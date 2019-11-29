Apple Watch Series 3 at its lowest price EVER in Amazon and John Lewis Black Friday deals

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch, you're in luck – there's never been a better time to snatch up the world's most popular smartwatch than right now.
John Lewis and Amazon are celebrating Black Friday in style by slashing the price of the Apple Watch Series 3, which sees the popular smartwatch currently selling for just £185 at John Lewis for the 38mm and £215 at Amazon for the 42mm. That's the lowest price it's ever been!
Or you can get it from Argos in another colour for a fraction more at just £189.
- Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for £185 at John Lewis
- Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) for £215 at Amazon UK
- Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for £189 at Argos
The John Lewis and Amazon deals are for a Silver aluminium model with White Sport Band. The Argos deals is for a Space Grey aluminium case and Black Sport Band.
Check out the deals below:
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm), silver aluminium |
Was £279 | Now £185 at John Lewis
Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 wearable. Apple includes built-in GPS, so you don't have to carry your iPhone when you go for a walk or run outside to record detailed maps of your route. There's also a fast processor and water resistance down to 50 metres – which should be more than enough.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm), silver aluminium |
Was £309 | Now £215 at Amazon
Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 wearable. Apple includes built-in GPS, so you don't have to carry your iPhone when you go for a walk or run outside to record detailed maps of your route. There's also a fast processor and water resistance down to 50 metres – which should be more than enough.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) |
Was £279 | Now £189 at Argos
Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 wearable. Apple includes built-in GPS, so you don't have to carry your iPhone when you go for a walk or run outside to record detailed maps of your route. There's also a faster processor and water resistance down to 50 metres – which should be more than enough.View Deal
