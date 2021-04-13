Apple Event happening April 20th, according to Siri, at least

It looks like the next big Apple Event will be held on April 20th 2021, according to an answer that Siri seems to be giving prematurely – which means we'll probably see official confirmation of it later today.

Noted by MacRumors, multiple people have found Siri telling them that the answer to the question of when to expect the next Apple Event is April 20th, and to head to apple.com for more information. We should not that we've not been able to replicate this, but it's likely that Apple has locked it down, and/or that it was a regional slip only.

Alas, Siri didn't have much else to say about the event, such as whether we'll see the expected iPad Pro 2021, new MacBook Pro 2021, new-look iMac, or AirPods 3.

These were all rumoured for a March Apple Event that never happened, and though it now sounds as though Apple may be holding AirPods 3 for a release later in the year, we're drooling over the anticipated iPad Pro with mini-LED screen and M1-powered Macs.

Don't forget that there will also be a June 7th Apple Event, as its starts its annual WWDC conference, which always kicks off with a keynote. That's mainly to announce new software – expect iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12 and more – but some hardware is often thrown in too. Maybe that won't be the case with this event coming so close to it, and Apple will focus just on new software and services. Or maybe Apple's 2021 is about to go from quiet to very busy indeed.