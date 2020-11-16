Best Black Friday deals UK: the best sales and deals rounded up

Black Friday 2020 is just a couple of weeks away now but the Black Friday deals and sales have already kicked off in a big way with retailers going larger than ever before.

Retailers took their Black Friday game to previously unseen levels last year, with some of the sales they put on lasting an entire month. Many of the best deals were reserved for the days immediately before and during Black Friday, though, with another volley of discounts then dropping on Cyber Monday, which is a major event in the US but less so in the UK.

You only have to look at the Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, Argos Black Friday deals and John Lewis Black Friday deals that are already live to see that retailers are spreading out their offers this year like they haven't done before. Oh, and the Boots Black Friday sale has started already, too.

Indeed, last year's Black Friday sale was so big in the UK that metrics showed almost a 20 per cent increase in online shoppers, with more deal hunters joining the fray and – crucially – staying active for longer. And this year, with shoppers predicted to transition their shopping habits online even more so due to post-lockdown caution, we're expecting competition for deals to be fiercer than ever before. That makes Black Friday 2020 a great time to pick up this year's best Christmas gifts.

Of course, with emptier high streets, bricks and mortar retailers are expected to push the limits of what is possible in terms of Black Friday deals to try and lure people out of their homes. Staying connected and plugged in to major retailers' movements (via T3, naturally, as well as each store's own communications channels) will likely be crucial in making sure you are first in line to bag a bargain.

Best Black Friday Sales – top UK sales listed

Black Friday TV deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals tend to be TV deals and prices are crashing on big-screen 4K TV sets this year. We've even spied a cheap 8K TV on sale if you want the ultimate upgrade.

LG 49NANO816NA 49" 4K HD TV | Was: £599 | Now: £479 at Currys

A cracking 4K HDR TV Black Friday deal here from Currys, which cuts £120 off this well-speced 49-inch panel from LG. It delivers all the stuff you really want right now from a screen, including HDR10, a 4K resolution, NanoCell screen tech (great colour and viewing angles) and in-built smart TV functionality – the latter allowing direct streaming through the TV from services like Disney+ and Netflix. Available now with free delivery.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q800T 8K TV | Was £3,799 | Now £2,799 at Currys with FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone

Samsung's 65-inch 8K TV delivers four times the resolution of 4K, with the Quantum Processor 8K using AI to make Ultra HD looking even more detailed than a 4K TV can manage. There's also Object Track Sound+, which uses speakers around the edges of the screen to position sounds in the right place in 3D, matching the movement on-screen. And it supports every key gaming feature of PS5 and Xbox Series X, including 4K 120Hz, VRR and, of course, 8K. Not only is there £1,000 slashed off the price, but Samsung is throwing in a Galaxy Z Flip folding phone, with a £1,299 RRP!View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Was: £1,399 | Now: £1,299 at John Lewis

This is this set that won the best gaming TV prize at the T3 Awards 2020 and also sits right now at the very top of our best gaming TV guide. We gave it a maximum score of 5 starts on review, and considering it one of the absolute finest TVs on the market today. It's now a very welcome £100 off at John Lewis.View Deal

Samsung UE50TU7100 | Save £150 | Now £399 at Very.co.uk

This 4K TV supports HDR10+ for more dramatic images, with Samsung Crystal Display tech and Crystal Processor punching well above its price tag, even before the discount. The Tizen smart TV features are also class-leading.View Deal

Samsung 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was: £699 | Now: £599 at Currys

A straight £100 is sliced off the cost of this 4K Samsung HDR TV right now at Currys, a fact that sees its price plummet to just £599. This TV is from Samsung's very latest 2020 range, too, and comes with the Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant AIs built in. Free delivery is also available.View Deal

LG 55UN71006LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR | Was: £529 | Now: £469 at AO

Another cracking TV deal here. £60 has been cut off this excellent 4K, HDR TV from LG, which is a large 55 inches in size and also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa smart AI assistants built in. Free next day delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

Hisense QLED 55U8QFTUK 55" Smart HDR 4K Ultra HD TV | Was: £999 | Now: £799 at AO

