Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals: get a cheap Versa or Charge 3 today only

There are some great Fitbit deals for Amazon Prime Day but the clock is ticking on them – they end at 23:59 tonight, on the dot. The wearables available are arguably the best fitness watch or smartwatch that Fitbit makes and also the best fitness band that it makes, so this is above average as Fitbit deals go. Whether you prefer a slimmer, more discreet band – the Charge 3 – or a larger (although actually still very bijou) watch for tracking your steps, sleep and workouts, Amazon Prime Day has the perfect solution, with up to 26% off.

• Fitbit Versa Lite £109.99 was £149 save £39.01 26%

• Fitbit Versa £139 was £179 save £40 (22%)

• Fitbit Versa Special Edition £159.99 was £188 save £28.01 (15%)

• Fitbit Charge 3 £95.99 with FREE same-day deliver – was £129.99, save £34 (26%)

The discounts are across a wide number of colour choices, from grey to 'periwinkle', while the Special Edition models feature the option of rose gold. Due to the vagaries of Amazon links, you may find you have to choose a different colour to what first appears, in order to see the deal.

If you're after a proper running watch, try the Best Amazon Prime Day Garmin watch deals. You won't see any better deals this side of Black Friday.

Fitbit Charge 3 £95.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £34 at Amazon

Fitness watches are growing in popularity but fitness bands remain popular and the Charge 3 is the best you can buy – and also Amazon's #1 best seller in fitness wearables, as it happens. It tracks steps, sleep and workouts with cardio tracking and the option of linking to your phone's GPS to track distance and route of runs and rides. At under £100 the Charge 3 is well worth a look.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite £109.99 | Was £149 | Save £39.01 at Amazon

Always something of a bargain, the Versa Lite features all-day heart-rate tracking, and can pair with your phone's GPS to track runs, cycle rides and hikes. Today it's down below the psychologically important £110 mark, which appears to be its lowest ever price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa £139 | Was £179 | Save £40 at Amazon

The Versa adds some extra buttons and swim tracking to the Versa Lite's feature list and arguably it 'feels' a bit nicer. You will need your phone with you to use GPS, as with the Versa Lite. This is also seemingly the lowest ever price for this model, which is a result. View Deal

Fitbit Versa Special Edition £159.99 | Was £188 | Save £28.01 at Amazon

With a choice of charcoal or lavender and rose gold finishes, we could be old fashioned and suggest there's one of these for him and one for her. In terms of features this is identical to Versa apart from the addition of NFC for contactless payments (although please note that only a small number of banks currently support Fitbit Pay in the UK). It's got a more attractive finish than its cheaper siblings.View Deal

Why should you buy a Fitbit Versa?

A competent smartwatch, with apps for Strava, Uber and others, as well as those all-important notifications, the Versa family is also the best choice of Fitbit for most users – keen runners and cyclists might prefer the Fitbit Ionic as it has built-in GPS. What makes a Fitbit special?

• All-day activity and cardio tracking give insights into your steps, how well you're sleeping and how fit you are overall. It can also monitor your workouts with intense heart-rate tracking.

• Fitbit's market-leading app and social network makes it easy to see and share your progress towards your goals, and take on friends and the broader Fitbit community in challenges.

• Despite being a very slimline and compact wearable, the Versa, Versa Lite and versa Special Edition all boast battery life of 4-5 days, even with workout tracking.

• If you need to track runs and rides, the Versas can use your phone's GPS. The Versa and Special Edition have swim tracking and the latter adds NFC for contactless payments and more.

• A wide range of attractive, easy-to-switch straps is available to buy.

• Shop Fitbit Versa at Amazon

• Best fitness tracker

Prime essentials

More sales!