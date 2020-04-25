Is B&Q open today? These 126 branches are. Opening times plus Click & Collect and online delivery updates

B&Q has now reopened over 100 of its UK stores three weeks after all of its stores were closed down on Tuesday March 24. The full list of those stores is below.

Apart from those stores listed below, all other B&Q stores are not open for browsing or shopping today but you can place B&Q orders online and have them delivered to your home or collect them from the stores' car parks using the Click & Collect service.

B&Q stores not listed below have remained closed to customers for browsing since the UK lockdown was announced. When the stores closed, B&Q introduced a new contact-free Click & Collect service in its store car parks which ensures customers can collect items in a safe and secure way avoiding any unnecessary contact.

The new service aims to offer a next day collection service, however B&Q is experiencing extremely high demand at present, and so orders are taking up to a few days to process.

B&Q closed all stores on Tuesday March 24 so it could prepare to re-open during the UK's lockdown. It's allowed to re-open because the government believes DIY and hardware stores are essential, and are therefore exempt from the order to close and as of the weekend of Saturday April 18, many B&Q stores started to re-open.

If you're not in an area with a local B&Q store that is open or you don't fancy the queues, you can still order DIY, gardening and essential working-from-home items like desks, chairs and more from B&Q online today and both home deliveries and Click & Collect are available.

Note: The B&Q website is intermittently operating a queuing system due to high demand.

Join the B&Q website queue here.

Don't want to queue? Rival DIY maestro Wickes currently has NO QUEUE

Or shop the John Lewis sale which is on NOW – no queues, save up to 50% and get next day delivery

🍞 Or buy a bread machine from Argos. Yes, they are back in stock (for now at least, so hurry)

If you want to order from B&Q you'll find everything you need to know, plus our pick of the best buys and deals at B&Q online, right below...

New assorted plant bundles available with contact-free Click & Collect

If your garden is in need of a spring makeover you'll be pleased to know that you can now order assorted plant bundles which include bedding plants, culinary herbs, herbaceous perennials and roses. It's not the largest range so you'll also want to check out the links below.View Deal

Other places to buy garden plants online

More items from B&Q

Browse paint, DIY tools and home furnishings at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

Whether you're looking to stock up on paint, power tools, plants or furniture B&Q has all the essential DIY and home items you need. Items are available for Click & Collect and home delivery.View Deal

Browse garden furniture at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

Browse a selection of garden furniture including sofas, chairs, tables, parasols, outdoor heaters, gazebos and much more. There's free delivery over £50 and a 45 day returns policy.View Deal

Browse garden power tools at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

If you're in need of a new lawnmower, a hedge trimmer, a pressure washer or pretty much any other power tool to get your garden looking beautiful you'll find it here.View Deal

Which B&Q shops are open and what are the B&Q shop opening hours?

According to B&Q, the following stores have now re-opened:

England: Ashford; Ashton-Under-Lyne; Aylesbury; Barnsley (Dearne Valley); Basildon; Basingstoke; Birmingham - Erdington, Halesowen & Solihull; Blackburn; Blackpool; Bognor Regis; Bolton; Brighton; Bristol - Longwell Green & Hartcliffe; Burton upon Trent; Bury; Camborne; Cambridge; Cannock; Castleford (Glasshoughton); Chard; Chelmsford; Cheltenham; Chester; Chesterfield; Clacton-on-Sea; Colchester; Coventry - Alvis Retail Park & Brandon Road; Crawley; Crewe; Darlington; Dartford; Derby; Devizes; Doncaster; Dover; Eastleigh; Exeter; Fareham; Farnborough; Gillingham; Gloucester; Great Yarmouth; Grimsby; Halifax; Handforth; Havant; High Wycombe; Huddersfield; Hull - Ferry Lane & St Andrews Quay; Ipswich; Kings Lynn; Leeds - Beeston Ring Road & Killingbeck; Leicester; Leigh; Liverpool – Aintree & Liverpool Shopping Park; London – Acton, Beckton, Chiswick, Cricklewood, Croydon, Enfield, Greenwich, Leyton, New Malden, Peckham, Sutton & Yeading; Loughborough; Luton; Macclesfield; Manchester - Cheetham Hill & Trafford Park; Middlesbrough; Milton Keynes; Nelson; Newcastle (Scotswood); Northampton; Northwich; Norwich; Norwich Hall Road; Nottingham – Eastwood; Netherfield & Riverside; Oldham; Peterborough; Plymouth; Portsmouth; Preston (Bamber Bridge); Reading, Romford (Roneo Corner); Romford (Tangent Link); Scunthorpe; Sheffield (Queens Road); Shrewsbury; Slough; Southampton - Hedge End & Nursling; Southend; Speke; St.Helens; Stafford; Stevenage; Stockport; Stockton on Tees; Stoke-On-Trent (Meir Park); Stroud; Sunderland; Sutton in Ashfield; Tamworth; Taunton; Torquay; Tunbridge Wells; Tyne & Wear - North Shields & Washington; Wallasey; Warrington; Watford; Wednesbury; Wellingborough; West Thurrock; Wigan; Yeovil; York - Clifton Moor & Hull Road.

Northern Ireland: Belfast (Holywood Exchange); Lisburn (Sprucefield); Newtownabbey

Scotland: Aberdeen - Bridge Of Don & Garthdee Road; Bishopbriggs; Coatbridge; Dundee; East Kilbride; Edinburgh - Hermiston Gait & Newcraighall; Glasgow – Darnley, Great Western Rd & Parkhead; Inverness; Kirkcaldy; Paisley.

Wales: Caerphilly; Cardiff; Cardiff (Culverhouse Cross); Merthyr Tydfil; Newport; Swansea.

