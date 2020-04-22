Cheap hot tub, anyone? These are the LAST FEW inflatable hot tubs and spas available to buy online

Hot tubs are hot property right now. Like toilet paper and hand sanitizer and garden swimming pools, they’re on the verge of selling out. People are in lockdown, so they need to maximise their home leisure time. Also spring is here, meaning that while the weather is hot enough to go outside, it can still turn chilly in minutes. What better time, then, to buy a hot tub?
The question however, is where can you buy a hot tub? There are a few places left with online ordering and delivery, but er… do get a move on. Unfortunately both the shops themselves and our pricing widgets are unable to keep pace with the hot tub buying frenzy that has taken place.
For that reason, my big recommendation is you cross your fingers and head to Argos. It has sold out of everything… except it seems to have plentiful stocks of the Lay-Z-Spa Bali, and it isn't mad pricey.
• Buy Lay-Z-Spa Bali at Argos for £400
Wayfair has hot tubs but the cheapest one they have left costs £3,700 – although they do have cheap above ground swimming pools left. They had loads two weeks ago, I've never seen anything like it.
Amazon or B&Q? Forget about it, unless you live near a B&Q store that has re-opened – and only then if that branch has stock.
Buy hot tubs at Argos
Until recently, Argos had a bizarrely massive selection of hot tubs available for delivery ‘within 21 days’.
Its range includes tubs from Lay-Z Spa, which is like the Volkswagen of tubbage – all other shops seem to have sold out of them. Even Lay-Z-Spa online has a permanent queue of at least 10 minutes, and no stock when you finally get in.
Argos, however, has ONE Lay-Z-Spa left, for £400. Specifically, the Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4 person hot tub for £400. Whether it can deliver them to you depends where in the UK you are. If you want the Lay-Z-Spa Miami, that has sold out everywhere. The Paris? No. Any Lazy-Z-Spa tub named after any other party town? Uh-uh.
• Shop all remaining Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs at Argos
Argos also stocks the wares of Canadian Spa Co, which is like the Mercedes of outdoor heated aquatics, and makes an insane shed gazebo thing for your hot tub. The good news here is that in certain areas the relatively affordable Swift Current Portable spa seems to be back in stock.
• Shop all remaining Canadian Spa Co hot tubs at Argos from £1,249
Buy hot tubs at Wayfair
Until recently, you could also choose from a wide range of the world's best hot tubs, cheap at Wayfair. However, we now have bad news for you if you're looking for a bargain: the cheaper ones all sold out. Right now the most affordable hot tubs you can buy at Wayfair both cost £3,699 and are permanent rather than inflatable ones.
• Buy Freeport Park Trident 5-person, 40-jet plug and play spa for £3,699 at Wayfair
• Buy Belfry Edmiston 3-Person 19-Jet Plug & Play Spa With LED Light for £3,699 at Wayfair
You can still buy a range of hot tubs and spas at Wayfair, with a 4-person spa from as little as £23. Also, if you are a new Wayfair user, you can register and get £15 off your first order of more than £150.
Please note, however, that this retailer brackets hot tubs, spas and pools together under one heading, and all the more affordable options are what we would call pools rather than hot tubs.
• Shop all remaining pools and hot tubs at Wayfair from £23 to £28,000
It's strange to think that we launched this feature just last week under the headline, 'these shops have tonnes of tubs'. Now, the spa flood has become a tub trickle, as the retail taps run dry. Or something like that.
The fact that Wayfair still has some stock – albeit somewhat less than last week – and the ability to deliver it, free (on orders over £40) is still not to be underestimated. You can…
Buy hot tubs at Amazon
Well, you probably can't actually. Amazon has sold out apart from this £2,000 Intex hot tub – only one of those left, though. But hey – you can get some great hot tub cleaning products!
• Shop the rest of Amazon.co.uk's hot tubs and pools
In the USA?
Home Depot has an awesome selection of the very finest hot tubs
As does Lowes, which also does a nice line in overground pools
Alternatively, scroll down to the bottom for more US-specific deals from all our retailer partners.
Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4-Person LED hot tub | £400 at Argos
As you can probably guess, this is much the same as the Paris 6-person LED hot tub, but smaller. Comes with a cover, 81 air jets and is puncture resistant and durable. Its I-Beam structure means 'it will hold its shape no matter how many times you inflate and deflate it.'View Deal
Canadian Spa Company 5 Person Swift Current Portable Hot Tub | £1250 at Argos
The most affordable of Canadian Spa Co's remaining hot tubs at Argos, this is not inflatable, but it is 'portable', as it's filled with foam and can be plugged into a standard socket rather than needing permanent installation. Holds up to 5 adults in its 1000 litre, watery embrace, supposedly. Has 88 air jets for your hydro massage needs.View Deal
Lay-Z-Spa Paris 6-Person LED hot tub | £500 at Argos
Probably the last really good mid-price hot tub you can actually still buy and have delivered – until new stocks arrive, anyway – this boasts 87 air jets and maintains a temperature of 40ºC. As the name suggests, the tub is also lined with LED lights, so it's like you are chilling out in a bubbling vortex of light. View Deal
Lay-Z-Spa Cancun 2-4-Person hot tub | £320 at Argos
…And as you can probably guess again, this is much the same as the Bali 2-4-person LED hot tub, but without any LEDs. It's construction also seems to be a little cheaper, but then it is a little cheaper. This is arguably the best hot tub deal going, right now. It appeared to have sold out at the weekend but Argos now offers 'limited stocks'.View Deal
Bestway Spaceship 4-person spa | £23.99 at Wayfair
The range available at Wayfair includes some very affordable pools such as this one from Bestway. You just inflate it and then fill with hot water – if you want a sort of entry-level hot tub, or cold water if you want a pool, or medium-temperature water for something in between. It allegedly fits 4 people, but we would suggest that is only if some or all of them are quite small.View Deal
Fike 4-Person above ground pool | £119 at Wayfair
This is more of an above ground swimming pool than a hot tub. Wayfair for some reason brackets them together as ‘spas’. That’s slightly annoying if you’re looking for a hot tub, but could be good news when all tubs under £1,000 have sold out, but you still crave watery fun in your garden. View Deal
Sol 72 Outdoor Driver 6-Person 130-Jet Inflatable Plug and Play Spa | from £379 at Wayfair
A much more substantial spa, this has a 240-volt electrical connection to power its soothing jets. The maximum occupancy is quoted as 6 people. Again we wouldn't recommend you try that if you are a basketball team, for instance. However with dimensions of 160x160cm and a water capacity of 1000 litres, it's great for 4 people, or 6 quite small or intimately acquainted ones. There's also a more compact version of this model if you have a smaller family, with shorter legs.View Deal
Swift Current 5-Person 125-Jet Plug and Play Spa by Canadian Spa Co | £1,240 at Wayfair View Deal
This one is more like what most people would think of as a hot tub. It's a permanent tub rather than one you put up in summer and take down in winter, and needs an electrician to install it. The Swift Person supposedly holds 5 people – with water capacity of 1000 litres, that will be bearable, but maybe a tad snug. Key features include a cover, 3-Speed massage pump ('upgraded from a 1-speed!'), and micro-ban filters for 'antimicrobial protection'.