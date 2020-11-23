Best Amazon Black Friday deals UK: Amazon Echo, Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy and more

The Black Friday sales have started and the Amazon Black Friday deals have arrived with new deals landing every day. The retailer's 'Early Black Friday Deals' started on Monday 26 October, and as of Friday 20 November, the Amazon Black Friday sale kicked off, with a raft of discounts across every department. The sale runs until Cyber Monday which means you have plenty of time to shop for the best Christmas gifts.

Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Motorised Pet Tool | Was £329.99 | Now £249.00 | Save £80.99

This Vax follows on from the theme set by the ONEPWR Blade 3 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, only this packs more power and is even more capable. It’s got a beefier runtime of up to 90 minutes but the same motorised pet tool for tackling pesky hair issues. Add in antimicrobial protection and the nifty DustVault and you’ve got a hugely efficient cordless cleaner. View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Anti Hair Wrap, Single Battery | Was £349.00 | Now £199.99 | Save £150.99

This Amazon Choice Shark vacuum is hugely popular normally, but right now there’s a massive £150 off this cordless stick number. It’s got 40 minutes runtime, features Shark’s amazing anti hair wrap technology and the DuoClean design means it works just as good on hard floors as it does on carpets. Gets into all those tight corners with ease too.View Deal

Shark Upright Vacuum | Was: £329.99 | Now: £312 | Saving: £17.99

Shark is rapidly becoming the most innovative and respected vacuum manufacturer in the world, and here its quality Upright Vacuum Cleaner is available with a 5% price cut applied. This vacuum features a DuoClean flood head with Anti Hair Wrap technology, as well as three separate attachments.View Deal

Vax ONEPWR Blade 3 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Motorised Pet Tool | Was £219 | Now £169 | Save £50

Versatility is the name of the game with this Vax, which packs all the suction power of a corded upright but condenses everything into a compact stick design. There’s a motorised pet tool too, which removes all traces of hair in no time. You get 40 minutes of runtime and we also like the antimicrobial protection, which prevents a build up of bacteria and fungi on your vacuum bristles. There’s a DustVault too, which takes care of the teeniest tiniest particles.View Deal

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ | Was: £149.99 | Now: £129.99 | Saving: £20.99

A £50 price cut on the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender means it can be picked up for just £129.99. Ninja is one of the most respected brands in the world today when it comes round to blenders and food processors, and this unit features a powerful 1,200W motor and number of one-touch programs.View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush | Was: £139.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £90

£49.99 is a great price on this Philips electric toothbrush, which has a pressure sensor, various cleaning modes, a brush head replacement reminder system and a two-week battery life. It also comes with its own carry case. Recommended.View Deal

Braun Series 3 ProSkin | Was: £99.99 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £65.00

A great discount of £65, which translates as a massive 65% price cut, means this top electric shaver is now available for only £34.99. This shaver is cordless and can be used both dry and wet. It has three independently floating shaving elements and a specialised micro comb for capturing more hair in each stroke. It's a total Black Friday bargain.View Deal

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device | RRP: £300 | Now: £200 | Save: £100

The Philips Lumea hits a rock bottom price for Black Friday. This model comes with attachments for face and body and a complimentary facial hair trimmer. The IPL machine results in 85% hair reduction in three treatments, and after 12 treatments you can enjoy hair-free smoothness for at least three months, at which point you'll just need the occasional top-up treatment to stay smooth. £100 off is a mega saving.View Deal

Bosch Professional GSR 12 V-15 FC Cordless Drill Driver Set | Was: £238.39 | Now: £168.95 | Saving: £69.44

This comprehensive professional electric drill set is the perfect companion for anyone looking to undertake some DIY in their own home. You get a massive range of chucks with an easy-to-use one-click interface, and thanks to powerful lithium-ion battery, this drill is completely cordless, too. Now reduced by £69.44 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.View Deal

Pro Breeze 4.2L air fryer | Was: £89.99 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £20

Save 22% on this Pro Breeze air fryer at Amazon right now. It's the 4.2L model, too, so you've got plenty of room to air fry plenty of produce, whether that's chicken, chips, fish, steak, shrimp, pork and even cake!View Deal

