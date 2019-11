Argos Black Friday deals 2019: sale on NOW means cheap Lego and more

If you're looking to get some bargains ahead of Christmas then mark Friday 29 November in your diary because that's Black Friday and there will be deals galore.

In fact, mark the whole week in your diary as we're likely to see the Black Friday deals starting the weekend before Friday 29 and then running right through Cyber Monday on December.

There will be masses of Amazon Black Friday deals, and plenty of competition for your cash with the Currys Black Friday deals, while loads of other retailers will also be getting in on the act. Does Argos have Black Friday? Yes!

When is the Argos Black Friday sale?

On its Black Friday sales page, Argos hasn't yet announced the dates for its Black Friday sale, writing simply: "Save the date – Friday 29 November 2019" and "2019 is set to be a great one, so make sure you check back in closer to the time."

So let's take a look back at 2018 to see what happened then.

Much like Amazon and Currys who both kicked off their events a week before Black Friday, Argos ran some early deals starting Friday 16 November, 2018. It then officially started its Black Friday sale at 9pm on Thursday 22 November (the day before Black Friday 2018). It also had more deals on the following Cyber Monday.

If Argos follows that pattern this year then we can expect the Argos Early Black Friday Deals to start on Friday 22 November, 2019 and the big Black Friday sale to start some time on Thursday 28 November.

There will also be an Argos Cyber Monday sale on 2 December – the Argos Cyber Monday page is live now, if a little sparsely populated.

Argos pre-Black Friday Crazy Codes sale

Ahead of Black Friday, Argos is currently running a Crazy Codes sale where the store is offering a discount on a different toy brand every week until Christmas Eve so that could be perfect if you're buying Christmas gifts for kids.

From Wednesday 20 November to Tuesday 26 November, the Crazy Code discount applies to Disney Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel Avengers toys, and you can get 20% off the selected range by entering the discount code STAR20 at the checkout. Some highlights from the sale: LEGO Marvel Avengers War Machine Buster Building Set is reduced from £27 to £21.60, Disney Frozen 2 Sing-Along Boombox reduced from £25 to £20 and LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider Building Set reduced from £50 to £40. That's the kids' Christmas shopping sorted!

Head over to https://www.argos.co.uk to browse the toys on offer.

Save 20% on Disney Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel Avengers Toys

Save 20% on kids-favourite toys including characters from Disney's Frozen, Star Wars heroes and villains and Marvel Avengers superhero sets. Note that you can use this code on top of any existing deals for even bigger savings. Deal ends at midnight on 26 November 2019.View Deal

More early Black Friday deals at Argos

Samsung Galaxy S10, SIM-free, 128GB | Was £800 | Now £650 | Save £150 at Argos

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a seriously good phone and at £150 it's now a seriously good Black Friday phone bargain. It's SIM-free so you can just pop your SIM out of your old phone and into this one and you're up and running with one of the very best phones of 2019.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A80 SIM-free, 128GB | Was £579 | Now £479 | Save £100 at Argos

The Samsung Galaxy A80 is lower spec'd than the Galaxy S10 but it has a really neat trick: it gets rid of the ugly notches and punch holes that other phones feature in their screens by replacing the front-facing camera with a pop-up section in which the rear cameras spin round so you can use them to take a selfie. It's very cool and £100 is an equally cool saving.

View Deal

Honor 20 Pro, SIM-free, 256GB | Was £550 | Now £450 |Save £100 at Argos

The Honor 20 Pro is a mid-range smartphone with a gorgeous design and an impressive camera. It's a solid-feeling handset, with the glass display on the front and the rear case gently curving to give the whole handset a cohesive, premium feel. But the price, in the Argos Black Friday sale, is anything but premium.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music in Black | Sale price £274.99 | Was £349.99 | Save £75 (22%) at Argos

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is the perfect balance between the mid-range Forerunner 245 and the high-end Forerunner 945. The 45 Music version has enough onboard storage to store up to 500 songs on it as well as being Garmin Pay ready. The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is also swimproof, so triathletes can also use it, too.View Deal

Music Alley Junior 3 Piece Drum Kit | £79.99 at Argos

This is the drum kit from the Argos Christmas ad. Drums include one 14" Bass Drum, one 8" Snare, one 8" Tom and one 10" Cymbal. It also comes with a free drum stool and pair of drum sticks and it has a high customer rating, with 87% of customers recommending it. Recommended for ages 3 to 6 years.View Deal

Samsung smart 4K TVs from just £599

Whether you want a 49" Samsung 4K TV for just £599 or you want to go MASSIVE with Argos's lowest price ever on the 82" UE82RU8000UXXU Smart 4K HDR LED TV for £2,299, which is an epic pre-Black Friday deal, Argos has some great deals on Samsung 4K TVs this week.View Deal

Even more deals...

Save up to half price on Barbie

Save up to half price on Disney Princess

Save up to a third on radio controlled cars

Save up to half price on Hot Wheels

Save up to 25% on games

Browse Artificial Christmas trees at Argos

Browse Christmas tree decorations at Argos

Browse the Argos Christmas Gifts Store

Plus: Collect 3000 bonus Nectar points when you spend £100 or more and pay online

What will the best Argos Black Friday deals be?

For Black Friday 2018, Argos discounted Dyson vacuum cleaners, Bose headphones, Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machines and 4K TVs from the likes of LG and Philips. It also knocked money off brands including Lego, Apple and Samsung.

For 2019, Argos hasn't given us a clue of what it's plans are but we can be fairly certain there will be cheap Xbox and PlayStation consoles as both Microsoft and Sony will be bringing out their new consoles in late 2020.

Argos also traditionally has a lot of sales on toys, so if you're after some cheap Lego sets, Nerf guns or Fortite toys then Argos could be the place to shop.

We'd also expect to see discounts on Tu clothing (perhaps up to 25% to match last year's Black Friday promotion) and price drops on Google smart home devices such as the Google Home Mini and Chromecast. We're expecting to see Google devices drop in price at a number of retailers this year as Google will want to compete aggressively with Amazon which has a habit of deeply discounting its Alexa-powered devices such as Echo Dot speakers during sales such as Amazon Prime Day and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

If last year is anything to go by, Argos could also be worth checking out for a Black Friday iPad discount or two as well.

Once you've shopped with Argos, you can either have your stuff delivered or you can collect it in-store at Argos stores, Argos inside Sainsburys, or at Sainsburys Collection Points. You can either pay for your order online and get seven days to pick it up, or reserve it online and pay when you get to the store.

If you'd rather get your order delivered, simply buy it online before 6pm and Argos says it will deliver it by 10pm for £3.95 (90% UK coverage).

To keep up with all the best Argos Black Friday deals, bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly. You may also wish to register for Black Friday updates at the Argos website.

Once the Argos Black Friday sale gets underway we'll be updating this page with all the best deals, so keep it bookmarked and check it out when the sales begin!