A fat £200 price cut on this stunning Hisense QLED 4K TV means you can pick it up for just £799 right now over at AO.com. This is one the very finest TVs that Hisense make today, and is perfect for those who like to game and watch Ultra HD HDR movies. The TV's audio is powered by sound masters JBL, too, and the screen is rated at 1,000 nits, meaning contrast is excellent.View Deal

Samsung 50 Inch QE50Q60T 4K HDR TV | Was: £699 | Now: £649 at Argos

Samsung's 2020 QLED screen, which is a large 50 inches in size, gets a £50 price slash at Argos right now. That's a HDR10+ capable 4K TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant built in for a great price point. QLED, for the uninitiated, delivers state-of-the-art quantum dot technology, which really makes images pop on screen with life.View Deal

Black Friday laptop deals

The best Black Friday deals on laptops are listed below. We're scouring all the major UK retailers so whether you want a MacBook, a Chromebook or a Windows laptop deal we're rounding up the best below.

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Was: £1699 | Now: £1599 at Currys

This is one of those modest discounts that actually makes the world of difference to a product's appealability. £100 is sliced off the Raider, which is a very, very powerful gaming laptop that delivers a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU (hello ray tracing!), 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for storage. A buttery smooth 240 Hz screen also means insane frame rates and response times. View Deal

Asus VivoBook X512 | £299 at Argos

This is just a great laptop deal. The Asus VivoBook X512 delivers a super portable and lightweight computing experience that is ideal for working on the road or rail. Despite this, though, it runs a full-fat version of Windows 10 Home and has plenty of storage space thanks to a fast 128GB SSD.View Deal

HP Slim 15.6-inch laptop | £379 at Argos

Argos' lowest ever price oon this stylish HP laptop means you can bag it right now for just £379. Not only do you get a strong all-round spec, with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU partnered with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, but you also get a copy of crack security software Norton 360 Deluxe, meaning you know the system is not going to be compromised.View Deal

2019 Apple iMac 27 | Was: £1635 | Now: £1,299 at John Lewis

The powerful 2019 Apple iMac gets a double reduction down at John Lewis, dropping its price down from £1,635 to £1,299. This system comes loaded with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Apple's 1TB Fusion Drive and a Radeon Pro 570X graphics card. It has a 27-inch 5K display, too, which is absolutely stunning and perfect for creative professionals.View Deal

Black Friday headphone deals

The best Black Friday deals on headphones bring you Apple AirPods, Beats and much more for your listening pleasure.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was: £159.99 | Now: £124.49 at Amazon

A most welcome 22% price cut on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case sees them now baggable for just £124.49 at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds pair automatically with Apple phones, tablets and computers, and deliver hours of playback on a single charge. The included Charging Case carries a further 24 hours of charge, too.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth Headphones | Was £179.00 | Now £125 | Save £54 at Currys

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones feature a battery life of up to 40 hours, microphone, remote and volume control and work with Siri. To set them up, simply switch them on and hold near your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. £54 is a brilliant discount on these popular, slightly older, headphones.

View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless | Was: £89.99 | Now: £59.99 at Currys

A very nice £30 price cut means these noise cancelling, wireless headphones from JBL can be picked up for just £59.99 right now. There's a choice of colourways, their battery life is a long-lasting 12 hours, and delivery is free, too.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Was: £219.95 | Now: £176 at Amazon

The Navy and Moss colourways of the excellent Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently reduced by £43.27 over at Amazon in its Black Friday sale. That's a straight 20 per cent price cut. Powerbeats Pro are the ultimate pair of fitness earphones, and work fantastically with Apple iPhones thanks to their integrated Apple H1 chip. Sweat resistant and loaded with a 9-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are perfect for training.View Deal

Black Friday tablet deals

The best Black Friday deals on tablets means you can get can iPad or an Android pad at a tasty discount.