Instant Pot 80 Duo 8l multi-cooker | Was: £99.99 | Now: £79.99 | Saving: £20

Instant Pot is the biggest name in multi-cookers on Earth, and here its large 8-litre 7-in-1 multi-function cooking pot is reduced by £20 down to just £79.99. Ideal for cooking basically anything, this unit comes with 14 built-in cooking programs and various smart features, like automatic keep-warm and slow cook. This deal has now expired.View Deal

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch coffee machine | Was: £279.99 | Now: £201.09 | Saving: £78.90

Grab the De'Longhi Lattissima coffee machine for just £201.09 right now thanks to this excellent Amazon Black Friday deal. It's basically a coffee lover's dream system, with it the Lattissima capable of producing cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos at the touch of a button. Now reduced by £78.90.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Sony Bravia KD55XH81 55-inch 4K TV | Was £999 | Now £699 | Save £300 at Amazon UK

Sony's processing is second to none, so if you want a TV that can upscale HD to 4K impressively, and can make fast-moving motion look clear and smooth, it's perfect. It's got Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV means it's geared up for all the major streaming platforms (and all the minor ones too).View Deal

Hisense 75A7100 75-inch 4K TV | Was £999 | Now £849 | Save £150 at Amazon UK

An actually good 75-inch TV? For this kind of money? You are not dreaming. 4K resolution takes full advantage of the size, and HDR gives you more realistic colours and contrast. The built-in smart TV platform has all the key streaming services. This is obviously more of a budget set, but if you want to go BIG for less without compromising on image quality, it's perfect. Currently sold out.View Deal

LG 50NANO796 50-inch 4K TV | Was £599 | Now £479 | Save £120 at Amazon UK

This is one of LG's NanoCell TVs, which a technology a bit like QLED, for delivering stronger colours. It's also the smallest TV in Amazon's selection! But you've still got top-notch image processing for the Ultra HD screen, and one of the slickest smart TV platforms on the planet – it's easy to use and has all the key services.View Deal

Samsung TU7110 50-inch 4K TV | Was: £499 | Now: £399 | Saving: £100

Samsung's 2020 Crystal UHD TVs are very good, and right here the 50-inch TU7110 is reduced by £100 down to only £399. The panel boasts an Ultra HD 4K resolution and it is also HDR10+ enabled, too, meaning you're guaranteed to get crisp and accurately lit images. Delivery is free, too.View Deal

Panasonic TX-43HX600BZ 43-inch 4K TV | Was: £549 | Now: £459 | Saving: £90

Another very welcome saving of £90 means this cracking Panasonic 4K Ultra HD TV has not slipped under the £500 mark. This one has a more modest screen size of 43-inches, making it a great choice for medium-sized rooms. This panel also supports HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD43X70 43-inch 4K TV | Was: £599 | Now: £486 | Saving: £113

A fat £113 saving means this 43-inch 4K, HDR TV from Sony is now available for just £486 with free delivery. Sony Bravia is one of the very best names in TV production today, making this a guaranteed hit in terms of picture quality thanks to its X Reality Pro picture engine.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD75XH80 75-inch 4K TV | Was: £1,899 | Now: £1,187 | Saving: £712

A ginormous 75-inch 4K, HDR TV gets an even bigger price cut, with a humongous £712 slashed off the price of the Sony Bravia KD75XH80. This TV is an absolute beast, but if you've got a large room that can make the most of it, then it really is a super set to choose – and especially because its price is now only £1,199. Currently sold out.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

Asus 15.6-inch Chromebook | Was: £299 | Now: £279 | Saving: £20

A small but very welcome discount on one of the very best Chromebooks in the world today. A 15.6-inch screen is partnered with an Intel Dual-Core Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC SSD for storage. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 | Was: £549.99 | Now: £489.99 | Saving: £60

This is a very well-specced and stylish laptop from Huawei for, thanks to this Black Friday deal, a super low price point. The £489.99 gets you a laptop kitted out with a AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a minimal bezel 14-inch screen. It runs a full fat copy of Windows 10 Home, too.View Deal

