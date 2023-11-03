Best Buy Black Friday deals 2023: the best deals available right now

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is always a good one, and in the lead-up to 24 November main event there are already early deals: indeed Best Buy is saying you can get Black Friday deals right now!

What looks to be a solid sale for techies in particular, Best Buy's Black Friday sale is already full of deals on electronics including TVs, laptops, Apple products, gaming gear and more. With deals of up to $1,100 off select TVs already available, this savings event is a prime opportunity to get your holiday season shopping done early and on the cheap.

You can browse the full sale on Best Buy's Black Friday page, but we're selecting and highlighting some of the very best offers available to get you going. If you're looking for more deals, take a look at T3's hand-picked best Black Friday deals page, which includes other retailers.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2023: Best Deals Today

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2023: TV Deals

If a new TV is what you're after this season, Best Buy's Black Friday sale is the first place you should look to score a good deal on TVs. Here's where we'll be rounding up the best TV deals from the sale.

LG OLED A2 48": was $1,299 , now $549.99 ($750 savings) If the massive LG C3 above is a bit too rich for you then the step-down A2 OLED model in a more manageable 48-inch form has got a tasty discount. Just because it's small doesn't mean it's not mighty: LG's OLED panel technology is second to none, this model has a less high-end processor is all, but the image quality is still next-level.

Sony X80K Series 65" LED 4K HDR Smart TV: was $899.99 , now $699.99 ($150 savings) For $200 off, this is a killer deal on one of Sony's best gaming TVs available. It offers incredible picture quality and boasts some impressive features to make the most out of gaming on a big screen TV.

LG 77" C3 OLED TV: was $3,499, now $2,499 ($700 savings) The 2023 stand-mount LG OLED model delivers super-bright images (only the G3 OLED is brighter) and pristine image quality that's among the best you'll find anywhere. This massive 77-inch set has a massive $700 off ahead of the sale. That's a big-screen bargain!

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2023: Laptop Deals

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: was $1,550, now $999.99 (save $550) Our main criticism of this great laptop that was it 'costs a bunch'. Well, not so any more, thanks to this sale price cut! The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 has the design and display tech to impress, making it just about as flashy as ultraportable Windows laptops get. Well worth it at this price.

Acer Predator Helios 16: was $1,199, now $799.99 (save $400) Fancy yourself as a bit of a gamer? This Acer gaming laptop is choc-full of important features, such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 16GB RAM. We described it as 'a beast' in our review, as it's really that good for gamers looking to spend less. To find such a laptop well under the $1K mark is a real deal!

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2023: Tablet Deals

Apple iPad 10.9 (10th Gen): was $499, now $399.99 (save $50) Discounts on current-generation Apple products come few and far between, so this drop to the 10th Gen iPad is a great deal that doesn't appear to be beaten by any other retailer. This entry-level iPad finally embodies a newer design ethos and is a great-looking slate that'll suit those who don't need laptop-like functionality from a (much more expensive) iPad Pro.

Microsoft Surface 7+: was $929, now $599.99 (save $330) There are tablets and then there are tablets. Microsoft's Surface series is at the top-end of the market, more akin to a PC with a detachable keyboard you can buy separately. For only $600 this touchscreen Windows device is a lot of bang for your buck.

Best Buy Black Friday sale recap

Best Buy offered quite the selection of Black Friday deals during last year's savings event. While many would argue Best Buy takes the crown when it comes to electronics deals, it may be surprising to here that this wasn't the only area Best Buy excelled in.

Changing the focus to Best Buy's bread and butter (tech, smart home, and electronics), they featured an early Black Friday Ad Deals flash sale ahead of the holiday that offered bargain hunters an chance at catching early Black Friday deals on smart home tech, large and small appliances, TVs, laptops, furniture and more. All of which received discounts that were guaranteed to match Black Friday deal prices! This is important to remember for Best Buy's Black Friday 2023 sale as there's a good chance this will happen again about a month out from the actual sale day.

Shoppers who were looking for deals on the best Christmas gifts of the year found some incredible offers for friends and family. The selection of deals that were offered during Best Buy's official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales included the hottest products of the time.

When is Best Buy's Black Friday sale?

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is on right now, many weeks ahead of the main 24 November event. Expect different sales periods throughout the month, though, and week by week new products are likely to come and go.



When do Best Buy's Black Friday deals start?

Best Buy's Black Friday deals are weeks and weeks ahead of the usual holiday weekend commencement this year. While we had expected sales to begin around 10 November, it's been much sooner, with the very beginning of November kicking off the sale already! However, expect Best Buy's very best Black Friday deals to officially kick in for the 24 November weekend.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Keep this page bookmarked and check back often. We'll be updating this page every week and daily around the sales period with the best deals at Best Buy. We unfortunately don't have the exact list of products Best Buy's Black Friday sale will discount so until then, head over to Best Buy's deal page to check out its best deals today!

Should I expect shipping delays during Best Buy's Black Friday sale?

The sad truth this year is that yes, you should likely expect shipping delays and late deliveries. From stock shortages to delivery companies being short-staffed and overworked, it's a very real possibility this year that you won't receive the items you ordered in a reasonable timeframe. That's why it makes sense to get on the early deals right now!