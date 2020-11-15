Best Boots Black Friday deals 2020: cheap makeup, beauty, fragrance and more

Black Friday deals are here in force, and beauty fans are in for a treat with the Boots Black Friday sale 2020, which is live now and will run throughout November.

The Boots Black Friday sale is bursting with top deals right across fragrances, beauty, makeup, grooming, electric toothbrushes, hairdryers and straighteners, and so much more besides. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

If you have the budget, it’s also a fun time to treat yourself to something new that you’ve been hoping to snag a juicy discount on. There are also toiletries and nursery essentials on offer too, with everything from car seats to pelvic floor trainers.

There are hundreds of items on offer at the Boots Black Friday sale, with hundreds more being added over the coming weeks, so you’re guaranteed a bargain depending on what you’re shopping for.

In a hurry and want to start shopping the Boots Black Friday / Boots Cyber Monday sale now before it ends? Jump straight to...

As for us, these are the deals we’ll be taking home from Boots today...

Boots Black Friday sale: Best fragrance deals

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Mens Eau de Toilette 125ml | Was £50 | Now £31.50 | Save £36.50 at Boots

Polo Red Eau de Toilette by Ralph Lauren Fragrances is the iconic men’s perfume inspired by Ralph Lauren’s own classic car collection. A fiery blend which starts with the energising, clean freshness of Red Grapefruit. The heart notes feature spicy Red Saffron for a warm and fiery intensity. Finishing with the warmth of Redwood for a masculine and long-lasting depth. View Deal

Hugo Boss BOSS Ma Vie for Her Eau de Parfum 50ml | Was £56 | Now £30 | Save £26 at Boots

Inspired by the independent spirit of a woman as she pauses to indulge in the simple moments in life; in this moment, she is at her most captivating, exuding a glow of femininity and confidence. Fresh, indulgent and fulfilling, this perfume, created around the cactus flower invites you to take time to savour your life.View Deal

Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum 60ml for Her | Was £50 | Now £25 | Save £25 at Boots

Sparkling and vivacious, it’s the sip of a first cocktail, the clinking of glasses with the girls, the sexy soundtrack on the dance floor. The floral fragrance opens with bright and sparkling top notes of red berries blended with a citrus cocktail. A delicate heart of sweet pea and rose complements rich and sensual base notes of white musk and sandalwood.View Deal

Boots Black Friday sale: Best beauty deals

Wisdom Intense White Professional Teeth Whitening Tray System | Was £40 | Now £19 | Save £21 at Boots

New Wisdom Intense White Professional teeth whitening system includes a whitening gel and patented mouldable tray to deliver safe and effective teeth whitening. This professional at-home whitening treatment is clinically proven to deliver up to 8 shades whiter teeth in just 5 days. View Deal

Benefit Together at Lash Mascara Trio | Was £67.50 | Now £33.50 | Save £34 at Boots

It’s a mascara deal you can’t miss! This trio of Benefit’s bestselling mascaras features full-sizes of our NEW BADgal BANG! volumizing mascara, They’re Real! lengthening mascara and Roller Lash curling mascara. Wear them alone or layer them together to customize your lash look.View Deal

No7 Perfect Party Collection | Was £198.50 | Now £75 | Save £123.50 at Boots

The party season is the best time to strut your stuff – whether on the dance floor or over a video call, and the No7 Perfect Party Collection has you covered for all the cosmetics and skincare essentials you’ll need to look your best.View Deal

Boots Black Friday sale: Best electrical deals

Oral-B Pro 2 2000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | Was £80 | Now £30 | Save £50 at Boots

Dentist-inspired round head and superior oscillating-rotating and pulsating technology cleans better for healthier gums in 30 days vs a manual toothbrush. Gently whitens your teeth starting as of day one with polishing cup that holds toothpaste and delivers it where is needed to remove surface stains. Oral-B Pro 2 2000N Electric Toothbrush protects your gums with automatic speed reduction, which alerts you and slows down the brushing speed if you brush too hard.View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Black Electric Toothbrush | Was £140 | Now £50 | Save £90 at Boots

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 uses unique sonic technology which drives fluid deep between teeth along with specially designed brush heads to gently but effectively remove plaque in-between teeth and along the gum line. Simply brush with our Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 for 2 minutes twice a day for increased plaque removal for healthier teeth and gums in just 2 short weeks (vs regular brushing).View Deal

Braun Silk-épil 9 9-890 Epilator for Women | Was £199.99 | Now £94.99 | Save £105 at Boots

The Braun Silk-épil 9-890 with a wide head for ultra fast epilation. Enjoy weeks of salon-smooth skin thanks to Micro-Grip technology and a 40% wider head that removes hairs as short as 0.5mm. The shaver and trimmer head gives you added options for sensitive areas and the epilator for women is 100% waterproof, which means you can epilate in the bath or shower for a painless experience.View Deal

Boots Black Friday sale: what’s included

Of course, Christmas gift shopping is always made easier with the Boots Black Friday sale, as it covers such a wide range of items from fragrances to fitness trackers. The retailer carries many tried and trusted brands, including Oral-B, Liz Earle, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Fenty Beauty, Fitbit and many, many others.

Boots Black Friday sale: Advantage Card offers

Boots offers some decent shopping perks, including free home delivery when you spend over £45. Of course, you can also opt to collect in store most things that you buy in the Boots Black Friday sale - some items might be available for in-store collection.

If you are signed up to the Boots Advantage Card scheme, you’ll also earn points on your purchases, which you can redeem against future buys at Boots. The Boots Advantage Card is used by over 16 million people, and each point is worth 1p, so if you spend £20 you will earn 80 points. Some products are exempt from earning points though, and these include prescriptions and gift vouchers.

You can redeem any points you collect when shopping in-store or online, such as during the Boots Black Friday sale. When paying at the checkout, if you have enough Advantage Card points, you could select to pay for your items using Boots Advantage Card points entirely.

Looking for more great sales across all areas of your life from home and fitness to personal health and work? The check out the following sales, live now:

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)