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | Was: £399 | Now: £377 at Amazon

The Apple iPad mini delivers everything that makes the Apple iPad the best tablet in the world but in a smaller, more compact form factor. And right here the 64GB model is available with a £22 price cut at Amazon, which means it can be currently bagged for only £377. Great for kids and those who tend to use their tablet while travelling. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Was: £619 | Now: £589 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of, if not the, best Android tablets in the world today. This is a powerhouse tablet that delivers on every level, and is perfect for both creatives and professionals alike. Indeed, it has so much power on tap that many use it as a laptop replacement. It is now reduced by £30 over at Amazon, a fact that sees its price tumble under the £600 mark.View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) | Was: £769 | Now: £739 at Amazon

If you want a powerful laptop replacement slate then the 2020 Apple iPad Pro is your best possible choice. The 11-inch variant with 128GB of storage space is reduced right now, too, by £30 at Amazon, making it an attractive choice. Various other configs and sizes are also reduced, ranging up to the colossal storage 1TB model.View Deal

Black Friday phone deals

The best Black Friday phone deals brings contract and SIM only deals at some seriously low prices, so whether you're after a new iPhone or an Android phone, the Black Friday sales is the time to upgrade!

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition and Nintendo Switch | Upfront cost: £0.00 | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24-months | Monthly cost: £37

T3's pick of the options is to plump for a 24-month contract with 30GB of data. That's plenty of data each month for medium to heavy use, the free Nintendo Switch console, and a contract that runs out in two years and not three. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Three | 24 months | Upfront cost: £19 | Monthly cost: £34

If you want a massive amount of data to burn each month, as well as a sweet new iPhone upgrade, then this Apple iPhone 11 offer is definitely worth checking out. You get 100GB data and unlimited calls and texts for just £19 upfront and then £34 per month over a 24-month SIM plan. There's also a choice of colours and free delivery included.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Three | 24 months | Upfront cost: £99 | Monthly cost: £51

If you want the absolute best new phone Apple has to offer then this iPhone 12 Pro deal is worth considering. You get the phone for £99 upfront, and then it comes with a 24-month SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB data and unlimited minutes and texts for £51 per month. There is a choice of handset colourway and free delivery as well.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | EE | 24 months | Upfront cost: £99 | Monthly cost: £47

Affordable Mobiles deliver a great Note 20 5G deal here, putting the handset in your hand for £99, and then partnering it with a data-stacked SIM plan from EE, the UK's fastest mobile network. The fact this phone is 5G, and the network this deal delivers is the fastest in the UK, really is a match made in heaven.View Deal

SIM only | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £16 p/m | Contract length: 12 months | Available now at Three

Unlimited SIM only plans offer the ultimate in versatility and peace of mind, with you knowing each and every month that your phone usage, no matter what you do, will only cost what your plan costs. It allows you to kiss goodbye to nasty extra network charges - what you see is what you spend. And with this SIM only deal from Three, what you spend is just £16 per month, on a short 12-month contract.View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals

The best Black Friday deals on smartwatches sees discounts on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and Garmin – snap one up now so you can nail your new year's fitness resolutions!

Apple Watch Series 3 | Was: £279 | Now: £199 at Very

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains one of the very finest smartwatches in the world, and right here Very has sliced £80 off its price point in this Black Friday deal. This is the 38mm variant and comes with a Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band. Delivery is free.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Rose Gold) | was £199 | now £169 | save £30 at Amazon

The most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker | Was: £69.99 | Now: £49.99 at Amazon

The slim and minimalist Fitbit Inspire gets £20 cut off its cost for Black Friday, a fast that sees its cost drop to below £50. All-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition and much more is delivered. A choice of colourways is also on offer, as too free delivery.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Black) | was £199 | now £169 | save £30 at Amazon

Prefer the Galaxy Watch Active in Black? Again, the most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smart Watch | £199.99 from Argos

A great price on a fantastic smartwatch and fitness tracker. One of the best features with the 645 is that it has room for 500 songs, which is perfect for listening to music, and also has Garmin Pay contactless payments tech inside as well. There is built-in support for cycling, pool swimming, row, elliptical, cardio and lots more. Now just £199 at Argos.View Deal

Black Friday gaming deals

The best Black Friday deals on games will keep you entertained this Christmas whether your console of choice is a Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation. Or perhaps you prefer PC gaming – we've got deals for you, too.