We understand that the stores are open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday, with social distancing measures in place, so there are distance markers on the floor and you'll almost certainly have to queue to get in.

On its website, B&Q says: "Having watched other essential retailers support social distancing in their stores, we are now in a position to follow best practice and re-open a small number of stores as a trial, while keeping our colleagues and customers safe." Services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available "for the time being", B&Q says.

When it comes to paying in-store, B&Q is accepting card, gift card and contact-less payments only.

All other B&Q stores remain closed for now.

In the meantime, the B&Q website says that "Diy.com will be our primary store, giving customers access to a range of essential products". B&Q says "This means we can keep supplies open and give our customers the best possible service to ensure their homes are safe, warm and in working order."

That means that you can order online and opt for home delivery or Click & Collect. For the latter, you should be aware that the Click & Collect range is "limited" which, B&Q says, ensures "we do everything we can to limit unnecessary purchases and ensure our customers and colleagues are protected from needless contact." More on the Click & Collect range, and how Click & Collect is current working, is below.

Is it safe to go to shop at B&Q?

The B&Q shops that are open have a limit on how many people can be in the store at any time. This is to ensure shoppers can keep their distance from each other. Look out for the ‘safe space’ markings that will help you maintain your distance. There will also be a number of other measures to keep the stores as sanitary as possible: stores are regularly cleaned, and any staff with symptoms have been asked to stay home on full-pay.

Can I order from B&Q online?

Yes, you can currently still place orders with B&Q online. When you do, you can choose whether to collect from your local store (Click & Collect) or you can get your order delivered to you.

Can I shop Click & Collect from B&Q online?

Yes, B&Q’s Click & Collect service is still working. The range is apparently "limited". B&Q says that the Click & Collect range currently includes:

Hardware

Plumbing

Electrical

Central heating and boiler parts

Building supplies

Tools

Security

Light bulbs

The retailer adds that it is "continuing to review the products offered at diy.com to ensure we get the balance right".

If you use Click & Collect and the store is open then your order will be available for collection at the Click & Collect desk. If the store has not re-opened then your Click & Collect items can be picked up from an allocated parking zone at the store where your purchases will be brought to you or your car.

Collections can be made between 8am and 5pm Monday to Saturday. Usual trading hours apply on Sunday.

B&Q says that due to "extremely high demand" Click & Collect may take "up to three days." Please do not go to the store until B&Q contacts you to say your order is ready for collection.

Also, do note that Click & Collect is currently unavailable for stores in Jersey and Guernsey.

Is B&Q home delivery open?

Yes, you can still order a B&Q delivery, and it’s possible to make this contactless, but many of the items on the website are currently listed as not available for home delivery.

Can I buy plants at B&Q today?

B&Q says that "a limited range of plant bundles" are available to purchase on diy.com using Click & Collect.

At re-opened stores, the B&Q garden centres, with a range of plants, are open for self-service.

Can I buy paint at B&Q today?

B&Q says that a "limited range" of paint is available to purchase online using Click & Collect from local stores. Valspar paint mixing services are suspended at all B&Q stores.

Can I get timber cut at B&Q today?

No.

Online B&Q sales, discounts and our top picks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ordering from B&Q online - or selecting Click & Collect - is the sensible choice right now, so let us bring B&Q to you. Whether you're looking for cheap working from home equipment, or you want to kick-start a long-overdue DIY or gardening project, here's our pick of the best items at B&Q, alongside the best B&Q deals too...

B&Q paint delivery

GoodHome paint 2.5L: 2 for £20 ( was £24 ) | B&Q

You can get two 2.5L tins of GoodHome coloured emulsion paints for £20 at B&Q right now. They're usually £12 per tin, so that's a saving of £4 - which is worth having if you're in the midst of a DIY project. View Deal

Dulux paint 2.5L: 2 for £32 ( was £44 ) | B&Q

B&Q has a multi-deal on Dulux paint right now: you can get two Dulux Easycare 2.5L coloured emulsion paints for £32, saving you a decent £12. There are over 100 options to choose from.View Deal

B&Q garden furniture

B&Q DIY offers

Erbauer EXT cordless drill: £100 + FREE 50-piece accessory kit | B&Q

If you buy the Erbauer EXT Cordless 18V 4Ah Lithium-ion Brushless Combi drill from B&Q, you can pick up a 50-piece accessory kit for free. This two-speed cordless drill has two drill functions: drill and hammer drill. It's lightweight, too, making it well-suited for hard-to-reach areas. View Deal

Laminate flooring and tiles: Get four for the price of three | B&Q

Buy three laminate flooring and tiles and you'll get the fourth for free at B&Q online right now. The discount applies to samples, which start at 50p, but it’s not available for every product so shop wisely.View Deal

B&Q plants

Indoor and outdoor plants: 20% off | B&Q

Until March 30, you can save 20% on any indoor or outdoor plant that you buy from B&Q - this includes items like turf too, which is now available from £88 ( was £110 ). Bear in mind that you can only buy outdoor plants in-store, and you can only click-and-collect indoor plants as they’re not available for delivery.View Deal

Snake plant: £8 ( was £10 ) | B&Q

Snake plants are proven to help you sleep; something we could all use a little help with right now. You pick one up for £8 when you factor in the 20% discount at B&Q.View Deal

Half-price vegetable seeds: 50p (was £1 ) | B&Q

You can buy vegetable seeds online from B&Q, although you’ll need to click and collect as they’re not available for delivery. There’s a whole range of vegetable seeds slashed from £1 to 50p that include chilli, courgette, tomato, broccoli, sweet pepper, cucumber, lettuce, and more.View Deal