ASUS C433 | Was: £499.99 | Now: £398.99 | Saving: £101 (20%)

Thanks to a fat £101 price slash this stylish, slim and super portable laptop from Asus slides under the £400 mark, making it a great bargain buy. This is a Chromebook, meaning it runs Google's online-focussed Chrome OS. Thanks to a neat 360-degree hinge as well as a full touchscreen display, this system can also be used as a slate as well as a laptop.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion | Was: £1,299 | Now: £1,099 | Saving: £200 (15%)

This state-of-the-art new laptop from Samsung delivers a truly premium laptop experience, and it is now discounted by £200 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. You get a 15-inch QLED panel, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and spacious 512GB SSD. Delivery is also free.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop | Was: £629 | Now: £599.99 | Saving: £30

This laptop comes loaded with a fast Ryzen 5 processor, spacious 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM under the hood, too. A full-fat version of Windows 10 and a minimal-bezel 15.6-inch touchscreen complete the package. This laptop also benefits from HP's Fast Charge technology, meaning that a 45 minute charge will deliver a 50 per cent battery life. Thin, stylish and now discounted at Amazon.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 | Was: £2,699 | Now: £2,429 | Saving: £270

The powerhouse Microsoft Surface Book 3 here gets a 10% price cut for Black Friday at Amazon. You get an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a full-fat copy of Windows 10 Home. The detachable screen makes this the king of hybrid 2-in-1 laptops. Now reduced by £270.View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 | Was: £999 | Now: £928 | Saving: £71

Ok, so this deal only cuts £71 off the price, but this is the 2020 Intel MacBook Air and, well, new Apple products never have huge discounts applied to them. If you're in the market for a new Apple laptop, though, then this is a great price on a great piece of kit. An Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a super-fast 256GB SSD power the experience, which is MacOS 10.14 Mojave.View Deal

Acer Swift 5 | Was: £999.97 | Now: £949.99 | Saving: £49.98

A small but very welcome £50 price cut takes the Intel Core i7-toting Acer Swift 5 down to £949.99. This system also delivers a stunning 14-inch HD touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and full fat copy of Windows 10. At just 990 grams, it is also ludicrously light and portable.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II | RRP: £329.95 | Now: £209.99 | Save: £119.96 (36%)

Get these top notch noise cancelling headphones from premium brand Bose with a massive Black Friday discount of almost £120 – that's the cheapest that these headphones have EVER been at Amazon. The QC35 headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, noise rejecting dual microphone system for your calls and they're Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information and more.View Deal

Apple Airpods with Charging Case | Was: £159 | Now: £124.49 | Saving: £34.51

The perfect partner to any Apple iPhone, the Apple AirPods deliver excellent sound quality thanks to their Apple H1 headphone chip, as well as buckets of style and portability. Naturally, they're also Siri compatible, allowing you to control you phone through them. The AirPods with Charging Case is currently discounted by £34.51 at Amazon.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | Was: £269.95 | Now: £159 | Saving: £110.95

The Beats Solo Pro headphones are now retailing for their lowest ever price point thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal. What's really great about this discount is that it is available five out of six Solo Pro colourways, too, meaning you can choose the style you like best. (The dark blue are £10 more at £169, which is still an epic deal.)View Deal

Philips Wireless Headphones PH805BK/00 | Was: £159.99 | Now: £78.00 | Saving: £81.99 (51%)

A better than half price reduction here of 51% means this stylish active noise cancelling wireless headphones from Philips are available right now for just £78. As well as ANC, these bad boys also deliver 25 hours of runtime on a single charge, powerful audio drivers and compatibility with Google Assistant AI, too.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro with Charging Case | Was: £249 | Now: £199 | Saving: £50

The Pro Apple AirPods are also discounted right now in the Amazon Black Friday sales. £199 is among the best ever prices on these noise cancelling, true wireless buds. They have great audio quality, design and ease of use, and now a much cheaper price point.

