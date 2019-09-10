Apple Event live stream: how to watch iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3 launch

Apple will hold its next feverishly-anticipated Special Event in the Steve Jobs Theatre on its shiny new spaceship campus, Apple Park, later today.

The keynote, which has been teased with the tagline "By Invitation Only" on the official invites, is widely-rumoured to see the launch of a successor to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, as well as an Apple Watch Series 5, smaller HomePod smart speaker, and waterproof AirPods 3.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and co. will take to the stage at 10am in Cupertino, California, which falls at 1pm on the East Coast of the United States, and 6pm in the UK.

Thankfully, for those who didn't get an invite, Apple will livestream the entire presentation on its website, Apple TV, and YouTube (a first for the firm). You can tune-in here, or watch in the embedded player below.

For those who want to watch the keynote on a mobile device, Apple recommends using iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running the Safari web browser on iOS 10 or newer. Of course, with the Californian company bringing the keynote to YouTube for the first time in its history, you'll also be able to use the YouTube app on iOS and Android.

Apple has also used Twitter to stream previous keynote presentations, so it's possible we'll see another livestream appear on the social network closer to the start of the event. We will update this article if the company looks set to use the social network to share its announcement.

Meanwhile, for those who want to watch the Apple event – and its myriad announcements – on desktop, Apple recommends Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or newer, or Windows 10 and the built-in Microsoft Edge browser. According to the US company, recent versions of Chrome or Firefox "may also be able to access the stream".

In the past, we haven't had any issue tuning into the stream with an updated Chrome browser on macOS, so we wouldn't sweat the warnings too much. Again, YouTube will work regardless of the brand of web browser you favour.

Streaming on the Apple TV set-top box via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Those with the latest version of the hardware should see a new Special Events app appear on the grid that offers direct access to the stream at the touch of a button, too.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is widely-tipped to announce follow-ups to its best-selling iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR handsets from last September.

Apple Watch Series 5, which will purportedly detect blood pressure and ship with two new premium finishes, is also expected, as well as new details about its Apple TV+ premium streaming service, Apple Arcade games subscription, and potentially new HomePod hardware and a refresh to the AirPods design.

As for the invitation itself, which is pictured above, there's not much to unpack. In fact, there's nothing to unpack. The iPhone manufacturer is known to hide a number of hints about its future plans in the graphics and taglines on the exclusive invites, but this year the invitation is particularly sparse.

"By innovation only," doesn't give much away about the next-generation iPhone and honestly is probably just the door policy at the Steve Jobs Theatre.

However, the six colourful logo could offer some clues. Apple is rumoured to be bringing back the nostalgic logo on some of its new handsets, one source claims. Also, it's worth noting the colours used in this invitation are exactly the same as the ones rumoured to be coming to the new range of iPhone XR successors, replacing the Coral and Blue finishes found in the existing line-up.

And when can we expect all of this box-fresh new tech?

Earlier this month, a monumental slip-up from SoftBank President Ken Miyauchi confirmed Apple will begin selling its new iPhone models on September 20, 2019. That's 10 days after the keynote, which fits perfectly with previous launch windows.

Provided Apple sticks with its usual launch schedule, we'd expect pre-orders for the new models to go live from 8am BST / midnight PT / 3am EST on the Apple Store online and the app. With the smartphones that will be available to pick-up from the Apple Store on launch day typically selling out within a few hours.

As for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro themselves, Apple is tipped to stick with a very similar industrial design to iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, albeit with a controversial new square-shaped camera housing with a triple-camera system.

The new triple-camera is tipped to help Apple catch-up with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Huawei P30 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro, which offer a much greater array of photography modes and options – from increased optical zoom and better low light photography.

The new camera that joins the telephoto and wide-angle lens seen on the existing iPhone XS line-up will purportedly be an ultra-wide camera. According to whispers ahead of the event tonight, this will bring a host of new functions, including the ability to include someone who was slightly out of frame in a photo taken by the primary wide-angle lens back into the shot, since they were likely captured by the ultra-wide camera even if they were partially lopped-off by the main shooter.

Case manufacturer Nood has revealed its accessories for the upcoming iPhone, seemingly confirming the rumoured design tweaks... Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Noodcases.com)

Bloomberg has also reported Apple wants to use its triple-lens system to power all-new Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, like the ability to mask digital elements to your face using the front-facing system on the iPhone XS, which isn't currently available on the rear-camera. To ensure there is consistency across its flagship product lines, the new camera is also tipped for the next iPad Pro refresh.

Cameras aside, we're also expecting to see a new A13 system-on-a-chip. If history has taught us anything, this will likely send the new iPhone models charging up the charts to become the fastest smartphone you can buy.

A new colour option – vaguely described as "rainbow" by sources speaking to YouTube creator EverythingApplePro – is also rumoured to be in the pipeline. The new finish is likely something akin to the shimmering, colour-changing Aura effect on the Samsung Note 10, and Huawei P30 Pro. Apple is also expected to bring a matte finish to another of the models.

When it comes to storage options for the new flagship phones, Apple is expected to keep things the same as the existing line-up, starting at 64GB for the entry-level model, followed by 256GB and 512GB. One tipster on Reddit, who doesn't quite have the same track record as some of the other more established sources quoted in this article, claims the iPhone XS Max successor will have a 3,969mAh battery – quite a step-up from the 3,174mAh cell it uses right now. That could mean the iPhone XR is no longer the iPhone with the best battery life – a title it holds at the moment when compared to the other handsets in the Apple Store.

(Image credit: ConceptCreator)

Sources also claim a wired fast-charger will also be bundled in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro – a first for the Apple handset range, Face ID will also be upgraded so that it works in a landscape orientation (like the new iPad Pro) and when looking at the handset while it's lying flat on a table, the ability to shoot slow-motion video from the front-facing camera, as well as a replacement for 3D Touch, are also rumoured.

Leaked benchmark results suggest the iPhone 11 will be powerful, but not quite as much of a monstrous upgrade in power as we saw from the company last year.

iPhone 11 is reportedly able to charge other Qi compatible gadgets by placing them on the back of the handset – on the Apple logo, which will be relocated to a centralised position on the rear case of the smartphone. With the ability to charge other gadgets, it seems like Apple will focus on efficiency and battery life this time around, especially since the iPhone consistently tops Android-powered handsets with three times as much RAM.

Meanwhile, the iPhone XR follow-up is expected to move to a dual-camera system on the back – like the current flagship models. It will also benefit from the faster silicon.

And what about the names? Twitter user CoinX claims Apple will begin to use the "Pro" moniker already prevalent in its MacBook and iPad ranges with the iPhone this year. An unknown quantity at the time, CoinX accurately tweeted the final brand names for both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max a week before the announcement.

If the tipster is right again, Apple will name its new handsets iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Others have suggested the Cupertino-based company will drop the number entirely and use "iPhone" for the iPhone Xr follow-up, and "iPhone Pro" and "iPhone Pro Max" for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors, respectively. Or who knows? Maybe Apple will surprise us with something completely new and unexpected – Apple Phone 1, perhaps?

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait to find out. T3 will have all of the opinion, reaction and updates from the Apple Event as it happens, so stay tuned.