You’re not gonna get a better Black Friday Apple AirPods deal than this

You wait ages for an Apple AirPods deal and then four of them come around the corner at once, courtesy of Amazon and Walmart. They may be over by the time you finish reading this lengthy intro though, so hurry up.

Even if you wait for the Black Friday deals to lay your paws on a cheap Apple AirPods deal, it’s unlikely you’ll find better than this. Both the wireless and non-wireless charging case versions have been discounted, making an already appealing product even more sexy.

• Buy Apple AirPods with charging case at Amazon for £129 – was £159, save £30

• Buy Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon for £169.00 – was £199, save £30

These Bluetooth true wireless earphones are powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, turn on automatically and also support hands free control using Siri.

In America? The land of the free gets AirPod deals that, while not strictly ‘free’ do offer good savings, courtesy of Walmart.

• Buy AirPods for $139 - was $159 at Walmart

• Buy AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 - was $199 at Walmart

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model) | Sale price £129 | Was £159.00 | Save £30 at Amazon

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using your voice only. They turn on automatically and also connect automatically to paired devices. Just say 'Hey Siri' to activate the voice assistant feature. You can also double-tap the AirPods to play or skip forward.View Deal

🇺🇸 DEAL

• Buy AirPods for $139 - was $159 at Walmart - USA deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (latest model) | Sale price £169.00 | Was £199.00 | Save £30.00 at Amazon

Same as above, but with the wireless charging case, for an even better convenience factor. Enjoy the sublime sound quality of the Apple AirPods without having to fiddle around with cables.View Deal

🇺🇸 DEAL

• Buy AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 - was $199 at Walmart

Why you should buy the Apple Airpods?

Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.

Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.

The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.

We most likely won't see an AirPods 2 until 2020, so if you want one, might as well get them now for a discounted price. They won't linger around for long for this cheap!