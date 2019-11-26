Apple Watch Series 4 gets HUGE $300 price cut in the Best Buy Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2019 might still be a few days away but that hasn't stopped Best Buy, Walmart, and other major American retailers from bringing out a deluge of deals before things really get going.

As with every Black Friday, consumer electronics form the centrepiece of the deals and T3 has been scouring the web over the past weeks to find the very best. Our coverage will only increase, too, as more and more deals hit the net, so keep your eyes peeled and your finger on the refresh button.

One such amazing deal – and we really mean that here – is Best Buy's $300 discount on the top-end 44mm Apple Watch Series 4, with WiFi and Cellular in stainless steel with the white Sports Band. That's right, a Watch that is usually $699 is currently just $399.

Apple Watch (Series 4) in Stainless Steel with WiFi, Cellular, and White Sports Band | Was $699 | Sale price $399 | Available now at Best Buy

The Series 4, unveiled in 2018, has twice the power of its predecessor, thanks to Apple's clever chip technology, increased 16GB storage, an ECG heart sensor, and fall detection. Oh, and it has a bunch of really cool watch faces.

By now, you're most likely familiar with the Apple Watch and what it does, namely work as a watch (shocking, we know), track your fitness and activity, help you manage notifications, change songs, detect falls, swap out bands for different outfits and styles, and a load more. For such a small thing, it's incredibly clever.

Cellular connectivity means that this is a Watch that can truly be independent from your phone, helping reduce battery drain among other things, and there are a load of great contracts available.

What's also incredibly clever is taking advantage of this deal: it isn't often that you can get a really high-end Watch for $399, especially one that usually retails at almost $700!