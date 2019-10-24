Apple Watch Series 3 at its lowest price ever in Walmart's early access Black Friday sale

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch, you're in luck – there's never been a better time to snatch up one of the world's most popular smartwatches than right now.

Walmart has kicked off with some of the best Black Friday deals early by slashing the price of the Apple Watch Series 3.

The first of these Walmart Black Friday deals sees the popular Apple Series 3 for just $189, that's even lower than last Black Friday.

Walmart will help customers make the most of this year’s shortened holiday season by launching holiday savings – earlier than ever – with its Early Deals Drop on Walmart.com.

Walmart Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect

The deals are for a brand new, box-fresh Apple Watch Series 3 model, with the 38mm GPS-only model retailing for just $189. You can choose between a silver aluminium case with white sport band, or black aluminium case with black sport band.

Check out the deals below:

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) | Was $279 | Now $189 | save $90 at Walmart

Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 wearable. Apple includes built-in GPS, so you don't have to carry your iPhone when you go for a walk or run outside to record detailed maps of your route. There's also a faster processor and water resistance down to 50 metres – which should be more than enough.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) | was $529 | now $429 | save $100 at Walmart

Save $100 on a brand new Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart, it's not the latest smartwatch from Apple, but it is the first time it has been discounted this much, so this deal is not to be missed. The model in question is GPS and Cellular. It's the larger of the two models, with a black aluminium case and black sport loop.View Deal

Black Friday deals