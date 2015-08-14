Audi e-SUV cracks the 300 mile range mark

Audi looks to have solved the age-old range complaint about electric cars by producing a new battery that can last for an impressive 310 miles (500km).

The Q6 electric crossover SUV, which will hit the market in 2018, gets a battery built using cells from LG and Samsung, and sits in between the Q5 and Q7 in its range.

“With our first battery‑electric Audi‑SUV, we are combining an emission‑free drive system with driving pleasure,” said Prof. Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg, Member of the Board of Management of Audi for Development. “We will optimally integrate the innovative cell modules developed with LG Chem and Samsung SDI into our vehicle architecture, thus achieving an attractive overall package of sportiness and range.”

It's Audi's second crack at bringing meaningful battery-life to one of its top-level cars after the all-electric R8 e-tron that was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier on this year. That model gets its juice from a 92kWh Li-on battery and offers an estimated range of 279 miles (450km).

Audi will reveal more on its e-SUV at the Frankfurt Motor Show in mid-September and when it does hit the market it will have a foe in the shape of the Tesla Model X. First delivery of Musk's all-electric SUV is scheduled to pick up at some point this autumn and the range of the 85kWh battery inside is 270 miles (430km).

Via: Gizmag