Apple's iPhone 6 reveal set for 9th September?

Not one for fixing something that isn't broken, Apple seems to be sticking with its usual September lid-lifting spectacular for its next flagship phone...

Looks like Apple's set the date for its next big product reveal and the calendar square to mark is 9th September, according to a report by re/code.

We've heard speculation for a while now that September will be the month for an Apple launch, with an actual iPhone 6 on-sale date tipped for the 19th September - a week and a half after the unveiling.

The latest report from re/code seems to confirm this suspicion, which means the iPhone 6 is just over the horizon.

"Apple has scheduled a big media event for Tuesday, Sept. 9 - a date to which Apple numerologists will strain to attribute significance," reads the report.

"The focal point of this one is to be Apple's next-generation iPhones."

Although the date is likely correct for an iPhone 6 launch, we're only expecting the 4.7-in variant initially, with a larger 5.5-in sibling to come in October or later.

Source re/code

Via 9to5mac