How to watch Apple's iPhone 12 launch live today

Today is the day! No, not Prime Day, although it is that too – it's Apple's iPhone 12 event day, with the livestream happening at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST.

We're expecting to see as many as four new iPhone models, and perhaps some new audio products – rumours say that we might see new headphones as well as a new affordable HomePod. We'll also likely learn the release date of the new iPad Air, which has remained a mystery until now.

You can watch the announcements live along with everyone else at apple.com, or at Apple's page on YouTube – but we've embedded the stream right here, to keep it simpler!

Aside from the iPhones and audio products, there are rumours we could see Apple's AirTags appear at last – these would be small wireless trackers similar to Tile products, which can use the Ultra-Wideband chips built into recent iPhones to accurately guide you to your keys or wallet or whatever else you've attached them to.

And we're waiting on final news about new Macs powered by Apple's own chips, but the latest murmurings are to not expect those at this event, but rather at an extra event in November when Apple can really get into it the tech specs with the event running to hours and hours.