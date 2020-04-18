Cheap hot tub, anyone? There are still inflatable hot tubs and spas left to buy online (but do hurry up)

Hot tubs are hot property right now. Like toilet paper and hand sanitizer and garden swimming pools, they’re on the verge of selling out. People are in lockdown, so they need to maximise their home leisure time. Also spring is here, meaning that while the weather is hot enough to go outside, it can still turn chilly in minutes. What better time, then, to buy a hot tub? The question however, is where can you buy a hot tub? There are a few places left with online ordering and delivery, but er… do get a move on.

Buy hot tubs at Argos

Next up, we don't normally think of Argos when shopping for big-ticket, luxury items. However, Argos has a bizarrely massive selection of hot tubs available for delivery ‘within 21 days’.

Its range includes tubs from Lay-Z Spa, which is like the Volkswagen of tubbage – all other shops seem to have sold out of them. Even Lay-Z-Spa online has a permanent queue of at least 10 minutes, and no stock when you finally get in.

Argos, however, has Lay-Z-Spas from £320. It definitely has the Lay-Z-Spa Paris 6-person hot tub for £500 and the Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4 person hot tub for £400. Whether it can deliver them to you depends where in the UK you are, however. If you want the Lay-Z-Spa Miami, that has sold out everywhere. Sorry about that.

• Shop all remaining Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs at Argos

Argos also stocks the wares of Canadian Spa Co, which is like the Mercedes of outdoor heated aquatics, and makes an insane shed gazebo thing for your hot tub.

• Shop all remaining Canadian Spa Co hot tubs at Argos from £4,900

Buy hot tubs at Wayfair

Until recently, you could also choose from a wide range of the world's best hot tubs, cheap at Wayfair. However, we now have bad news for you if you're looking for a bargain: the cheaper ones all sold out. Right now the most affordable hot tubs you can buy at Wayfair both cost £3,699 and are permanent rather than inflatable ones.

• Buy Freeport Park Trident 5-person, 40-jet plug and play spa for £3,699 at Wayfair

• Buy Belfry Edmiston 3-Person 19-Jet Plug & Play Spa With LED Light for £3,699 at Wayfair

You can still buy a range of hot tubs and spas at Wayfair, with a 4-person spa from as little as £23. Also, if you are a new Wayfair user, you can register and get £15 off your first order of more than £150.

Please note, however, that this retailer brackets hot tubs, spas and pools together under one heading, and all the more affordable options are what we would call pools rather than hot tubs.

• Shop all remaining pools and hot tubs at Wayfair from £23 to £28,000

It's strange to think that we launched this feature just last week under the headline, 'these shops have tonnes of tubs'. Now, the spa flood has become a tub trickle, as the retail taps run dry. Or something like that.

The fact that Wayfair still has some stock – albeit somewhat less than last week – and the ability to deliver it, free (on orders over £40) is still not to be underestimated. You can…

Today's best Hot Tubs deals Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot... Wayfair £349.99 View Deal Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Monaco Hot... Wayfair £719.99 View Deal

Buy hot tubs at Amazon

On Friday, Amazon had 12 Lay-Z-Spa Miami in stock this morning. We knew from our data that this is a massively popular model, but we were still pretty shocked when it sold out in about 10 minutes! Wowzers. Maybe more stock will arrive, we don’t know.

• Buy Lay-Z-Spa Miami 2-4 person inflatable spa for £499.99 at Amazon

• Shop the rest of Amazon.co.uk's hot tubs and pools – although you will find stocks are a tad depleted there.

In the USA?

Home Depot has an awesome selection of the very finest hot tubs

As does Lowes, which also does a nice line in overground pools

Alternatively, scroll down to the bottom for more US-specific deals from all our retailer partners.

Today's best hot tub deals around the web

The Spaceship Spa: really taking off right now (Image credit: Bestway)

Bestway Spaceship 4-person spa | £23.99 at Wayfair

The range available at Wayfair includes some very affordable pools such as this one from Bestway. You just inflate it and then fill with hot water – if you want a sort of entry-level hot tub, or cold water if you want a pool, or medium-temperature water for something in between. It allegedly fits 4 people, but we would suggest that is only if some or all of them are quite small.View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Paris 6-Person LED hot tub | £500 at Argos

Probably the last really good mid-price hot tub you can actually still buy and have delivered – until new stocks arrive, anyway – this boasts 87 air jets and maintains a temperature of 40ºC. As the name suggests, the tub is also lined with LED lights, so it's like you are chilling out in a bubbling vortex of light. View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4-Person LED hot tub | £400 at Argos

As you can probably guess, this is much the same as the Paris 6-person LED hot tub, but smaller. Comes with a cover, 81 air jets and is puncture resistant and durable. Its I-Beam structure means 'it will hold its shape no matter how many times you inflate and deflate it.'View Deal

Canadian Spa Company 5 Person Swift Current Portable Hot Tub | £1250 at Argos

The most affordable of Canadian Spa Co's remaining hot tubs at Argos, this is not inflatable, but it is 'portable', as it's filled with foam and can be plugged into a standard socket rather than needing permanent installation. Holds up to 5 adults in its 1000 litre, watery embrace, supposedly. Has 88 air jets for your hydro massage needs.View Deal

Fike 4-Person above ground pool | £119 at Wayfair

This is more of an above ground swimming pool than a hot tub. Wayfair for some reason brackets them together as ‘spas’. That’s slightly annoying if you’re looking for a hot tub, but could be good news when all tubs under £1,000 have sold out, but you still crave watery fun in your garden. View Deal

The best hot tub deals near YOU, from the UK to the USA to… other places