

LG 50NANO796 50-inch 4K TV | Was £599 | Now £479 | Save £120 at Amazon UK

This is one of LG's NanoCell TVs, which a technology a bit like QLED, for delivering stronger colours. It's also the smallest TV in Amazon's selection! But you've still got top-notch image processing for the Ultra HD screen, and one of the slickest smart TV platforms on the planet – it's easy to use and has all the key services.View Deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals

The best Cyber Monday deals on laptops as found by our experts are listed below. We're scouring all the major UK retailers so whether you want a MacBook, a Chromebook or a Windows laptop deal, we're rounding up the top offers.

STAR DEAL! Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop | Was: £1,999.99 | Now: £1,448.99 | Saving: £551 at Amazon

A brilliant gaming laptop Cyber Monday bargain. It's the luxe Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, which comes with a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Combined, those specs crush modern AAA games, which are displayed on the laptop's 15.6-inch 144Hz screen. A price massacre at Amazon makes it much more affordable than usual.View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop | Was: £799 | Now: £699.97 | Saving: £100 at Laptops Direct

A really low price on a well-specced gaming laptop. You get a system loaded with an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. The system runs a full fat copy of Windows 10, too, and is delivered at this price free.View Deal

Venturer Europa 11 LT | Was: £199.99 | Now: £189.97 | Saving: £10.02

This is a simply great price on a compact laptop that runs Windows 10 S. It's got an 11-inch screen, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, a 64GB SSD and a battery that can run for 6 hours on a single charge. Ideal for light computing tasks on the go, and thanks to its size, incredibly bag friendly and portable. It also has an in-built webcam, so you are 100 per cent covered in terms of video meetings. Now yours for just £189.97 at Laptops Direct.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion | Was: £1,299 | Now: £1,099 | Saving: £200 (15%) at Amazon

This state-of-the-art new laptop from Samsung delivers a truly premium laptop experience, and it is now discounted by £200 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. You'll get a 15-inch QLED panel, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and spacious 512GB SSD. Delivery is also free.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 | Was: £2,699 | Now: £2,279 | Saving: £420 at Amazon

The powerhouse Microsoft Surface Book 3 here gets a 10% price cut for Black Friday at Amazon. You get an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a full-fat copy of Windows 10 Home. The detachable screen makes this the king of hybrid 2-in-1 laptops. Now reduced by £270.View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop | Now £319.99 at Argos

This is a great price on a full-sized laptop that also comes with its own carry bag and mouse – ideal as a new working from home setup. The laptop's screen size is 15.6 inches, while its internal specs include a Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 1TB storage drive. The laptop runs a full-fat copy of Windows 10, too, and features an SD card reader and built-in webcam as well.

View Deal

Huawei Matebook D14 14-inch laptop | Was £699 | Now £499 | Save £200 at AO

The Huawei Matebook D14 is a superb laptop that delivers MacBook aesthetics and performance, but does so while offering a Windows 10 experience. A minimal-bezel FHD screen is partnered with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, which delivers rapid performance across the board.View Deal

Cyber Monday headphone deals

The best Cyber Monday deals on headphones bring you Apple AirPods, Beats and much more for your listening pleasure. Upgrade your audio for less.

STAR DEAL! AirPods Pro | Was £249 | Now £195 | Save £54 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct, weirdly, is a great place to pick up AirPods Pro as it always has very competitive discounts available. Right now, for Cyber Monday, it has the Apple AirPods Pro reduced down to £195, which is a £54 saving.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was £159.99 | Now £124.37 | Save £34 at Amazon

A most welcome 22% price cut on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case sees them now baggable for just £124.37 at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds pair automatically with Apple phones, tablets and computers, and deliver hours of playback on a single charge. The included Charging Case carries a further 24 hours of charge, too.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 3 months FREE

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for no monthly cost, as long as you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. Full terms and conditions are at the bottom of the linked Amazon page. Offer ends 11 January 2021View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Was £219.95 | Now £159 | Save £61 at Amazon

The Navy and Moss colourways of the excellent Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently reduced by £43.27 over at Amazon in its Cyber Monday sale. That's a straight 20 per cent price cut. Powerbeats Pro are the ultimate pair of fitness earphones, and work fantastically with Apple iPhones thanks to their integrated Apple H1 chip. Sweat resistant and loaded with a 9-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are perfect for training.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth Headphones | Was £179 | Now £125 | Save £54 at Currys

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones feature a battery life of up to 40 hours, microphone, remote and volume control and work with Siri. To set them up, simply switch them on and hold near your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. £54 is a brilliant discount on these popular, slightly older, headphones.