View Deal

Bose 700 | Was: £349.95 | Now: £279 | Saving: £70.95

Bose's premium 700 noise cancelling cans get a very welcome £70.95 price cut at Amazon, a result which sees them available now, in their Black colourway, for just £279. Excellent audio, a 20-hour battery life between charges, and even in-built Alexa Voice Control functionality make these a great, audiophile headphone choice.View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones | Was: £50 | Now: £29.99 | Saving: £20

If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans are perfect, as they look smart and deliver strong audio playback. What's best about them, though, is that they are currently discounted in the Amazon Black Friday sale down to just £29.99. A 35-hour battery life, built-in mic for calls and AI assistant compatibility make the WH-CH510 a great bargain buy. Currently sold out.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 | Was: £179.95 | Now: £125 | Saving: £54.95

Beats Solo 3 are one of the most popular headphones on Earth, with their in-built Apple W1 chip making them super easy to paid and work with iPhone or iPad. The Solo 3 also have a super strong 40 hour battery life and fast charging capabilities as well. They also look class and come in a wide-variety of colourways. Now reduced at Amazon by £54.95.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones | Was: £159 | Now: £99 | Saving: £60

Sennheiser are one of the world's best audio companies, and right here its quality HD 450BT Wireless Headphones are up for grabs with a fat £60 price cut. That price cut means they slip under £100, being made available in black or white colourways for just £99. Active noise cancellation, AAC and AptX support, 30 hours of playback on a single charge and powerful speaker drivers delivered.View Deal

Sony WH-H910N noise cancelling wireless headphones | Was: £250 | Now: £168 | Saving: £82

The WH-H910N headphones from Sony deliver quality audio reproduction, noise cancelling, 35 hours of battery life, touch controls and both Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. Discounted down now at Amazon with free, next-day delivery included.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet | Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £15 (30%)

Amazon's entry-level tablet gets a very welcome 30% Black Friday price cut, which takes its price down to just £34.99 from £49.99. This is the ideal one-handed casual tablet – perfect for browsing the internet on the sofa, answering a few emails, doing a spot on online shopping, as well as streaming TV shows from Netflix and Disney+.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | Was: £89.99 | Now: £54.99 | Saving: £35 (39%)

Amazon's best-selling tablet, the Fire HD 8, is reduced by 39% right now down to just £54.99 – that's a straight £35 saving. Get faster performance than the Fire 7, as well as a larger screen and longer battery life. Another great casual-use tablet that lets you tap into the power of Amazon's Alexa AI assistant.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus | Was: £019.99 | Now: £74.99 | Saving: £35 (32%)

Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 8 Plus, delivers the same size tablet experience as the Fire HD 8 but improves its internal specs a tad. Longer battery life and faster performance are reasons to choose it. A great all-round tablet that also comes in five smart colourways.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 | Was: £149.99 | Now: £89.99 | Saving: £60 (40%)

The biggest tablet Amazon makes, the Fire HD 10 comes with a spacious 10-inch 1080p screen, which is great for two-hand tablet use. It comes with a fast 2GHz octa-core processor, too, and can run for 12 hours on a single charge. Hands free Alexa, dual-band WiFi and 720p HD video recording are but a few of its notable features.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | Was: £99.99 | Now: £54.99 | Saving: £45 (45%)

The smallest kids tablet that Amazon make, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is great for younger children as a first slate. It has a protective bumper case and comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, which delivers access to thousands of popular games, books, audiobooks and TV shows.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | Was: £139.99 | Now: £84.99 | Saving: £55 (39%)

A step up from the Fire 7 Kids Tablet, this Fire HD 8 delivers a larger HD screen and stronger internal hardware. It delivers the same protective bumper case, though, as the same free year of Amazon Kids+. It has a 12-hour on one charge battery life, too, making this a good choice for longer car journeys.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition | Was: £199.99 | Now: £139.99 | Saving: £60 (30%)

The king of Amazon's kids tablets, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition delivers a large 10-inch screen and a strong internal hardware spec. This slate is ideal for teenagers. The bumper case can be removed, too, when necessary, leaving a more traditional tablet aesthetic.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday wearables deals