Up to £25 off Nintendo Switch consoles at Amazon

Amazon has a load of Nintendo Switch bundle Black Friday deals available right now, and that's on both the full-fat and Switch Lite consoles. Games include the excellent RPG The Witcher 3, while there is a special edition Fortnite console on offer, too. If you want to make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Christmas gift bagged, then now is a great time to buy.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Was: £69.99 | Now: £53.99 at Amazon

When over 10 million of something gets sold then you know it is quality, and that is exactly what the Razer DeathAdder V2 has done, which makes this price drop on it even more welcome. 23% has been sliced off its cost, reducing it down to £53.99.View Deal

Sega Mega Drive Mini | £59.99 at Currys

Just a strong price on this excellent mini Mega Drive console, which also comes with 2 control pads, making multiplayer fun a must. This system comes with 42 classic Mega Drive games installed, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to Golden Axe and Ecco the Dolphin.View Deal

Save up to 40% on official Nintendo Switch microSDXC cards at Amazon UK

Available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB sizes, and with cool designs from Nintendo games emblazoned on them, these SanDisk microSDXC cards are perfect for Switch, are licensed and endorsed by Nintendo, and are a bargain right now.View Deal

ADX ACHAIR 19 Gaming Chair | Was: £120 | Now: £100 at Currys

Now this is a great deal for anyone who has been looking for a gaming chair upgrade, as it slices £20 off the cost of this stylish number from ADX. Padded arm rests, height and angle adjustment, and a soft-finish upholstery complete a very attractive (and now even cheaper) gaming chair package.View Deal

Black Friday smart home deals

The best Black Friday deals on smart home kit mean you can save money on Hue smart lighting, Amazon Echo devices and even a smart toothbrush!

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | Was: £149.99 | Now: £129.82 at Amazon

Philips Hue is the best smart lighting platform in the world and its Starter Kit is the absolute best way to jump into the world of colour-changing smart bulbs. You get three colour-changing bulbs, as well as the Hue Bridge needed to control them, in one package. The B22 and E27 (bayonet and screw type) Starter Kits are currently reduced at Amazon by 13 per cent.View Deal

All-new Fire TV Stick | Was: £39.99 | Now: £24.99 at Amazon

A really welcome £15 saving means the brand new 2020-version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is just £24.99 right now. That's a saving of 38%. Perfect for immediately injecting any display with Alexa and top streaming capabilities, with Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on tap. Delivery is also free.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £59.99 at Amazon

The screen-toting Echo Show 5 smart home hub is a brilliant way to stream music and video, as well as control smart home technology and catch up on news, the weather and recipes. It's also great for video calling friends and family. Now reduced by £20 down to just £59.99.View Deal

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | Was: £219.99 | Now: £54.99 at Amazon

A huge discount here cuts a gigantic 75% off the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, a fact that sees its price plunge down from £219.99 to just £54.99. That's a saving of £165. This toothbrush is also available in three different colourways, too, and delivery is free. Oral-B is one of the very best electric toothbrush makers in the world, so this is a great offer.View Deal

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C | Was: £269.99 | Now: £219.99 at Amazon

A fat £50 price cut takes the cost of this premium robot vacuum cleaner down from £269.99 to only £219.99. Eufy is one of the best brands of robot vacuum cleaner in the world, and this model comes with the maker's strongest ever suction power. It can vacuum nonstop up to 100 minutes, too, and can be fully controlled - even remotely - via smartphone. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Black Friday kitchen deals

The best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances is where you'll find cheap coffee machines, kettles, slow cookers and more.

Tassimo Bosch coffee machine | Was: £79.99 | Now: £29.99 at Currys

This small and compact coffee machine is ideal for those who like the idea of a pod system but don't have the space or need for a monstrous, cafe-level system. It can produce 36 different types of coffee and hot drinks, has a 0.7-litre capacity and also an auto shut-off feature. There are five different colourways to choose from, too, and delivery from Currys is free.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker | Was: £199 | Now: £149 at Amazon

This large 6-litre capacity multi-cooker comes from one of the world's most respected brands, Ninja. It has 7 different cooking settings, too, meaning that you can cook pretty much anything a variety of ways. Perfect for coming home to hot home-cooked food on cold winter nights. Now discounted by £50 at Amazon.View Deal

25% off Russell Hobbs kettles and toasters at Argos

There's a whole bunch of quality Russel Hobbs kettles and toaster discounted right now over at Argos, with prices as low as £19.99. Make hot drinks and toast bread like a pro, and do so right now for cheap.

