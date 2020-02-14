Apple iPhone 11 deal gets you phone cheap with great extras

Apple's iPhone 11 is one of the absolute best phones on the market today and, for anyone (but especially Apple phone users), it delivers a simply superb all-round smartphone experience.

And for anyone currently looking to upgrade to Apple's new handset, this Apple iPhone 11 phone deal from Three is well worth checking out.

The Three iPhone 11 deal allows the phone to be picked up for just £49 upfront and then delivers a Three SIM plan that offers up 100GB of data along with unlimited minutes and texts for £39 per month on a 24-month contract.

What's really nice about this deal, too, is that it comes with Three's Go Roam Around the World and Go Binge features.

Go Binge is great as it lets you ise Netflix, TV Player, Snapchat, Soundcloud, Deezer and Apple Music without any of your data allowance being touched. Meanwhile, Go Roam Around the World means you can travel to 71 countries around the world and use your full allowances for no extra cost.

The full details of the Three Apple iPhone 11 deal can be viewed below:

In T3's official iPhone 11 review we said that the phone was "a near-perfect balance of price and features", praising its "class-leading camera", "premium build" and "blazingly fast" performance. We concluded that it was "a Ferrari in sheep's clothing" and bestowed a maximum score of 5-stars on it.

Partner that "Ferrari in sheep's clothing" with 100GB of data to burn each month, and you're very much operating at the premium end of the smartphone experience market. This is why we rate this deal so much, it partners a premium phone with a premium SIM plan, and does so while delivering the phone free and the SIM plan at an affordable monthly cost.

