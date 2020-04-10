Cheap hot tub, anyone? These stores have inflatable hot tubs and spas at low prices with delivery from free but they are selling out FAST

Hot tubs are flying off the shelves right now – and that's not a sentence we ever expected to write. But people are in lockdown, so they need to maximise their home leisure time. Also spring is here, meaning that while the weather is hot enough to go outside, it can still turn chilly in minutes. What better time, then, to buy a hot tub? Right now you can buy some of the world's best hot tubs cheap at Wayfair, with a 4-person spa from as little as £25 – or, if you don't mind chilling in something shaped like a cartoon mushroom, as little as £12 (was £20.99!).

Alternatively, why not go completely mad and spend a much as 28 grand on a 10-person, 90-jet spa. There really is something for everyone at Wayfair!

The fact that Wayfair seems to have lots of stock, and the ability to deliver it, free (on orders over £40) is quite a boon as Amazon.co.uk's hot tubs and pools seem to have been depleted somewhat. Also, if you are a new Wayfair user, you can register and get £15 off your first order of more than £150.

Wayfair is not the only hot tub game in town, however. Argos has a bizarrely massive selection of hot tubs, available for delivery ‘within 21 days’. Its range includes tubs from Lay-Z Spa, which is like the Volkswagen of tubbage - all other retsilers seem to have sold out but Argos has Lay-Z Spas from £320. Argos also stocks the wares of Canadian Spa Co, which is like the Mercedes of outdoor heated aquatics, and makes an insane shed gazebo thing for your hot tub. Argos definitely has the Lay-Z-Spa Paris 6-person hot tub for £500 and the Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4 person hot tub for £400. If you want the Lay-Z-Spa Miami, that has sold out everywhere, sorry about that.

In the USA?

Home Depot has an awesome selection of the very finest hot tubs

As does Lowes, which also does a nice line in overground pools

Alternatively, scroll down to the bottom for more US-specific deals from all our retailer partners.

The Spaceship Spa: really taking off right now (Image credit: Bestway)

Bestway Spaceship 4-person spa | £24.99 at Wayfair

The range available at Wayfair includes some very affordable pools such as this one from Bestway. You just inflate it and then fill with hot water – if you want a sort of entry-level hot tub, or cold water if you want a pool, or medium-temperature water for something in between. It allegedly fits 4 people, but we would suggest that is only if some of them are quite small.View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Paris 6-Person LED hot tub | £500 at Argos

Probably the last really good mid-price hot tub you can actually still buy and have delivered – until new stocks arrive, anyway – this boasts 87 air jets and maintains a temperature of 40ºC. As the name suggests, the tub is also lined with LED lights, so it's like you are chilling out in a bubbling vortex of light. View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4-Person LED hot tub | £400 at Argos

As you can probably guess, this is much the same as the Paris 6-person LED hot tub, but smaller. Comes with a cover, 81 air jets and is puncture resistant and durable. Its I-Beam structure means 'it will hold its shape no matter how many times you inflate and deflate it.'View Deal

Fike 4-Person Plug and Play Spa | £119 at Wayfair

This plug-and-play model supposedly holds four sun worshippers – and with a water capacity of 4678 litres, that may actually be true. It would take quite some time to heat that much water using its standard domestic plug attachment, so filling with pre-heated water seems advisable here. This is easy to setup – and store in winter – and has nothing but 5-star reviews from Wayfair customers.View Deal