View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless | Was £79.99 | Now £59 | Save £20.99 at Amazon

A very nice £21 price cut means these noise cancelling, wireless headphones from JBL can be picked up for just £59 right now. There's a choice of colourways, their battery life is a long-lasting 12 hours, and delivery is free, too.View Deal

Bose 700 | Was: £349.95 | Now: £269.10 | Saving: £80.85

Bose's premium 700 noise cancelling cans get a very welcome £81 price cut at Amazon, a result which sees them available now, in their Black colourway, for just £269.10. Excellent audio, a 20-hour battery life between charges, and even in-built Alexa Voice Control functionality make these a great, audiophile headphone choice.View Deal

Cyber Monday tablet deals

The best Cyber Monday deals on tablets means you can get can iPad or an Android pad at a very tasty discount.

STAR DEAL! Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | Was: £99.99 | Now: £54.99 | Saving: £45 (45%) at Amazon

The smallest kids tablet that Amazon make, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is great for younger children as a first slate. It has a protective bumper case and comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, which delivers access to thousands of popular games, books, audiobooks and TV shows.View Deal

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | Was: £399 | Now: £377 | Saving: £22 at Amazon

The Apple iPad mini delivers everything that makes the Apple iPad the best tablet in the world but in a smaller, more compact form factor. And right here the 64GB model is available with a £22 price cut at Amazon, which means it can be currently bagged for only £377. Great for kids and those who tend to use their tablet while travelling. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 256GB | Was £969 | Now £912 | Save £57 at Amazon

This is this year's Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch super slate, making this modest discount very welcome. This is the best Apple produces in terms of tablets, and it can be yours now for just £912 at Amazon in its Cyber Monday sales.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | Was: £379 | Now: £319 | £60 (16%) at Amazon

Samsung's superb Galaxy Tab S5e mid-range tablet gets a strong Black Friday cut at Amazon. The cost carve takes the outlay down to £319 from £379, which is a straight saving of £60. 64GB of storage space, a Snapdragon 670 CPU and Android 9.0 Pie OS combine to produce a highly capable slate that is perfect for light to medium weight applications, such as streaming movies, playing games, browsing the internet, doing online shopping and viewing photos.View Deal

Apple iPad | £329 at Currys

The latest version of the Apple iPad is a super all-round slate that can even act as a lightweight laptop replacement. And it is now available, in each of its three colourways, for only £329 in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. A 10.2-inch Retina Display is delivered along with an A12 Bionic CPU and 10-hour battery life on a single charge.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020 model) | Was: £579 | Now: £554.97 | Saving: £24.03 at Amazon

The latest and greatest iPad Air gets a small but welcome price cut here that sees its price fall to just £554.97. This is the 64GB WiFi model and is available in a variety of five colourways, including Green, Rose Gold, Silver, Sky Blue and Space Grey. The tablet delivers a 10.1-inch Liquid Retina screen, A14 Bionic CPU, Touch ID, and a brace of cameras (12MP on the back, 7MP on the front).View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (256GB) | Was £689 | Now £569 | Save £120 at Amazon

For anyone looking for a new Android tablet on Cyber Monday, this is a super deal as it cuts £120 off the price of the excellent Galaxy Tab S6. This super slate delivers a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 14-hour battery life and Quad AKG speaker system. You also get a S Pen digital stylus in the box, which is perfect for sketching and creating notes.View Deal

Cyber Monday phone deals

The best Cyber Monday phone deals bring contract and SIM only deals at some fantastically low prices, so whether you're after a new iPhone or an Android phone, the Cyber Monday sales is the time to upgrade!

