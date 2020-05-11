Where to buy bicycles online: best deals on bikes and ebikes for delivery or click and collect

With the recent announcement of changes to the lockdown rules, some people are encouraged to go back to work, and if they do, it is also recommended to walk or cycle to work and avoid public transportation (if at all possible). Many people can take advantage of the cycle to work scheme and combine it with the best bike deals online to score some very decent savings on hybrid, road and mountain bikes.

Cycling, even on an electric bike, is not only great for your physical health but also mental well-being. Evans Cycles is the UK's top bike store, along with Halfords, and many of its stores are still open. As well as Evans, online-only bike-meister Wiggle is also going strong, as are most of the smaller, specialist bicycle retailers – scroll down for more on them. From what we can see, it's business as usual for all the major retailers, with fewer delays in processing and delivering the orders than you might expect.

Bicycle shops are one of the retailers deemed to be essential – that's why Evans is allowed to stay open, although whether it actually does open its stores is up to Evans and its staff, of course. There's a handy Evans store finder to find out if your local branch iso open, although please note that Evans is not doing click and collect right now.

We have lists of the best road bikes, and the best electric bikes so feel free to have a look around there too. Oh and we also have a list of the best bikes (of all kinds). What we have here, however, is a sample of the best value road bike deals and electric bike deals we could find. Naturally, they're all available to buy online and have delivered.

Best city and commuting bike deals

Fuji Feather City Bike (2020) | Buy it for £529.99 at Wiggle

Wiggle's description of the Fuji Feather City Bike: "A city bike which combines classic track geometry, a lightweight and comfortable steel frame plus sophisticated styling for urban riding." Anything else you need? This single speed bike is perfect for a not-too-steep urban environment and you will probably spend less on maintenance, too.View Deal

Pinnacle Californium 1 2020 Women's Hybrid Bike | Buy it for £325 at Evans Cycles

The Pinnacle Californium is a comfortable city bike but unlike many competitively priced models, it sports an aluminium frame that is lightweight yet durable. The 7-speed Shimano Tourney drivetrain will make climbing uphill a bit easier, while the Tektro 810C dual pivot caliper brakes will help you descend safer. The Kenda EuroTrek 700 x 32c tyres offers great traction and cornering on a variety of surfaces. All for £325!View Deal

Ribble Hybrid AL | Prices from £699 at Ribble

The Ribble Hybrid AL range comes with Mavic Aksium wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and a decent Shimano brake set: all this while looking pretty absolutely great. The top model is equipped with SRAM gearing system, a pannier rack, mudguards, rechargeable lights AND a copper bell too. Can be bought in instalments. View Deal

Best ebike deals

There are plenty of other places to buy bikes and e-bikes online. Here are our favourites, and some of their best current bike deals.

VanMoof Electrified S2 | Buy it for £1,798 at VanMoof

For city and suburb-to-centre commuting, this right now is a copper-bottomed, gold-plated electrified bargain. The S2 is solid value at its usual £3,000+ price but VanMoof has slashed £1,500 off that. With automatic gears, and variable assistance levels, this e-bike is both easy and exciting to ride. An integrated lock, alarm and tracking GPS will help keep it safe, while the styling is absolutely on point. Don't miss out.View Deal

Best road bike deals

Vitus Energie Cyclocross Bike (Apex) 2020 | Buy it for £999.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

The Vitus Energie Cyclocross Bike (Apex) 2020 comes with a triple-butted 6061-T6 alloy frame, a full carbon fork and a SRAM single ring chainset with an X-SYNC 40T chainring and a drivetrain that’s organised around SRAM’s Apex 1 Hydro groupset. The Apex hydraulic disc brakes, tubeless-ready WTB ST i21 CX /Novatec wheelset and Vitus’ own finishing kit complete this solid package.View Deal

Ribble Aero 883 Disc Shimano 105 | Buy it from £1,699 at Ribble Cycles

Buying directly from the manufacturer has its benefits. For one, you get more bang for your bucks, meaning you will get a better setup for the same price what you'd pay at a retailer. Also, smaller manufacturers tend to care more about their customers and have better aftercare services. This is all true to Ribble Cycles and especially its Aero 883 Disc road bike, which is not only stunning but also performs like the purest-bred racehorses out there. Even without any discounts, this setup is an absolute steal.View Deal

Best mountain bike deals

Ribble HT 725 SX Eagle Mountain Bike | Prices from £1,199 at Ribble Cycles

The all-new HT 725 is a serious hardcore hardtail that "boasts a slack 64° head angle matched to a long top tube and short stem to hit the sweet spot for handling." If you are a mountain biker, this probably makes more sense to you than to us. The British Reynolds 725 triple-butted steel tubing provides strength and durability whilst "providing the compliant ride quality that is synonymous with steel frames."View Deal

Best kids bike deals

Ridgeback MX16 16w 2020 Kids Bike | On sale for £189.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £10 at Tredz

The Ridgeback MX16 is a 16-inch lightweight bike with an aluminium frame which is tough enough to handle some falls but not too heavy so youngsters would find it hard to handle. The off-road tyres provide stability and traction, while the lack of gear hubs and derailleurs make it easier (and cheaper) to maintain the Ridgeback MX16. Perfect for budding mountain bikers.View Deal

