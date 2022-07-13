Best air conditioner and fan Prime Day deals to beat the UK heatwave

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Man, is it hot or what? Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has an affordable solution to unpleasantly high temperatures. Since next week is going to be even hotter, and Amazon Prime guarantees next-day delivery, I suggest you take advantage of it.

Firstly, let's get real: with temperatures forecast to hit the mid 30s, and perhaps even reach 40ºC next week, I am here to tell you that a fan or evaporative heater will simply not cut it, unless all the rooms in your house are absolutely tiny, and extremely well shaded. For rooms of any size and anything with windows – especially if you lack blackout blinds – you'll need portable air con to feel anything like comfortable.

If you would like to bypass all the jibber jabber below, I will cut to the chase: I'm currently using a Princess air con which can be controlled from a smartphone and it's quite noisy, but very powerful and energy efficient for the money – A rated in fact. This is important as running air con is not cheap. As good luck would have it, there is an Amazon Prime Day deal on the 9,000BTU model, saving you 22% (opens in new tab). And as even better luck would have it, there is 27% off the 12,000BTU model, which brings the price down to just £399 (was £549). That is extremely cheap for a relatively stylish 12,000BTU air con with smartphone control.

• Buy Princess Mobile Air Conditioner, 12,000 BTU, for just £399. (opens in new tab)

There are also deals on air con units from Black+Decker and Delonghi (opens in new tab), among others. Get as many BTUs as you can, if you're only worried about next week's extreme weather. If you want to take a more scientific approach to your purchase, try reading our guide to sensible air con usage.

View ALL portable air conditioners at Amazon now (opens in new tab) – not all have money off

Further air con and fan deals are available with quick delivery from Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) – who always have AC deals on, even when it's not sunny – and Currys (opens in new tab), of course.

The best Amazon Prime Day cooling deals

(opens in new tab) BLACK+DECKER BXAC65002GB, £72, was £100 (opens in new tab)

Strictly speaking this is not an air conditioner, it is a 'Digital Air Cooler'. Basically, it blows air past water-filled cooling packs. The bad news is that it won't cool as well as proper A/C. The good news is that it doesn't need to be vented out of a door, window or hole in the wall. An average rating of 4 stars from Amazon users suggests it is considerably better than nothing, although we can pretty much guarantee this won't keep you cool when it's 30ºC outdoors.

(opens in new tab) Pro Breeze portable air con: £279.89 – 44% off RRP! (opens in new tab)

This Pro Breeze 4-in-1 unit (opens in new tab) has the power to do it. This 9000BTU device can be used for air cooling, dehumidifying, fan-only and in sleep mode. It comes complete with a window kit to pump out that warm air while sealing the window it's going out of, which is helpful for really effective cooling. We suspect most people just bung it out of the first portal they see, or up the chimney, though.

(opens in new tab) Meaco MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator: was £149, now £104.99 at Amazon (save £45) (opens in new tab)

The Meacofan 1056 (opens in new tab) is one of our best fans and right now it's 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, taking the price down to just £104.99. It comes with 12 speeds and can move up to 1056 cubic metres of air per hour. Impressive for such a small unit. It might not have the style of the Dyson fans but it's effective and a fraction of the price. A top class fan with plenty of power, in short.

(opens in new tab) Tower Cavaletto: £33, was £40 (opens in new tab)

This also has an average user score of 4 stars. Sure, £7 isn't a huge discount but this desk fan, classically styled in black and rose gold, should do the business, cooling-wise. A carry handle means you can take it with you around the house.

(opens in new tab) BLACK+DECKER BXFD52002GB, £80, was £100 (opens in new tab)

The highest rated of the fans on sale here, this Air circulator uses a similar approach to Meaco's brilliant MeacoFan 1056 (opens in new tab). It's low-noise but highly windy, by all accounts with vertical and horizontal oscillation, to cool more of the room, more effectively. With blades just 11 inches in diameter, it's easy to carry around with you, although it's not wireless, alas.

The best Prime Day deals this year – or the sexiest and most sought-after ones, anyway – will be Amazon device deals, headphones and air fryers. But while all the fans and air conditioners in this early Amazon Prime sale are the exact opposite of sexy, they might just be the most essential purchases of this unusually hot month.

If you're a rather perverse kind of shopper, you can also pick up some electric stove heater deals by following this link. Each to their own. Just below, you'll find the very best air con and fan deals near you, right now.

Amazon would not usually be my first port of call when looking for air con and fan deals, but there are some very cheap offers here, and it is bloody hot, so there's that. For some better options, you could always take a glance at our guides to the best fans, the best portable air conditioners and the best Dyson fans, which largely tend to also purify and humidify the air.