Star deal iPhone 12 | EE | 100GB data | £0 upfront | £47/month | Available from Affordable Mobiles

The iPhone 12 has only just hit shelves and there are already some cracking deals going, like this one: 100GB data, no upfront cost, and a reasonable £47/monthly cost spread over 24 months. If you want cutting edge iPhone, this is the best deal going.View Deal

iPhone 11 | Vodafone | 60GB data | £150 upfront (with 10off code) | £26/month | Available from Vodafone

Just because the iPhone 12 is here doesn't mean the 11 isn't an amazing smartphone, it just means the deals get even better. 60GB data is enough for most and £26/month is a steal. If you don't mind not having this year's flagship, Vodafone has you covered.View Deal

iPhone SE (2020) | O2 | 30GB data | £0 upfront | £23/month | Available from Affordable Mobiles

The 4.7-inch iPhone SE has the same body as the iPhone 8 but the internals from the iPhone 11, making this the choice for anyone that wants a smaller handset. It's a fantastic phone at a fantastic price for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Google Pixel 5 | Vodafone | 60GB data | £90 upfront (with TRPIX5 code) | £26/month | Available from Mobiles.co.uk

Google's flagship smartphone is designed to show other Android manufacturers how to do it and the Pixel 5 has succeeded, with a world-beating camera, 128GB storage, and lots more besides.View Deal

iPhone SE 64GB | iD Mobile | £9.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23.99pm

The 2020 iPhone SE is a great, affordable handset that delivers a full-fat Apple iPhone experience and plenty of power, too. Right here it can be bagged for just £9.99 upfront, which is crazy affordable. The phone comes with a 24-month SIM plan from iD Mobile, which delivers a strong 20GB of data as well as unlimited minutes and texts each month for only £23.99. Superb value.

View Deal

iPhone SE: | EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £44pm + FREE AirPods

Like the idea of the new iPhone SE packaged up with a free pair of Apple AirPods? Then this is the Black Friday phone deal for you. You get the phone for just £30 upfront, and the SIM plan it comes with is from the UK's fastest mobile network, EE, which delivers 10GB of data each month and unlimited calls and texts. Oh, and you get the free AirPods bundled in.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £36pm

This is astonishing value in our eyes here at T3. Three delivers the 5-star rated Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for just £29 upfront, and then partners it with a £36 per month SIM plan that gives you a whopping 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. A powerful Android handset, 5G networks speeds, and a wallet-protecting price point.View Deal

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

The best Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches sees discounts on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and Garmin – snap one up now so you can nail your new year's fitness resolutions!

Apple Watch Series 3 | Was £279 | Now £189 | Save £90 at Very

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains one of the very finest smartwatches in the world, and right here Very has sliced an impressive £90 off its price point in this Cyber Monday deal. This is the 38mm variant and comes with a Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band. Delivery is free.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sport Band | Was £499 | Now £386.10 | Save £112.90 (23%) at Amazon

The smaller version of the Series 5 in Gold Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band | Was £499 | Now £389.99 | Save £109.01 (22%) at Amazon

The smaller version of the Series 5 in Silver Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker | Was £69.99 | Now £38.99 | £31 off at Amazon

The slim and minimalist Fitbit Inspire gets £31 cut off its cost for Cyber Monday, a fast that sees its cost drop to below £40. All-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition and much more is delivered. A choice of colourways is also on offer, as is free delivery.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smart Watch | £199.99 from Argos

A great price on a fantastic smartwatch and fitness tracker. One of the best features with the 645 is that it has room for 500 songs, which is perfect for listening to music, and also has Garmin Pay contactless payments tech inside as well. There is built-in support for cycling, pool swimming, row, elliptical, cardio and lots more. Now just £199.99 at Argos.View Deal

Fossil Men's Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch | Was: £279 | Now: £149 | Saving: £130 (47%) at Amazon

Fossil's stylish and highly capable smartwatch gets a near-half price cost carve of 47%, a fact that sees its price crash down to just £149 from £279. This is a fitness tracker and smartwatch in one, with GPS, heart rate and activity tracking, swim-proof design, pedometer, and smart AI assistant on call.View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming deals

The best Cyber Monday deals on games will keep you entertained this Christmas whether your console of choice is a Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation. Or perhaps you prefer PC gaming – we've got deals for you, too.