Fitbit Versa 2 | RRP: £199.99 | Now: £169.99 | Save: £30.00 (15%)

Now that the Versa 3 is out, the still very capable previous model has had a 15% price cut in this Amazon exclusive Bordeaux colourway. Track your exercise stats, your sleep quality and get notifications for calls, texts and calendar events from your phone to your wrist. It also has Amazon Alexa built in so you can check the weather, set reminders and more.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (Renewed) | Was: £199.95 | Now: £152.15 | Saving: £47.80

The still superb Apple Watch Series 3 gets a very welcome £47.80 price cut here, taking its price down to just over £150 from £199.95. This model delivers a silver aluminium case, built in GPS and GLONASS, a dual-core CPU and barometric altimeter, among other sensors. It also comes with Amazon's Renewed Guarantee. A great way to score Apple Watch cheap. Current sold out, keep checking for more stock.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire | Was: £69.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £20

The Fitbit Inspire crashes under £50 thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal, which slices 29% off its cost. Track exercise, sleep, calories and much more besides, which is all accessible through the excellent Fitbit smartphone app. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | Was: £199 | Now: £129 | Saving: £70

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a stylish hybrid that merges the best bits of both a fitness tracker and a smartwatch. So you get all the exercise and activity monitoring, as well as a more traditional smartwatch appearance, notifications and music control. Now reduced by £31 at Amazon.View Deal

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular | Was: £319 | Now: £309 | Saving: £10

A small but welcome discount on the brand new Apple Watch SE means it can be bagged now for £309 in its 40mm variation. The Watch SE delivers a large OLED display, GPS, cellular connectivity, swim-proofing and much more besides. A variety of colourways are available with the £10 discount.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 – GPS + Cellular, 40mm | Was: £499 | Now: £386.10 | Saving: £112.90

The Apple Watch Series 5 is reduced by 23% right now at Amazon in its 40mm incarnation. That's the ECG app-toting, swimproof, electrical and optical heart sensor packing smartwatch that is considered one of the finest wearables in the world, now retailing for less. This deal has now ended.View Deal

Fossil Men's Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch | Was: £279 | Now: £149 | Saving: £130 (47%)

Fossil's stylish and highly capable smartwatch gets a near-half price cost carve of 47%, a fact that sees its price crash down to just £149 from £279. This is a fitness tracker and smartwatch in one, with GPS, heart rate and activity tracking, swim proof design, pedometer, and smart AI assistant on call.View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | Was: £219.99 | Now: £169 | Saving: £50.99

A smartwatch that you could also wear out to dinner, the super stylish Garmin Vivomove comes with real watch hands and a hidden touch screen display. It has a great watchband changing system too, meaning you can swap up your look anytime. GPS, fitness tracking, notifications, calls and more enabled. 23% off in the Amazon Black Friday sales.View Deal

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 | Was: £199.99 | Now: £118.99 | Saving: £81.00

Huawei's sports and fitness orientated smartwatch gets a very welcome £81 price cut over at Amazon for Black Friday. Powered by the Kirin A1 chip and packing an 1.39" AMOLED display with 3D glass screen, this is powerful and stylish 46mm smartwatch that delivers GPS, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, 15 workout modes and much more besides.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £40

A straight £40 price cut on the Amazon Echo Show 5 means this excellent smart home hub and speaker is yours for, literally, half price. Ideal as kitchen companion, bedside table radio alarm clock, or living room entertainment streamer, the Show 5 is a very versatile piece of smart home tech.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Was: £29.99 | Now: £19.99 | Saving: £10

Amazon's new lower-price streamer offers the same great interface and Alexa voice control, so it's easy to find your favourites. The remote is a bit more basic than the 4K version, and it does HD video instead of 4K, with no Dolby Atmos advanced sound, but if you've only got a HD TV, that's not a problem.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | Was: £39.99 | Now: £24.99 | Saving: £15 (33%)

