The best Black Friday Xbox Controller deals UK

Black Friday is always a great chance to get your hands on some new gaming equipment, including accessories, chairs, consoles, controllers and more. Top gaming brands like Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo are predicted to have their prices slashed in the Black Friday deals so if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, this November is the perfect time.

When it comes to picking the best Xbox controller for you, you need to decide your budget and what you want from your new device, like features, weight adjustment and game profiles – read our best Xbox controller guide for more.

To help you feel prepared for Black Friday and Cyber Monday , we’ve found the best Xbox controllers that we’re sure will be popular this year, including which UK retailers will have the best prices.

Top five Xbox Controllers to shop on Black Friday

Image Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller

Rated the best controller 2021 by T3, the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller is a premium controller, packed full of features with a great fit and feel and at a reasonable price. It has a huge level of customisation options, like full button mapping support, shortcut buttons, adjustments, stick responsiveness and much more!

Image Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is one of the best wireless controllers on the market right now. At a slightly more expensive price than the Nacon, this controller has around 40 hours of battery life, finely tuned design and configured controls, plus versatile gaming options – so you’re really getting the most out of what you’ve paid for!

Image Turtle Beach Recon Controller

The Turtle Beach Recon Controller is the top budget controller available. This controller packs a punch in terms of features, including ergonomic grips, premium audio and Pro-Aim Focus mode. Typically priced at £49.99, it’s a great controller that’s fun and easy to game with, and it won’t break the bank.

Image Powera Enhanced Wired Gaming Controller

The Powera Enhanced Wired Gaming Controller offers a high level of performance and responsiveness that you can rely on. With a robust build quality, this controller has two mappable advanced gaming buttons, with a volume dial on the front, that acts as a one-touch mute button. Whatever your style, Powera has a wide choice of designs and colours to choose from.

Image Lampelc Wireless Controller

Another high quality budget controller, the Lampelc Wireless Controller is better designed than most Xbox controllers, with its sculpted and ergonomic design. Available in a range of fun colours, this controller offers two pressure-point triggers, four LED signal indicators, a D-pad, and dual vibration function.

Top UK retailers

Image Amazon Xbox Controller deals

One of the best retailers Black Friday deals is Amazon. Amazon offers a range of gaming equipment, like chairs, consoles, games and controllers, from top rated gaming brands. Along with our recommendations, Amazon has a vast selection of Xbox controllers, whatever your needs and budget.

Image Currys Xbox Controller deals

Currys is the home of electronic and tech deals, so if you’re on the lookout for a new Xbox controller, Currys is a great place to look. Currys also offer price match guarantees and lets you spread the cost for up to 36 months on their credit plans.

Image Argos Xbox Controller deals

If you’re looking for premium gaming deals, Argos is worth a look. Their gaming selection is full of everything you could possibly need and they also have a range of retro gaming consoles for the nostalgic gamers.

