At just $1.19 a month with our code, PureVPN has the cheapest Black Friday VPN deal

The Black Friday VPN deals have really impressed us this year, and for anyone involved it's clear that now is the time to make your money go further when signing up to the best VPN services. But while there are tons of options, there's one in particular that we can hardly believe.

PureVPN isn't known for its incredibly cheap shorter plans, but it does offer a five-year offer that's great value. For Black Friday, PureVPN dropped the price to just $1.32 a month.

However, with our exclusive code TECH10 you can drop that to a negligible $1.19 a month. So, for your $71 you'll be getting VPN protection for a whole five years – it'll be a fair while until you have to shell out again.

Below we'll run down the Black Friday deal in more detail, and when you get to checkout, don't forget to use the code TECH10 to get the absolute biggest savings.

Where to buy PS5: PlayStation 5 stock guide updated

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY VPN DEAL 89% off 5-year plan – $1.19 a month with code TECH10

This barnstormer of a VPN deal from PureVPN is simply unmissable if you want effective VPN cover for less than $1.20 a month. You'll get access to PureVPN's 2,000+ servers, apps that are compatible with plenty of devices and deliver good streaming performance, as well as live chat support. For this price, it's incredible value.View Deal

What's so great about this PureVPN deal?

PureVPN has been around for years now, and has amassed a loyal customer base that trusts the service to keep them safe online.

However, if you've been shopping around, it probably won't have been the PureVPN brand name that's drawn you to this VPN deal – it'll have been the price. While it's true that some providers deliver a more comprehensive experience, none of them can do it at this price-point.

If you're after the best of the best, you'll want to go with ExpressVPN. At $6.67 a month it's more expensive, but there's a reason it's our #1-rated VPN service overall. If you're after something a bit more polished than PureVPN with a decent price too, we'd go with Surfshark, but while its current $2.21 a month price is a bargain by most standards, it can't contend with this deal.

So, if you want to pay the absolute minimum for a good VPN that'll do what you ask of it, this PureVPN deal is the one you want.