For an extra fiver you can also pick up the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, which offers the same HD performance as the Lite, but adds back in things like TV controls and Dolby Atmos support that the Lite doesn't have. If you want these things, then an extra £5 is hardly going to break the bank. Now 33% off at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was: £49.99 | Now £29.99 | Saving:£20 (40%)

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 40%, which means it's under £30 – ridiculous cheap for what you get. We awarded this streamer a maximum 5 stars in our review, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer." The included remote makes it easy to browse, or you can use Alexa voice control to simply ask for what you want.View Deal

All-new Echo Dot 4th Gen | Was: £49.99 | Now: £28.99 | Saving: £21

This is a very interesting Amazon Black Friday deal. Say "Alexa, order an Echo Dot“, and get the latest and greatest version of the smart speaker for £21 less than normal. That means it can be bagged for just £28.99, rather than £49.99. Free next-day delivery is included. Or just click the 'View deal' button and get it for £28.99 without uttering a word.View Deal

All-new Echo Dot with Clock 4th Gen | Was: £59.99 | Now: £38.99 | Saving: £21 (35%)

And the all-new Echo Dot with Clock is also discounted right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale. You can pick it up for 35% less than usual, which equates to a saving of £21. Get all the features of the all-new Echo Dot but also get an LED screen, too, which is great for displaying the time, timers, the weather and more besides. The idea bedside tablet or kitchen companion.View Deal

Arlo Pro3 Floodlight & Echo Show 5 White | Was: £339.98 | Now: £292.94 | Saving: £47.04

A great bundle here combining two amazing smart home products in one discounted package. The Echo Show 5 is one of the very finest smart home hubs going today, and the Arlo Pro3 is a brilliant outdoor security camera, which syncs seamlessly with the Show. Keep track of what is going on around your home and control you entire smart home experience. A discount of £47.04 means they can be bagged together, with free delivery, for just £292.94.View Deal

Amazon Echo 4th generation | Philips Hue smart bulb | Was: £104.98 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £44.99

This smart home bundle deal combines two of the very best smart home product available today for one discounted price point. You get the very latest, new design Echo Dot smart speaker, as well as a Philips Hue smart bulb to control through it. Both screw and bayonet bulbs are available.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 | Was: £179 | Now: £119 | Saving: £60

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 comes with improved sensor detection, WiFi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, making it one of the absolute finest video doorbells on the market today. It is now discounted by £60 at Amazon, too, making it a great Black Friday bargain.View Deal

Teckin smart plugs - 4 pack | Was: £39.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving: £10

Smart plugs aren't usually expensive, but this Amazon Black Friday deal slices money off and brings this 4-pack down to only £29.99 – that means each plug is being bagged for roughly £7.50. Turn non-smart appliances smart, and then control them via app or voice control.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset | Was: £109.99 | Now: £74.99 | Saving: £35 (32%)

SteelSeries is one of T3's favourite gaming headset makers, with its headphones always landing in T3's best gaming headset buying guide. And, right here, there is £35 cut off SteelSeries' excellent Actis 5 headset, which delivers 360-degree audio and DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound. It also comes with the maker's Prism RGB illumination system and ergonomic on-ear controls. A great wired gaming headset for less money.View Deal

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard | Was: £59.99 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £25 (42%)

This minimalist and stylish RGB gaming keyboard from Logitech has been reduced by going-on half price in the Amazon Black Friday sale. A £28 price cut means it is available for just £31.99 right now, which for a gaming keyboard from respected maker Logitech is a great deal.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month Membership | Now: £37.49 at Amazon

A great price on 12 months of PlayStation Plus. This deal works out at just £3.11 per month for access to 24 hand-picked free games, PlayStation Store discounts, cloud saving and more besides. A perfect partner to any new PS5 purchase.View Deal

128GB Nintendo Switch microSDXC card | Was: £40.99 | Now: £21.99 at Amazon UK

With cool designs from Nintendo games emblazoned on it, this SanDisk microSDXC card is perfect for Switch, and are licensed and endorsed by Nintendo,. The 128GB version is now discounted by 46% at Amazon, saving you £19.00.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Was: £69.99 | Now: £34.69 | Saving: £35.30 (50%)