View Deal

De'Longhi Scultura barista pump coffee machine | Was: £173.86 | Now: £139.99 at Amazon

19 per cent has been sliced off the price of this barista-level pump coffee machine, which equates to a saving of £33.87 and a new low price of £139.99. This system delivers 15-bar pressure and has a dedicated cappuccino system that makes making milk-based beverages a breeze. A choice of colourways and free delivery is also available.

View Deal

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 | Was: £239 | Now: £179 at Currys

This premium-grade Air Fryer is perfect for cooking food without the unnecessary saturated fat, which makes meals healthier. It has a large 1.7-kg cooking capacity, too, and has 9 automatic program modes that makes using it a doddle. Now reduced by £60 down to £179 from £239.View Deal

Black Friday Home deals

The best Black Friday deals on homewares lets you upgrade to new furniture, bedding, mattresses and more for a cosy winter at home.

Duvet covers and pillowcases reduced at John Lewis

John Lewis hits hard again with a small but very welcome selection of discounts on duvet covers and pillowcases. Prices start from as low as £3.50.View Deal

Wayfair's Christmas sale is now on

Wayfair's Christmas sale has discounts on everything from decorations to duvet sets, and furniture to festive favourites like rugs, wreaths and garlands. Dining tables and chairs are also reduced, which is ideal if you need a new table for the entire family to gather round for meals and board games.View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology True Pet | Was: £379 | Now: £219 at Currys

Shark vacuum cleaners are quality and this model is great for those people who have heavy duty hair removal needs. It can run for 40 minutes off its internal battery, and has anti hair wrap technology to stop it getting all clogged up.

View Deal

30% off Simba mattresses

30% off all mattresses is most welcome, but when you find out they are Simba mattresses it becomes incredibly welcome, as they are some of the very best in the world today. Monthly payment plans are also on offer.View Deal

15% off Eve Sleep mattress orders over £500

Save big on mattresses, bed frames and more thanks to a 15% off discount right now at Eve Sleep. Everything from Eve's lighter hybrid through to its premium mattress can be bagged with the price cut.View Deal

Nectar Sleep mattress sale | Free sleep accessories with every mattress

Save up to £385 with this early Black Friday deal. Buy a Nectar mattress and you'll get sheets, two pillows, a duvet and a mattress protector thrown in for free. The mattress is a 25cm-thick medium-firm memory foam mattress and you'll sleep soundly on it knowing you just snapped up a sweet deal.View Deal

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Was £149 | Now £74 | Save £75 at Amazon

This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit offered by 23andMe. Learn about your Ancestry Composition, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, and Neanderthal Ancestry. There are also health-based reports that can tell you if you're at risk of Celiac Disease, late-onset Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and baldness.

Deal ends: 26 NovemberView Deal

Bosch Professional GSR 12 V-15 FC Cordless Drill Driver Set | Was: £238.39 | Now: £142.99 at Amazon

This comprehensive professional electric drill set is reduced by £95.40 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, making it a smart choice for anyone currently looking to upgrade their DIY capabilities. A range of rotating chucks are included, and the drill is completely cordless for maximum flexibility.View Deal

Canon 10x20 IS binoculars | Was: £529.99 | Now: £379.99 | Save: £150 at Amazon

28% off! These lightweight Canon binos boast image stabilisation (IS), and top-quality pore prism optics for exceptional sharpness and low distortion. The 10x magnification makes them ideal for everyday use, in nature spotting or sport.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 3 months FREE

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for no monthly cost, as long as you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. Full terms and conditions are at the bottom of the linked Amazon page. Offer ends 11 January 2021.View Deal

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales 2020

Best Black Friday sales: Top shopping destinations

T3 covers the Black Friday sales each and every year and, as such, we've come to know exactly where the best deals often get dropped. From electronics to clothes, jewellery to smart home tech, and from gaming to cookware products, history has revealed to us the retailers who tend to do anything but disappoint when it comes round to deals.

What follows below are a list of retailers that here at T3 we suggest you bookmark and check in on regularly in the run up to, during and after the Black Friday 2020 sales. We've written a few product categories or our thoughts on what each retailer tends to specialise in in terms of deals.