Star deal! SecretLab Titan gaming chair | Was: £399 | Now: £339 at SecretLab

If you are between 5'9" and 6'7" then the SecretLab Titan is the gaming chair you should choose. It is a stunning all round chair that, especially when finished in Napa leather, takes premium to a whole new level. So the fact that it is currently discounted by £60 means it is a no-brainer for anyone currently in the market for a gaming chair. You can choose from a huge range of upholstery finishes, meaning no matter what your setup, this chair will fit it.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month Membership | Now: £37.49 at Amazon

A great price on 12 months of PlayStation Plus. This deal works out at just £3.11 per month for access to 24 hand-picked free games, PlayStation Store discounts, cloud saving and more besides. A perfect partner to any new PS5 purchase. Offer ends November 30.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + free carry case | £199.99 at Argos

This is a really great little deal in T3's eyes. You get the superb fun Nintendo Switch Lite in any colour you want, as well as a stylish and highly useful carry case for it, meaning it won't get scuffed or scratched when used on the road or in a bag. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow Model | Pink Model

View Deal

ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset + Charging Base Station | Was: £292.95 | Now: £199.99 | Saving: £92.96

This is a stunning PS5 gaming headset deal, as it cuts just shy of £100 off the premium brand Astro A50 Gaming Headset + Charging Base Station. Astro Gaming make some of the highest quality gaming headsets in the world, and the A50 is famous now for its audio quality and advanced features. This headset offers a long-lasting 15-hour battery life, Dolby surround sound audio, an excellent mic with on-headset controls, USB sound card functionality, and much more besides.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200 | Was: £39.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving: £10

A 25% price cut means this PS5 gaming headset with flip-up mic from US headphone maker Turtle Beach falls to just £29.99 on Black Friday. This set comes with a metal-reinforced headband and 12-hour battery life, meaning all-day gaming sessions are unlocked. This headset is super versatile, too, working with PC and Nintendo Switch as well.View Deal

Sega Mega Drive Mini | £59.99 at Argos

Just a strong price on this excellent mini Mega Drive console, which also comes with 2 control pads, making multiplayer fun a must. This system comes with 42 classic Mega Drive games installed, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to Golden Axe and Ecco the Dolphin. Available now at Argos.View Deal

Save up to 49% on official Nintendo Switch microSDXC cards at Amazon UK

Available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB sizes, and with cool designs from Nintendo games emblazoned on them, these SanDisk microSDXC cards are perfect for Switch, are licensed and endorsed by Nintendo, and are a bargain right now.View Deal

Cyber Monday smart home deals

The best Cyber Monday deals on smart home kit mean you can save money on everything you need to kit out the place where you live, including smart speakers from Amazon and Google.

All-new Echo Dot 4th Gen | Was £49.99 | Now £28.99 | Save £21 at Amazon

This is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has had any money taken off! It fits in the palm of your hand, but has clear and potent speaker power, and all the smarts of Alexa. It's going to be a huge hit this Christmas, so grab it for nearly half price while you can! View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | Was: £39.99 | Now: £24.99 | Saving: £15 (33%)

For an extra fiver over the Fire TV Stick Lite, you get the same HD performance plus exytas like TV controls and Dolby Atmos support that the Lite doesn't have. If you want these things, then an extra £5 is hardly going to break the bank. Now 33% off at Amazon.View Deal

Nest Audio | Was £89.99 | Now £69.99 | Save £20 at Google

Google's new mid-size smart speaker offers better audio quality than the original Google Home thanks to a dual-driver system, and is still a top-notch Google Assistant device. The new tall and slim design with fabric covering looks great, too.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 | Was: £179 | Now: £119 | Saving: £60

