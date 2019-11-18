Apple AirPods deals are just not gonna get better than this even on Black Friday

You wait ages for an Apple AirPods deal and then four of them come around the corner at once, courtesy of Amazon and Walmart. There really is no need to wait until Black Friday to get the world's most desirable white buds. No, they don't come in any other colours.

If last year's paltry offerings were any guide, if you wait for the Black Friday deals to lay your paws on a cheap Apple AirPods deal, it’s highly unlikely you’ll find better than these deals, which find both the wireless and non-wireless charging case versions discounted, in both the UK and the USA.

• Buy Apple AirPods with charging case at Amazon for £129 – was £159, save £30

• Buy Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon for £169.00 – was £199, save £30

These Bluetooth true wireless earphones are powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, turn on automatically and also support hands free control using Siri.

In America? The land of the free gets AirPod deals that, while not strictly ‘free’ do offer good savings, courtesy of popular American retailer Walmart. You can have $20 off the standard 'Pods and $34 off the wireless charging variety.

• Buy AirPods for $139 – was $159 at Walmart

• Buy AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 – was $199 at Walmart

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model) | Sale price £129 | Was £159.00 | Save £30 at Amazon

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using your voice only. They turn on automatically and also connect automatically to paired devices. Just say 'Hey Siri' to activate the voice assistant feature. You can also double-tap the AirPods to play or skip forward.View Deal

🇺🇸 DEAL

• Buy AirPods for $139 - was $159 at Walmart - USA deal

🇺🇸 DEAL

• Buy AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 - was $199 at Walmart

Why you should buy the Apple Airpods?

Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.

Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.

The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.

We most likely won't see an AirPods 2 until 2020, so if you want one, might as well get them now for a discounted price. They won't linger around for long for this cheap!