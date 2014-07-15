Dre gives 24-carat Beats to World Cup winners Germany

Beats is known for its oddball marketing campaigns, and this generous gift is likely one of them.

As if the World Cup trophy wasn't enough, Beats are showering Germany - victors of the ultimate footie fixture - with 24-carat gold Beats Pro headphones.

Beats Electronics clearly don't mind letting the cash fly as they're giving a pair of the gilded lug-huggers to every single member of the German football team, as well as team manager Joachim Löw.

Beats says the headphones are "the ultimate prize to go with the ultimate sporting victory."

"These special 24c gold Pro Headphones are the perfect prize for an amazing sporting achievement."

Germany defeated Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday with a 1-0 result thanks to a goal in extra time, a feat which Beats has deemed worth of bonus spoils.

Beats showcased the headphones using Naomi Campbell, decked out in gold, in an ad, photographed by legendary fashion snapper Rankin. A behind-the-scenes video for the shoot was also released, which we've embedded below.

"We know you only get one trophy, so Dr. Dre and myself are sending you a pair of 24-carat gold Beats," says Campbell in the video.

"Working on the 'Golden' project with Beats was so much fun. I even got to practice my football skills! [It's] the perfect way to celebrate the German victory."

If you want to join in on the precious metal fun, you can actually buy your very own pair of 24ct gold-plated Beats for a staggering £1,489 - be quick though, there's only 50 on sale, with 10 in Harrods, London.

It's somewhat ironic that Beats splashed so much cash in its latest PR stunt, considering Beats headphones were actually banned from World Cup games as the firm wasn't an official sponsor.