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 comes with improved sensor detection, WiFi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, making it one of the absolute finest video doorbells on the market today. It is now discounted by £60 at Amazon, too, making it a great Cyber Monday bargain.View Deal

Nest Hub Max | Was £219 | Now £169 | Save £50 at Google

The ultimate smart speaker and display! It has a bigger screen than the regular Nest Hub, so is even better for videos in particular. It also has a built-in camera for video calls – great for keeping in touch over lockdown. And it has powerful speakers built in, so it's pretty good for music, too.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | Was £149.99 | Now £89.99 | Save £60 at Amazon

Philips Hue is the best smart lighting platform in the world and its Starter Kit is the absolute best way to jump into the world of colour-changing smart bulbs. You get three colour-changing bulbs, as well as the Hue Bridge needed to control them, in one package.View Deal

Cyber Monday kitchen deals

The best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen appliances is where you'll find cheap coffee machines, kettles, slow cookers and more.

Tassimo Bosch coffee machine | Was £79.99 | Now £29.99 | Save £50 at Currys

This small and compact coffee machine is ideal for those who like the idea of a pod system but don't have the space or need for a monstrous, cafe-level system. It can produce 36 different types of coffee and hot drinks, has a 0.7-litre capacity and also an auto shut-off feature. There are five different colourways to choose from, too, and delivery from Currys is free.

View Deal

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine | Was: £149.99 | Now: £74.99 | Saving: £75 (50%)

Argos absolutely nails it here with this half price Krups Opio espresso and latte-making coffee machine deal. This system is idea for those who aren't fans of pod coffee machines, as it takes ground coffee beans, and produces beverages with a strong 15 bar pump. A spacious 1.5-litre water tank means it can produced espresso or lattes for the whole family.

View Deal

KitchenAid stand mixer | Was: £399.99 | Now: £349.99 | Saving: £50

KitchenAid is the foremost name in stand mixers, and right here is premium Artisan model is reduced at Very by £50 for Black Friday. This mixer delivers a choice of 10 speed settings and comes with a spacious 4.8-litre capacity mixing bowl. The construction, all being metal, is also second to none.View Deal

Sage BES810BSS the Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine | Was: £379.95 | Now: £299 | Saving: £80.95 (21%)

A fat £80 price cut here slashes the price of this premium-brand Sage coffee machine down to below £300. This system, which looks stunning and boasts Sage's typical attention to detail in its design, delivers a precise espresso extraction, micro-foam milk texturing and a smart auto purge function. Whether you want espresso, Americano, latte or more, this system can do it – and it is now reduced at Amazon.View Deal

Crock-Pot Lift and Serve Digital Slow Cooker | Was: £59.99 | Now: £49.95 | Saving: £10.04 (17%)

Crock Pot slow cookers are incredibly handy and versatile kitchen companions, and now this 4.7-litre system is reduced down to only £49.95 in the Cyber Monday sales spectacular. This is the largest capacity on offer and is ideal for family cooking. Can cook food anywhere between 30 minutes and 20 hours, and comes with a hinged lid which makes serving easy.View Deal

AEG L6FBG141R Freestanding Washing Machine | Was: £599.99 | Now: £479 | Saving: £120.99 (20%)

A large 10-litre drum capacity makes this freestanding washing machine ideal for large households, while its tailored cleaning cycles and certified Woolmark Blue programme means that no matter what you need to wash, even woolens, the results are excellent. It is now reduced by £120.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Nyyin 2000W 10-Speed Blender | Was: £88.99 | Now: £55.99 | Saving: £33 (37%)

This blender, meat grinder, ice crusher and smoothie maker is reduced right now by 36% down to only £56.95. It's a really powerful blender, too, with a 2000w motor and 10 adjustable speed controls. A large 2-litre capacity means it is cocktails for all, too.View Deal

Cyber Monday home deals

The best Cyber Monday deals on homewares lets you upgrade to new furniture, bedding, mattresses and more for a cosy winter at home.