The links take you straight to each retailer's dedicated Black Friday sales page. Some of them are stacked with deals already while others provide an overview of the store's Black Friday sales plans with the actual deals yet to be confirmed (but they will be).

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals event kicked off on Monday 26 October with deals dropping daily and it runs until Thursday 19 November. Below are quick links to Amazon's best early Black Friday deals you can buy now. Visit the sale here.

Currys Black Friday Sale

For computing deals, as well as brilliant bargains on TVs, white goods and consumer tech like tablets and phones, the Currys Black Friday Sale is absolutely worth checking out. Currys tends to run its "Black Tag" event, too, which runs for weeks before and after the big day and drops literally thousands of deals. Visit the sale here.

Argos Black Friday Sale

Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale, where toys, games, entertainment, white goods, TVs and gadgets are discounted fiercely. Last year 20 products were ordered every second in the first hour of Argos's Black Friday event! You want cheap Lego? You got it. Visit the sale here.

John Lewis Black Friday Sale

John Lewis is a brilliant place to shop all year round, and when it comes round to Black Friday, its selection of deals are always very impressive. Major label TV and audio discounts are its speciality, as well as cost carves on phones, fashion and footwear. The standard 2-year warranty on any purchase also delivers great piece of mind and buyer protection. Visit the sale here.

Dell Black Friday Sale

Dell makes some of the very finest laptops and desktop PCs in the world, which is why when it slashes prices on its entire range each year during Black Friday it is well worth checking out the maker's online store. Dell loves its timed deal codes, which knock large percentages off its hardware if exploited, so it is worth checking in on the site each day to see what it has running. Early savings of 30% are live now. Visit the sale here.

Very Black Friday Sale

Very is a newer member of the Black Friday deals club, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer absolutely killing it over the past couple of years in terms of its deals offering. Video games, clothing, phones, laptops, cosmetics and more have been well and truly slashed in price, often beating off more specialist stores in terms of price and coming with free delivery, too. Visit the sale here.

AO.com Black Friday Sale

If you want white goods or electrical appliances this Black Friday then you should make AO.com one of the very first stores you deal hunt in. That's because year-after-year AO.com knocks it out of the park in terms of discounts on things like 4K TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, games consoles, DIY tools and much more. Last year we also saw some very strong phone deals from the retailer, too. Visit the sale here.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday Sale

Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday sale is now live and is offering large discounts on top-brand handsets like Apple iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4A, Huawei P40 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71. Carphone Warehouse also has a strong selection of SIM only deals on offer, too, making it a great one-stop-shop for phone deals this Black Friday. Visit the sale here.

More great Black Friday sales around the web

ASOS – savings on over 850 brands

– savings on over 850 brands Boohoo – up to 80% off everything

– up to 80% off everything B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials

– save on paint and other DIY essentials Bose – save up to 45%

– save up to 45% Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care

– clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes

– knock-down prices and voucher codes Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery

– save on luxury watches and jewellery Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery

– up to 50% off watches and jewellery Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

– premium cookware gets tasty discounts Lego – 30% off sets

– 30% off sets Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie

– up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie New Look – 20% off everything

– 20% off everything Topshop – up to 50% off

– up to 50% off Topman – up to 30% off

– up to 30% off Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

– new sneakers at sneaky low prices Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

– save big on shoes, boots and trainers Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles

– up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

– quality bedding at reduced prices Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands

– deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November but the Black Friday sales will be running well before that date.

When do the Black Friday 2020 sales start?

The Black Friday 2020 sales are likely to start least a week before Black Friday itself, so expect the main Black Friday 2020 sales to begin at a minute past midnight on Saturday 21 November. That said, a fair few retailers are likely to start their Black Friday sale weeks ahead of Black Friday and others will have a sale called something along the lines of 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is a Black Friday sale in everything but name.

In other words, expect a minimum of around 15 days of sales in the run up to and over Black Friday 2020, which continue over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November and then the Cyber Monday sale on Monday 30 November.

Once that's over, there's likely to be a week with no sales and then the countdown to Christmas 2020 sales and promotions will kick in with each retailer working to their own particular schedule.

Then we get another sales break for Christmas before the Boxing Day 2020 sales kick in.

