Asus’ Windows mixed reality headset looks rather stylish, plus there's ZenBook Flip and VivoBook Flip, too

Asus refreshed parts of its laptop lineup and added to others during its press event at IFA 2017.

The Taiwanese giant added to its ZenBook and VivoBook lineups with the ZenBook Flip S and VivoBook Flip 14.

The 13.9mm-thick 1.4kg ZenBook Flip 14 is the ‘world's thinnest’ 2-in-1 with discrete graphics while the grey or silver ZenBook Flip 15 adds 4K as an option and Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 graphics. It also features 512GB of storage, Intel’s latest-gen Core processors, USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 and Harman Kardon audio system.

There’s also the 10.9mm-thick 1.1kg ZenBook Flip S with a SSD up to 1TB and a new cooling system and VivoBook Flip 14 that fits a 14-inch Full HD display into a frame the size of a typical 13-inch laptop.

Asus has also refreshed one of our favourites - the 4K-toting, 1.1kg ZenBook 13 with 'eighth generation' Core processors, too.

Like Dell yesterday, Asus also talked more about its Windows Mixed Reality Headset but we don’t yet have a release date for it - although it has been priced at €449 Euros.

Asus did talk about its glossy design and the fact it is comfortable to wear, with cushioned materials and a 400g weight (that still sounds quite heavy to us). It certainly looks the part as far as we're concerned.

