Is B&Q open today? Plus the latest Click & Collect and online delivery updates

B&Q stores are not open for browsing or shopping today but you can place orders online and collect them from the store's car park.

B&Q closed all stores on Tuesday March 24 so it could prepare to re-open during the UK's lockdown. It's allowed to re-open because the government believes DIY and hardware stores are essential, and are therefore exempt from the order to close. However, on March 25 the retailer posted a statement to its website to say that stores would now remain closed.

The good news? You can still order DIY, gardening and essential working from home items like desks, chairs and more from B&Q online today and both home deliveries and Click & Collect are available.

The website did crash under the strain from 10am to around midday on March 26 but it's operational again now. So if you want to order from B&Q you'll find everything you need to know, plus our pick of the best buys and deals at B&Q online, right below...

Browse paint, DIY tools and home furnishings at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

Whether you're looking to stock up on paint, power tools, plants or furniture B&Q has all the essential DIY and home items you need. They're all available for home delivery (and yes, B&Q will do a contact-free drop off, too).

Browse garden furniture at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

Browse a selection of garden furniture including sofas, chairs, tables, parasols, outdoor heaters, gazebos and much more. There's free delivery over £50 and a 45 day returns policy.

Browse garden power tools at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

If you're in need of a new lawnmower, a hedge trimmer, a pressure washer or pretty much any other power tool to get your garden looking beautiful you'll find it here.

When will B&Q shops open?

As of March 26, B&Q stores remain closed and the B&Q website suggests that the stores will remain closed, stating that "Diy.com will be our primary store, giving customers access to a range of essential products".

B&Q says "This means we can keep supplies open and give our customers the best possible service to ensure their homes are safe, warm and in working order."

While stores remain closed for browsing and purchasing, you can order online and opt for home delivery or Click & Collect. For the latter, you should be aware that the Click & Collect range is "limited" which, B&Q says, ensures "we do everything we can to limit unnecessary purchases and ensure our customers and colleagues are protected from needless contact."

If you do use Click & Collect for your local store, items can be picked up from an allocated parking zone where the product will be brought to you or your car.

B&Q says it is working on its home delivery service to enable it to provide a fuller product range than Click & Collect.

Is it safe to shop at B&Q?

When B&Q shops are open, there will be a limit placed on how many people can be in the store at any time. This is to ensure shoppers can keep their distance from each other. Look out for the ‘safe space’ markings that will help you maintain your distance. There will also be a number of other measures to keep the stores as sanitary as possible: stores are regularly cleaned, and any staff with symptoms have been asked to stay home on full-pay.

However, it seems that B&Q stores will remain closed for now despite earlier plans to re-open.

Can I order from B&Q online?

Yes, you can currently still place orders with B&Q online. When you do, you can choose whether to collect from your local store (Click & Collect) or get your order delivered to you.

Does Click & Collect work with B&Q online?

B&Q’s Click & Collect service is still working. The range is apparently "limited". If you use Click & Collect items can be picked up from an allocated parking zone at the store where your purchases will be brought to you or your car.

For a fuller product range than Click & Collect you'll need to choose home delivery.

Is B&Q home delivery open?

Yes, you can still order a B&Q delivery - and it’s possible to make this contactless.

Online B&Q sales, discounts and our top picks

Ordering from B&Q online - or selecting Click & Collect - is the sensible choice right now, so let us bring B&Q to you. Whether you're looking for cheap working from home equipment, or you want to kick-start a long-overdue DIY or gardening project, here's our pick of the best items at B&Q, alongside the best B&Q deals too...

B&Q paint delivery

GoodHome paint 2.5L: 2 for £20 ( was £24 ) | B&Q

You can get two 2.5L tins of GoodHome coloured emulsion paints for £20 at B&Q right now. They're usually £12 per tin, so that's a saving of £4 - which is worth having if you're in the midst of a DIY project.

Dulux paint 2.5L: 2 for £32 ( was £44 ) | B&Q

B&Q has a multi-deal on Dulux paint right now: you can get two Dulux Easycare 2.5L coloured emulsion paints for £32, saving you a decent £12. There are over 100 options to choose from.

B&Q garden furniture

B&Q DIY offers

Erbauer EXT cordless drill: £100 + FREE 50-piece accessory kit | B&Q

If you buy the Erbauer EXT Cordless 18V 4Ah Lithium-ion Brushless Combi drill from B&Q, you can pick up a 50-piece accessory kit for free. This two-speed cordless drill has two drill functions: drill and hammer drill. It's lightweight, too, making it well-suited for hard-to-reach areas.

Laminate flooring and tiles: Get four for the price of three | B&Q

Buy three laminate flooring and tiles and you'll get the fourth for free at B&Q online right now. The discount applies to samples, which start at 50p, but it's not available for every product so shop wisely.

B&Q plants

Indoor and outdoor plants: 20% off | B&Q

Until March 30, you can save 20% on any indoor or outdoor plant that you buy from B&Q - this includes items like turf too, which is now available from £88 ( was £110 ). Bear in mind that you can only buy outdoor plants in-store, and you can only click-and-collect indoor plants as they're not available for delivery.

Snake plant: £8 ( was £10 ) | B&Q

Snake plants are proven to help you sleep; something we could all use a little help with right now. You pick one up for £8 when you factor in the 20% discount at B&Q.

Half-price vegetable seeds: 50p (was £1 ) | B&Q

You can buy vegetable seeds online from B&Q, although you'll need to click and collect as they're not available for delivery. There's a whole range of vegetable seeds slashed from £1 to 50p that include chilli, courgette, tomato, broccoli, sweet pepper, cucumber, lettuce, and more.