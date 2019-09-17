Currys Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect

Black Friday 2019 is on Friday November 29 but, as with every year now, you can expect the Black Friday deals from many retailers to start a week or more ahead of Black Friday itself as the event grows bigger with every passing year.

Along with Amazon's Black Friday deals, we'll be keeping a close eye on the Currys PC World Black Friday sales as the British retailer has had some nice discounts in the past.

When is the Currys Black Friday sale?

In the past, Currys has referred to its Black Friday sale as the Black Tag event and it will be using that name again for Black Friday 2019.

In 2018, it kicked off its Black Tag event in the run-up to Black Friday and the event also ran over the weekend and through Cyber Monday on Monday 2 December.

For 2019 Currys promises the same again, saying: "You'll be pleased to know that we'll have Black Tag deals running in the lead up to the big day. On Black Friday itself, you can expect to find yet more awesome promotions." Currys also says that there will be more big savings on Cyber Monday.

As for when the aforementioned "lead up to the big day" starts, we're guessing about a week before Black Friday itself, so from Friday 22 November or perhaps a little earlier.

What will the best Currys Black Friday deals be?

We can look back to Black Friday 2018 to get some idea of what we might be able to expect for Black Friday 2019, but also to what Currys is already saying about this year's sale on its Black Friday page.

Last year, Currys discounted 4K TVs, games consoles, gaming PCs, Google smart speakers, kitchen appliances and much more over Black Friday both online and in store.

And in July 2019, in its summer Black Tag event to take on Amazon Prime Day, notable discounts included Google smart speakers and Pixel phones, Acer Chromebooks, Sony 4K TVs, Nespresso coffee machines and Shark cordless vacs.

For 2019, Currys says: "You'll be pleased to know that we'll have Black Tag deals running in the lead up to the big day, which will see prices reduced across many major television brands. On Black Friday itself, you can expect to find yet more awesome promotions. If you've been delaying getting yourself a new TV, the Black Tag period is the perfect time to snap up a 4K bargain."

In other departments, Currys promises deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles and PCs and laptops from "the world's premier brands including Alienware, Apple, Asus, Dell, LG, Lenovo and Samsung."

Why should you expect some great Xbox and PlayStation deals? Because this will be the last Christmas before the new PS5 and Xbox are released later in 2020, so it's the perfect time to snap up one of the current-gen consoles on the cheap.

One advantage that Currys has over Amazon is that you can order online and swing by the store to collect the item later – or pop into the store to check out the product in person before you order it. Below, Currys lists five reasons why it believes it's a great place to shop during the Black Friday sales:

Free delivery on every product or reserve online and collect in store in minutes

You won’t find it cheaper from any other major retailer

Protect your new product with repair & support plans from Team Knowhow

Expert product set up, installation and in-store tutorials from Team Knowhow

Your Plan flexible credit

Once the Currys Black Friday sale gets underway we'll be updating this page with all the best deals, so keep it bookmarked and check it out when the sales begin!