Emma mattress | 36% off sitewide with the code T36

Get a cheeky extra discount at Emma by using the code T36 at the checkout. We'd recommend going for the super-comfy memory foam Emma Original – our favourite mattress in the world right now – but this discount is valid across Emma's full range of excellent sleep products.View Deal

Otty mattress | Up to 45% off Otty mattresses

Otty has has won multiple awards for its range of excellent Hybrid mattresses. They're already excellent value, and even more so with this major Cyber Monday price-drop. Choose between the Original, the bargain Essential and the eco-friendly PURE.View Deal

Save up to 20% on dining room furniture at John Lewis

John Lewis has launched a fantastic selection of discounts on living and dinning room furniture, which cuts some significant sums off select products. Chairs, desks and more are available.View Deal

Bosch Professional GSR 12 V-15 FC Cordless Drill Driver Set | Was £238.39 | Now £168.95 | Save £69.44 at Amazon

This comprehensive professional electric drill set is reduced by £69.44 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, making it a smart choice for anyone currently looking to upgrade their DIY capabilities. A range of rotating chucks are included, and the drill is completely cordless for maximum flexibility.View Deal

Nectar Sleep mattress sale | £125 off any mattress + 2 free pillows

Knock £125 off any Nectar mattress and get sheets two free pillows, worth £70, thrown in as a happy extra in this excellent Cyber Monday deal. The mattress is a 25cm-thick medium-firm memory foam model designed to hug your body without causing you to overheat.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra | Was: £399 | Now: £299 | Saving: £100

Dyson vacuums are world leaders, which is why this V8 Black Friday deal is so welcome as it cuts £100 off its cost. This powerful wireless vacuum delivers a 40-minute runtime on a single charge, and delivers 150% more brush power than the V6 Animal. It also has a handheld mode, too, and packs a certified allergy and asthma dirt ejector. Ideal for all floor types.

View Deal

Cyber Monday beauty and grooming deals

STAR DEAL! Philips Lumea Prestige IPL | Was: £550 | Now: £325 | Save £150 at Amazon

This top-of-the-range model of the Philips Lumea comes with three attachments: a larger one for the body, one for the face, and a precision attachment. It also comes with an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety and a handy storage pouch.

View Deal

GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners | Was £109 | Now £80.99 | Save £28.01 (26%) at Amazon

GHD's Mk IV styler has a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straightening. Universal voltage compatibility mean they can be used anywhere you travel to. With two-year manufacturer's warranty, this is another great deal.View Deal

FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device | Was £169 | Now £109.85 | Save £59.15 at Amazon

UFO is the world's most advanced smart mask, designed to turn your favorite 20-minute sheet mask tre8atment into a 90-second treat. It combines UFO-activated masks with FOREO’s Hyper-Infusion Technology (heating, cooling & T-Sonic pulsations) and LED light therapy for a professional-level treatment at home.

View Deal

GilletteLabs Heated Razor For Men Starter Kit | Was £148.50 | Now £99 | Save £49.50 at Boots

Designed to transform shaving from a daily chore into an enjoyable and gratifying experience, the Heated Razor uses a revolutionary warming bar to provide continuous heat and comfort throughout every stroke of your shave. With a push of a button, you can easily choose between two levels of heat to achieve optimal comfort based on your own preferences.View Deal

YSL Y Mens Eau de Toilette 60ml | Was £55 | Now £27.50 | Save £27.50 at Boots

Bright and crisp, Y Eau de Toilette opens with citrus notes of bergamot and lemon, combined with the airy breeze of white aldehydes, for clean freshness. Herbal notes of geranium, sage and juniper add an earthy heart to the scent, grounding the fragrance.View Deal

No7 Beauty Collection | Worth £103 | Now £35 | Save £68 at Boots

Find all your beauty favourites in one place with the No7 Beauty Collection, which will have you swooning with beauty-filled joy! Calling all beauty fanatics. This kit contains everything you need to sparkle and shine whatever the glamourous occasion may be! Create eye-conic looks with the No7View Deal

Oral B iO8 Electric Toothbrush Black Onyx with Limited Edition Travel Case | Was £450 | Now £180 | Save £270 at Boots

Oral-B has gone above & beyond to create a brushing experience that’s in a class of its own. Beyond purely an advance in technology to incorporate world-class engineering - enabling the most thorough, gentle and quiet clean of your life. Beyond design to craft a genuine object of desire – creating a sleek look reserved for the most sought after technology.

