Best Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals from Oral-B – save over £200

Amazon Prime Day is ON and this year the retailer is promising over a million deals.

For Amazon Prime Day 2019, Oral-B has just dropped some huge savings on a range of its popular electric toothbrushes.

This includes the Oral-B Smart Series 6000 and 6500, with Bluetooth Connectivity promising an "astonishing clean and preventing harmful over-brushing" for a quarter of the cost – was £229.99, now £55.

The innovative Oral-B Genius 9000 collection has also been reduced to £100, down from £299.99. This includes the full range in Rose Gold, White, Orchid Purple or Midnight-Black, complete with six brushing modes, built-in pressure sensor and elegant USB Smart Travel Case for on-the-go.

Oral-B Genius 9000 | Was £299.99 | Now £99.99 | Save £200

The Oral-B Genius 9000 is one of the most technologically advanced in the Genius toothbrush range. The whitening brush head of the Genius 9000 apparently imitates the shape of professional dental tools to gently polish away surface stains. Additionally, across the Genius range, the triple pressure sensor technology alerts you if you are over brushing and ‘Position Detection’ guides you to that clean smile with no zone of your mouth missed. Simply attach your phone to the bathroom mirror using the holder, tap the camera and away you go. It also comes with a handy, self-charging travel case that can also charge your phone. This offer runs 13 to 17 July.View Deal

Oral-B Smart Series 6500 and Smart Series 6000 | was £229.99 | Now £54.99

The Oral-B Smart Series 6500 electric toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity features a wireless 'SmartGuide' that gives you real time feedback to improve your brushing habits and a built-in pressure sensor, which lights up if you brush too hard. There are five different cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clear and it also comes with a timer to help you brush for a dentist-recommended two minutes. This offer runs 15 – 17 July.View Deal

Oral-B Genius 8000 | Was £279.99 | Now £104.29 | Save £175

Oral-B Genius 8000 promises an intuitive brushing system that helps you brush like your dentist recommends, with position detection technology to help you to brush all areas of your mouth. This Genius toothbrush also features pressure control technology to help protect your delicate gums – it reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. With six different cleaning modes, you can't go wrong in brushing with the Genius 8000. This offer runs on 16 July.View Deal

CrossAction 8 pack refills | Was £17.99 | Now £10.58

Ensure your newly purchased Oral-B electric toothbrush is kitted with replacement brush heads. The Oral-B CrossAction brush heads feature a round head designed to clean tooth-by-tooth. Its CrissCross bristles are set at a 16-degree angle to effectively clean along the gum line and reach deep between the teeth to lift and sweep away up to 100% more plaque for a precise clean vs. a manual toothbrush. This offer runs on 16 July.View Deal