With 10 million units sold, the Razer DeathAdder V2 is an absolute legend in the PC gaming community, and right here it is discounted by a going-on half price 43%. That brings this rapid rodent down to just £34.69, which is an incredible price for such a quality piece of PC gaming kit. Buy it now, thank Razer later.View Deal

Razer Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse | Was: £79.99 | Now £37.99 | Saving: £42.00 (53%)

Razer's Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse falls to its cheapest ever price point at Amazon, with 53% slashed off its cost. This heavy-duty rodent is ideal for a wide-variety of PC gaming genres, with its super accurate 20,000 optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons delivering a great and customisable experience.View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse | Was: £129 | Now: £71.99 | Saving: £58.00 (45%)

The Logitech G903 Lightspeed features the maker's Hero 16K sensor with a 140 hour battery life, an ambidextrous design, and up to 11 programmable buttons. It also boasts a pro-grade 1-ms response time and features Logitech Powerplay wireless charging compatibility, too. Now £58 cheaper at Amazon in the Black Friday sales.View Deal

Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset | Was: £139 | Now: £67.99 | Saving: £72.00 (51%)

The Logitech G533 wireless brings 7.1 surround sound, 40mm Pro-G drivers, a noise-cancelling mic and 15 hours of battery life in one stylish package. And that's a package that has just been made a lot more affordable thanks to a fat £72 price cut.View Deal

Up to 30% off on FIFA 21, Star Wars Squadrons and more

Football and Star Wars fans will be happy as the brand new FIFA 21 and Star Wars Squadrons is discounted by 30%. The PS4 version of the football game is now £32.99 as a result.View Deal

More great Amazon Black Friday deals

Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55 VR Kit | Was: £499 | Now: £429 | Saving: £70.00 (14%)

A powerful Nikon DSLR with VR Kit gets a £70 price cut. This takes its price down from £499 to only £429 Nikon is one of, if not the, foremost camera makers in the world, making this deal a Black Friday bargain.View Deal

Yankee Candle Cinnamon Stick Large Jar Candle | Was: £23.99 | Now: £15.00 | Saving: £8.99 (37%)

Yankee Candle produce some of the finest scented candles on the market today, and right now in the run up to Christmas they have up to 25% off a variety of long-burn candles with festive scents. This Cinnamon Stick variant is reduced by £8.99 at Amazon and delivers a 150-hour burn time.View Deal

Samsung T55 Curved Monitor, 27 Inch | RRP: £229.99 | Now £179.99 | Save: £50.00 (22%)

Working from home? Then why not upgrade to a lovely 27" curved screen monitor? The Samsung T55 features Full HD 1080p resolution, built-in dual 5w speakers, HDMI, DP and D-sub connectivity, multiple game modes and Eye Saver Mode which reduces blue light emissions. At under £180 this is a home office must-have which is also ideal for entertainment and gaming when the work day is over.View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G | Was: £799 | Now: £649 | Saving: £150

T3 gave the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G a maximum score of 5 stars on review and it was so highly rated that it actually went on and one our gadget of the year prize at the T3 Awards 2020. So, that tells you all you need to know about its quality. And, right here, in this Amazon Black Friday deal, it is reduced by £150 down to only £649. That's one of the world's absolute best phones for a very attractive price point.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 3 months FREE

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for no monthly cost, as long as you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. Full terms and conditions are at the bottom of the linked Amazon page. Limited time offer from 23 October 2020 to 11 January 2021.View Deal

Huawei P30 Lite 256GB | Was: £299.99 | Now: £194.99 | Saving: £105.00 (35%)

The Huawei P30 Lite is a great all-round smartphone and now, thanks to this sweet Amazon Black Friday deal, it is available for just £194.99 thanks to a big £105 price cut. The P30 Lite comes with a large 6.15-inch FHD screen, 256GB of storage space, 6GB of RAM, a Kirin 710 Octa-core CPU and a versatile triple camera system. Now back in stock.View Deal

Best Amazon Black Friday device deals