As we mentioned last year, we feel it will be crucial to stay deals-active for a month from mid-November 2020 right through to mid-December 2020 in order to make sure you don't miss out on top offers. Retailers are smartly spreading their deals offerings out (realising they can't compete with everything on the Black Friday weekend) so be sure to keep your eyes peeled outside of the Grey Thursday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday core days.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch: will the hot handheld console be discounted?

One of the highest interest products this year is the Nintendo Switch, which in both its original form and streamlined Nintendo Switch Lite incarnation, are incredible in-demand.

As we noted in our best Nintendo Switch deals guide, the console even sold out entirely this summer due to fierce demand and the Big N had to order an increase in production to catch back up.

Naturally, though, due to this demand we've not seen very many cheap Nintendo Switch prices at all recently, and that has lead to people looking to the Black Friday sales to score the console at a bargain price point.

So, will the Nintendo Switch actually be in-line for a discount in the Black Friday 2020 sales? Everything we've heard in the tech deals rumour mill so far has indicated yes, and that deals are actually going to outstrip last year's offering.

The reason? Simple – the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are launching at the same time as the Black Friday and holiday shopping period, and Nintendo is desperate to compete on the market.

As such, there has already been huge whispers that we're going to see Nintendo Switch with three game bundles going for under £230, while the Nintendo Switch Lite is slated to be in line with 2-game plus accessory offers for around the £180 mark.

In terms of console-only deals, we've heard a major U.K. retailer might be lining up a £150 flat mega deal for the Nintendo Switch lite, while limited Nintendo Switch consoles will be made available in lightning-style deals for £199.99.

Stay deals-ready from now.

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2020

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday UK deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spent a penny, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

This year, though, Amazon has already confirmed that it is launching its try before you buy service, dubbed "Prime Wardrobe". This new service allows Prime members to have Black Friday deal fashion products delivered for no extra cost, where they can then try them on at home, and only actually pay for the items they decide to keep.

So if you're looking for Black Friday fashion deals, Prime once more will be an essential weapon in the deal-bagging armoury.

Black Friday shopping: tips and tricks

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Grey Thursday, Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2020.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value - particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

Price tracking websites such as CamelCamelCamel allow users to track a product's price history on Amazon and will show its most recent price ahead of Black Friday - revealing how good those deals really are.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may lose the protections you might have if you were paying with your credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2020, especially in the UK, promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them. This is because of two factors.

Firstly, research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

And, secondly, competition is fiercer this year due to the negative effects on the UK economy that Brexit is having. Shoppers have less disposable income than in previous years and, as such, need to shop increasingly smartly to pick up the products they want. That means increased competition for deals.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

Off the back of this, expectations for the 2020 Black Sales Event are now even higher for Amazon than ever, while its big competitors like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Currys and John Lewis will be desperate to launch huge fight-back sales of their own. This year's Black Friday is going to be a monster deals-a-thon the like of which the world has never seen before.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2020 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

What happened in the Black Friday sales last year?

The Black Friday sales went very well for Amazon, we're told. The retailer says that last year it was the best-ever Black Friday in the company’s history. People apparently purchased millions more Amazon Devices compared to the same period last year and the best-selling items were Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon also says that customers worldwide purchased more toys over Black Friday and than ever before. Best-sellers included LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle, Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition and Hasbro games such as Jenga, Guess Who and Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures.

Last year saw the single biggest shopping day for Amazon Fashion worldwide, with more items purchased than any other single day in the company’s history. Best-sellers included Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat and Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie.

Amazon customers also bought more than four million more beauty products on compared to the previous year, with best-sellers including Oral-B Genius Pro 900 Electric Toothbrush, Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set and L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara.

Top-selling categories at Amazon included Toys, Home, Fashion and Health and Personal Care.

We also know from our own data that 4K TV deals were immensely popular this year, particularly the larger sizes. Headphone deals from the likes of Apple, Beats, Sony and Bose also saw lots of clicks on T3. Nintendo Switch deals were another winner.

John Lewis also reported record sales over last year's Black Friday with with a 9.5% rise over 10 days and sales via its mobile app up 43%, according to The Guardian. Sales in its high street stores were also up.