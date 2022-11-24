Apple Watch Ultra drops to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Apple's flagship adventure smartwatch has £20 off the list price at Amazon and John Lewis

Apple Watch Ultra deals
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
last updated

The Apple Watch Ultra is the flagship product in Apple's smartwatch range. It's designed for ultra-endurance and extreme sports but thanks to its looks, it's appealing to just about everyone. 

I reviewed the Ultra last month and found it to be an incredible product. The larger screen is useful for sports and despite the larger size, the titanium casing means it's not too heavy on the wrist. To be honest, I'm not sure I could go back to a standard Apple Watch. 

It's rare to see any movement on price for such a new Apple product but right now you can find the Ultra on sale for £829, which is £20 less than the official list price (and that on the Apple website). If you're tempted to invest in this watch, this is a good time to do it. 

Apple Watch Ultra:  was £849, now ££829 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Ultra: was £849, now ££829 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Save £20 – Available with a full range of Ocean bands, Alpine loops, and Trail loops in all colours. Plus up to £120 trade-in on your old Apple Watch.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Ultra:  was £849, now £829 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Ultra: was £849, now £829 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £20 – Available with small, medium and large straps in 9 colours and styles.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

