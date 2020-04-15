Cheap hot tub, anyone? These stores have inflatable hot tubs and spas at low prices with delivery from free but they are selling out FAST

Hot tubs are hot property right now. Like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, they’re on the verge of selling out. Although hopefully that’s not because some people are loading up their shopping trolleys with 20 of them. But people are in lockdown, so they need to maximise their home leisure time. Also spring is here, meaning that while the weather is hot enough to go outside, it can still turn chilly in minutes. What better time, then, to buy a hot tub? The question is though, where can you buy a hot tub?

Right now you can buy some of the world's best hot tubs cheap at Wayfair, with a 4-person spa from as little as £25 – or, if you don't mind chilling in something shaped like a cartoon mushroom, as little as £12 (was £20.99!).

Alternatively, why not go completely mad and spend a much as 28 grand on a 10-person, 90-jet spa? There really is something for everyone at Wayfair! There's only one £28,000 tub left though, so don't delay. Strange to think that we launched this feature just 5 days ago under the headline, 'these shops have tonnes of tubs', as the spa flood is becoming a tub trickle, as the retail taps run dry. Or something like that.

The fact that Wayfair still has some stock – albeit somewhat less than last week – and the ability to deliver it, free (on orders over £40) is quite a boon as Amazon.co.uk's hot tubs and pools are even depleted. Also, if you are a new Wayfair user, you can register and get £15 off your first order of more than £150.

Wayfair is not the only hot tub game in town, however. Argos has a bizarrely massive selection of hot tubs, available for delivery ‘within 21 days’. Its range includes tubs from Lay-Z Spa, which is like the Volkswagen of tubbage – all other shops seem to have sold out, and Lay-Z-Spa online has a permanent queue of at least 10 minutes.

Argos, hwoever, has Lay-Z-Spas from £320. Argos also stocks the wares of Canadian Spa Co, which is like the Mercedes of outdoor heated aquatics, and makes an insane shed gazebo thing for your hot tub. Argos definitely has the Lay-Z-Spa Paris 6-person hot tub for £500 and the Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4 person hot tub for £400. If you want the Lay-Z-Spa Miami, that has sold out everywhere, sorry about that.

In the USA?

Home Depot has an awesome selection of the very finest hot tubs

As does Lowes, which also does a nice line in overground pools

Alternatively, scroll down to the bottom for more US-specific deals from all our retailer partners.

The Spaceship Spa: really taking off right now (Image credit: Bestway)

Bestway Spaceship 4-person spa | £24.99 at Wayfair

The range available at Wayfair includes some very affordable pools such as this one from Bestway. You just inflate it and then fill with hot water – if you want a sort of entry-level hot tub, or cold water if you want a pool, or medium-temperature water for something in between. It allegedly fits 4 people, but we would suggest that is only if some of them are quite small.View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Paris 6-Person LED hot tub | £500 at Argos

Probably the last really good mid-price hot tub you can actually still buy and have delivered – until new stocks arrive, anyway – this boasts 87 air jets and maintains a temperature of 40ºC. As the name suggests, the tub is also lined with LED lights, so it's like you are chilling out in a bubbling vortex of light. View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4-Person LED hot tub | £400 at Argos

As you can probably guess, this is much the same as the Paris 6-person LED hot tub, but smaller. Comes with a cover, 81 air jets and is puncture resistant and durable. Its I-Beam structure means 'it will hold its shape no matter how many times you inflate and deflate it.'View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Cancun 2-4-Person hot tub | £320 at Argos

…And as you can probably guess again, this is much the same as the Bali 2-4-person LED hot tub, but without any LEDs. It's construction also seems to be a little cheaper, but then it is a little cheaper. This is arguably the best hot tub deal going, right now, and will sell out in short order.View Deal

Fike 4-Person above ground pool | £119 at Wayfair

This is more of an above ground swimming pool than a hot tub. Wayfair for some reason brackets them together as ‘spas’. That’s slightly annoying if you’re looking for a hot tub, but could be good news when all tubs under £1,000 have sold out, but you still crave watery fun in your garden. View Deal

The best hot tub deals near YOU, from the UK to the USA to… other places