Cyber Monday electric scooter deals

Get around in style and for less money than before with these very tempting Cyber Monday deals, available across a whole host of different scooter models.

Pure Air Pro electric scooter | Was £599 | Now £499 | Save £100 at Pure Electric

The Pure Air Pro is a folding electric scooter with a range of over 20 miles and an IP65 water resistance rating, meaning it can be used safely in wet weather.View Deal

Xiaomi Essential Electric Scooter | Was £389.99 | Now £299 | Save £90.99 at Pure Electric

The Essential by Xiaomi is a compact folding electric scooter that has a range of 12.4 miles but weighs just 12kg, making it easy to carry and store.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 1S | Was £499 | Now £399 | Save £100 at Halfords

The Mi 1S electric scooter by Xiaomi has a range of up to 18.6 miles and a top speed of 15.5 mph. It also features a dual braking system, front and rear lights and reflective strips, plus Bluetooth for connecting to a smartphone and three riding modes.View Deal

Inokim Quick 3 Super Electric Scooter | Was £949.99 | Now £759.99 | Save £190 at Pure Electric

The Inokim Quick 3 Super comes with a new handlebar folding mechanism, making it easier and more compact to carry and store. It also features innovative new wide traction tyres, reducing slippage. With a powerful 48v battery, the Inokim Quick 3 Super provides power and strength for even the most arduous rides, and can carry weights of up to 120kg.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday 2020 is on Monday 30 November, the Monday immediately after Black Friday.

However, there will be lots of deals in the run up to the big day, as Black Friday deals go live on 27 November and stretch into the weekend.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday, as a term, was created in 2005 by the National Retail Federation to describe the phenomenon whereby the Monday after Thanksgiving saw massive increases in online shopping throughout the United States.

Without doubt, Cyber Monday became a thing off the back of Black Friday, the super sales day that runs the day after Thanksgiving. And today Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday are largely indistinguishable from each other.

Many theories exist as to why online sales began to spike on the Monday, but most point to the fact that many shoppers quickly lost their appetites for physical Black Friday deal hunting, and instead preferred to wait and shop at their leisure after enjoying time relaxing over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Regardless of the reasons for people opening their wallets online on the Monday after Thanksgiving, by 2011 online sales had exceed $1.2 billion and by 2019 Cyber Monday sales accounted for approaching $10 billion.

What is the difference between Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday saw some insane deals last year in gaming, computing, clothing, jewellery, and more.

When Black Friday first started, which was termed thus as it statistically is the day where online sales for Christmas gifts really spikes, there was a clear distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now, however, as noted above, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is basically non-existent, with crazy deals and discounts on all product categories taking place not just on both days, but also either side of them, too.

Grey Thursday, for example, is the Thursday before Black Friday, and tends to see some top deals drop, while the Saturday and Sunday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is now referred to as the Black Weekend, as many top deals are typically dropped then as well.

One major difference between the two sale days is geographical interest. In the United States Cyber Monday is a MUCH BIGGER EVENT than it is anywhere else worldwide, with even other English-speaking countries seeing nowhere near the same appetite for online shopping.

The issue, largely, is that Black Friday as a term has come to subsume Cyber Monday in many territories in the public mindset.

In the UK, for example, some big retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World tend to extend their Black Friday deal offerings to the weeks leading up to Black Friday and after Cyber Monday, and advertise them all under a "Black" sales event.

At the end of the day, though, so many people are now comfortable shopping online that Cyber Monday is going nowhere, regardless of what it is actually called. Last year's Black Friday was the biggest sales day, for example, that Amazon has ever run, with hundreds of quality deals winning shoppers over.