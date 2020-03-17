Best Apple AirPods deals today in UK and USA: up to £40 and $69 off!

Looking for the best cheap Apple AirPods deals? Good news: they are popping up all over the place. Presumably AirPods 2 – or AirPods 3 depending on how you look at it – are coming very soon, making now a good time to snap up Apple AirPods 2019. You can get them with up to $30 or £34 off, depending on what continent you live on.

In the USA there are some good-enough-I-guess AirPods deals on… but I'm afraid the UK wins on this one, American people. The UK needs bigger sales though: taking the exchange rate into account, AirPods are way cheaper in the States in the first place. The RRP for AirPods with standard charging case is £159/$159. With a wireless case, £199/$199. AirPods Pro are £249/$249.

🇬🇧 • AirPods with standard case now £124 at Laptops Direct in the UK!

• Or save over £40 on Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon – now £159

AirPods Pro are £249, same as always

🇺🇸 In the US, the best prices we can find are, as usual, at Walmart: $30 off the standard Pods, and a big saving on a refurbished edition of the wireless charging ones.

• Buy AirPods with non-wireless charging case for $139 – that's $20 off.

• Buy AirPods with wireless case for $130 – saving $69

Walmart is experiencing some 'technical difficulties'. If you find the above links aren't working, please try again later. Sorry about that.

Now personally I'd say today's best noise cancelling headphones deals are better, but I know a lot of people gotta have those 'Pods…

Apple AirPods with standard Charging Case | Was £159 | Now £125 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct keep dropping winning deals on the much-wanted Apple AirPods with standard, non-wireless charging case. It recently had AirPods down to their lowest ever price at the retailer – or anywhere else, come to that, and this deal is still the best in the UK. And tbh I don't even know who Laptops Direct are, but they are clearly legit or multiple people would have complained by now.View Deal

🇺🇸Buy AirPods with non-wireless charging case for $139 at Walmart – save $30

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case £159 – was £199, save £40 at Amazon

Like the offer above but with the added bonus of wireless charging, this AirPods deal sees Amazon beat the rest to be King of the Discounts. Unlikely to last long. Well, I've been saying 'unlikely to last long' for well over a month now, but eventually it'll be true. View Deal

🇺🇸 Buy AirPods with wireless case for $144 at Walmart – save $55!

…And this is also unlikely to last long. Even though it already has. To achieve this price, Walmart has had to fall back on the ol' 'refurbished' ploy for now, although it'll probably get fresh stocks of properly new Pods soon enough.

Why you should buy the Apple Airpods

Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.

Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.

The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.

We most likely won't see true AirPods 2 until later this year, and it's hard to imagine they'll differ radically from the current buds. So if you want AirPods, you might as well get them now, for a discounted price.

About these AirPods deals

Our pricing widgets generally find the best prices all the time but if you want some manually checked, curated deals, these are the current best AirPod deals, offers and sales, with choice price cuts in the UK, USA and further afield.

The newer AirPods – sometimes known as AirPods 2, AirPods (2019) or AirPods gen 2 – have slightly better battery life than the first gen and the ability to summon Siri with voice alone, where the first version required a tap of your ear.

Some models come with a wireless charging case, which is also compatible with all other AirPods. Other than that, it is very hard to tell the difference between the first and second generation AirPods. That's why it's worth looking out for deals on remaining stocks of them.

The even newer AirPods Pro are a different kettle of, um, true wireless buds. They sound way, way better because they fit so much more firmly in your ear, and have better drivers. They also add noise cancellation, 'adaptive' EQ and the ability to read texts out to you. AirPods Pro come with wireless charging as standard rather than as an option.

Apple AirPods come in two variants, one with a charging case that charges via Lightning to USB and the more expensive Wireless Charging Case which charges via a wireless (Qi-compatible) charging mat or Lightning connector. Both cases are capable of holding multiple charges for the headphones. In general you'll get 5 hours of use from a fully charged brace of AirPods, and the case has enough power in it to get you through a full 24 hours in total. The AirPods don't need to be inside while the case charges.

AirPods Pro only come with a wireless charging case, and also only come in white.

The standard price for AirPods with charging case is £159/$159. With a wireless case, £199/$199. AirPods Pro are £249/$249.

